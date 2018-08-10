openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dp

document-promises

by Jonathan Neal
4.0.0 (see all)

Document loading states as Promises

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

639

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Document Promises PostCSS

NPM Version Build Status Licensing Support Chat

Document Promises is a ponyfill for document.parsed, document.contentLoaded, and document.loaded which allow you to run code after specific states of the document.

import { parsed } from 'document-promises';

fetch('data.json').then(data => {
  parsed.then(() => {
    document.querySelectorAll('.username').textContent = data.username;
  });
});

Document Promises has multi-implementer interest and tests, but is not yet a standard due to implementers not actually prioritizing it highly enough.

document.parsed

document.parsed is a promise that fulfills when the document is parsed and readyState is interactive, before deferred and async scripts have run.

document.contentLoaded

document.contentLoaded is a promise that fulfills when the document is parsed, blocking scripts have completed, and DOMContentLoaded fires.

document.loaded

document.loaded is a promise that fulfills when the document is parsed, blocking scripts have completed, images, scripts, links and sub-frames have finished loading, and readyState is complete.

Usage

Because Document Promises is a ponyfill, it does not attach parsed, contentLoaded or complete to the document by default. Instead, developers are encouraged to import the features individually.

import { contentLoaded } from 'document-promises';

// CommonJS example
const contentLoaded = require('document-promises').contentLoaded;

Developers may use the ponyfill as-is.

contentLoaded.then(() => {
  /* document is ready */
});

Developers are strongly advised not to attach these promises to document, as the standard may still change substantially, and then such code would be future-incompatible.

FAQ

What’s the difference between these promises and DOMContentLoaded?

One might easily miss an event like DOMContentLoaded if a script fires late, whereas a promise like contentLoaded guarantees the code will execute. Furthermore, using promises for state transitions is much more developer friendly.

What’s the browser support?

Document Promises works all major 2014+ browsers, including Chrome 33+, Edge 12+, Firefox 29+, Opera 20+, Safari 7+, iOS 8+, and Android 4.4.4 & 53+. With Promise and EventListener polyfilled, support goes back to all major 2001+ browsers, including Chrome 1+, Firefox 1+, Internet Explorer 5+, iOS 1+, Netscape Navigator 6+, Opera 7+, Safari 1+, and Android 1+.

What’s the catch?

Document Promises is public domain, dependency free, and 252 bytes or less when minified and gzipped.

Are there known limitations?

Yes, if this polyfill runs in a script that uses defer then contentLoaded will resolve before the DOMContentLoaded event.

Can this be done without a library?

Yes, if something needs to run once the document has reached a certain state, one of the following micro-optimized functions will suffice.

// callback once the document is parsed (119 bytes minified/gzipped)
!function d() {
  /c/.test(document.readyState) && document.body
  ? document.removeEventListener("readystatechange", d) | /* callback */
  : document.addEventListener("readystatechange", d)
}()

// callback once the document is content loaded (120 bytes minified/gzipped)
!function d() {
  /c/.test(document.readyState) && document.body
  ? document.removeEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", d) | /* callback */
  : document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", d)
}()

// callback once the document is fully loaded (112 bytes minified/gzipped)
!function d() {
  /m/.test(document.readyState)
  ? document.removeEventListener("readystatechange", d) | /* callback */
  : document.addEventListener("readystatechange", d)
}()

For convenience, each of these callback versions are available as modules.

import onParsed from 'document-promises/callback-versions/onParsed';

onParsed(() => {
  // do something on parsed
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial