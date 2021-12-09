The documentation system for modern JavaScript

Supports modern JavaScript: ES5, ES2017, JSX, Vue and Flow type annotations.

Infers parameters, types, membership, and more. Write less documentation: let the computer write it for you.

Integrates with GitHub to link directly from documentation to the code it refers to.

Customizable output: HTML, JSON, Markdown, and more

Globally install documentation using the npm package manager:

$ npm install -g documentation

This installs a command called documentation in your path, that you can point at JSDoc-annotated source code to generate human-readable documentation. First, run documentation with the --help option for help:

Usage: documentation build index.js -f md documentation build src/** -f html --github -o docs documentation build index.js -f md --shallow documentation lint util.js documentation readme index.js --section=API documentation build --document-exported index.js documentation build index.ts --parse-extension ts -f html -o docs Commands: build [input..] build documentation lint [input..] check for common style and uniformity mistakes readme [input..] inject documentation into your README.md Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -- help Show help [boolean]

Robust and complete JSDoc support, including typedefs.

support, including typedefs. Strong support for HTML and Markdown output

Documentation coverage, statistics, and validation

documentation is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.