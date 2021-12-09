The documentation system for modern JavaScript
Globally install
documentation using the npm package manager:
$ npm install -g documentation
This installs a command called
documentation in your path, that you can
point at JSDoc-annotated source code to generate
human-readable documentation. First, run
documentation with the
--help
option for help:
Usage:
# generate markdown docs for index.js and files it references
documentation build index.js -f md
# generate html docs for all files in src, and include links to source files in github
documentation build src/** -f html --github -o docs
# document index.js, ignoring any files it requires or imports
documentation build index.js -f md --shallow
# validate JSDoc syntax in util.js
documentation lint util.js
# update the API section of README.md with docs from index.js
documentation readme index.js --section=API
# build docs for all values exported by index.js
documentation build --document-exported index.js
# build html docs for a TypeScript project
documentation build index.ts --parse-extension ts -f html -o docs
Commands:
build [input..] build documentation
lint [input..] check for common style and uniformity mistakes
readme [input..] inject documentation into your README.md
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
We have plenty of issues that we'd love help with.
JSDoc support, including typedefs.
documentation is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.