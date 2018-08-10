Document Promises

Document Promises is a ponyfill for document.parsed, document.contentLoaded, and document.loaded which allow you to run code after specific states of the document.

import { parsed } from 'document-promises' ; fetch( 'data.json' ).then( data => { parsed.then( () => { document .querySelectorAll( '.username' ).textContent = data.username; }); });

Document Promises has multi-implementer interest and tests, but is not yet a standard due to implementers not actually prioritizing it highly enough.

document.parsed is a promise that fulfills when the document is parsed and readyState is interactive , before deferred and async scripts have run.

document.contentLoaded is a promise that fulfills when the document is parsed, blocking scripts have completed, and DOMContentLoaded fires.

document.loaded is a promise that fulfills when the document is parsed, blocking scripts have completed, images, scripts, links and sub-frames have finished loading, and readyState is complete .

Usage

Because Document Promises is a ponyfill, it does not attach parsed , contentLoaded or complete to the document by default. Instead, developers are encouraged to import the features individually.

import { contentLoaded } from 'document-promises' ; const contentLoaded = require ( 'document-promises' ).contentLoaded;

Developers may use the ponyfill as-is.

contentLoaded.then( () => { });

Developers are strongly advised not to attach these promises to document , as the standard may still change substantially, and then such code would be future-incompatible.

FAQ

What’s the difference between these promises and DOMContentLoaded?

One might easily miss an event like DOMContentLoaded if a script fires late, whereas a promise like contentLoaded guarantees the code will execute. Furthermore, using promises for state transitions is much more developer friendly.

What’s the browser support?

Document Promises works all major 2014+ browsers, including Chrome 33+, Edge 12+, Firefox 29+, Opera 20+, Safari 7+, iOS 8+, and Android 4.4.4 & 53+. With Promise and EventListener polyfilled, support goes back to all major 2001+ browsers, including Chrome 1+, Firefox 1+, Internet Explorer 5+, iOS 1+, Netscape Navigator 6+, Opera 7+, Safari 1+, and Android 1+.

What’s the catch?

Document Promises is public domain, dependency free, and 252 bytes or less when minified and gzipped.

Are there known limitations?

Yes, if this polyfill runs in a script that uses defer then contentLoaded will resolve before the DOMContentLoaded event.

Can this be done without a library?

Yes, if something needs to run once the document has reached a certain state, one of the following micro-optimized functions will suffice.

! function d ( ) { /c/.test( document .readyState) && document .body ? document .removeEventListener( "readystatechange" , d) | : document .addEventListener( "readystatechange" , d) }()

! function d ( ) { /c/.test( document .readyState) && document .body ? document .removeEventListener( "DOMContentLoaded" , d) | : document .addEventListener( "DOMContentLoaded" , d) }()

! function d ( ) { /m/.test( document .readyState) ? document .removeEventListener( "readystatechange" , d) | : document .addEventListener( "readystatechange" , d) }()

For convenience, each of these callback versions are available as modules.