Document Promises is a ponyfill for document.parsed, document.contentLoaded, and document.loaded which allow you to run code after specific states of the document.
import { parsed } from 'document-promises';
fetch('data.json').then(data => {
parsed.then(() => {
document.querySelectorAll('.username').textContent = data.username;
});
});
Document Promises has multi-implementer interest and tests, but is not yet a standard due to implementers not actually prioritizing it highly enough.
document.parsed is a promise that fulfills when the document is parsed and
readyState is
interactive, before deferred and async scripts have run.
document.contentLoaded is a promise that fulfills when the document is
parsed, blocking scripts have completed, and
DOMContentLoaded fires.
document.loaded is a promise that fulfills when the document is parsed,
blocking scripts have completed, images, scripts, links and sub-frames have
finished loading, and
readyState is
complete.
Because Document Promises is a ponyfill, it does not attach
parsed,
contentLoaded or
complete to the
document by default. Instead, developers
are encouraged to import the features individually.
import { contentLoaded } from 'document-promises';
// CommonJS example
const contentLoaded = require('document-promises').contentLoaded;
Developers may use the ponyfill as-is.
contentLoaded.then(() => {
/* document is ready */
});
Developers are strongly advised not to attach these promises to
document, as
the standard may still change substantially, and then such code would be
future-incompatible.
One might easily miss an event like
DOMContentLoaded if a script fires late,
whereas a promise like
contentLoaded guarantees the code will execute.
Furthermore, using promises for state transitions is much more
developer friendly.
Document Promises works all major 2014+ browsers, including Chrome 33+, Edge 12+, Firefox 29+, Opera 20+, Safari 7+, iOS 8+, and Android 4.4.4 & 53+. With Promise and EventListener polyfilled, support goes back to all major 2001+ browsers, including Chrome 1+, Firefox 1+, Internet Explorer 5+, iOS 1+, Netscape Navigator 6+, Opera 7+, Safari 1+, and Android 1+.
Document Promises is public domain, dependency free, and 252 bytes or less when minified and gzipped.
Yes, if this polyfill runs in a script that uses
defer then
contentLoaded
will resolve before the
DOMContentLoaded event.
Yes, if something needs to run once the document has reached a certain state, one of the following micro-optimized functions will suffice.
// callback once the document is parsed (119 bytes minified/gzipped)
!function d() {
/c/.test(document.readyState) && document.body
? document.removeEventListener("readystatechange", d) | /* callback */
: document.addEventListener("readystatechange", d)
}()
// callback once the document is content loaded (120 bytes minified/gzipped)
!function d() {
/c/.test(document.readyState) && document.body
? document.removeEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", d) | /* callback */
: document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", d)
}()
// callback once the document is fully loaded (112 bytes minified/gzipped)
!function d() {
/m/.test(document.readyState)
? document.removeEventListener("readystatechange", d) | /* callback */
: document.addEventListener("readystatechange", d)
}()
For convenience, each of these callback versions are available as modules.
import onParsed from 'document-promises/callback-versions/onParsed';
onParsed(() => {
// do something on parsed
});