Doctrine

Doctrine is a JSDoc parser that parses documentation comments from JavaScript (you need to pass in the comment, not a whole JavaScript file).

Deprecation notice

This project is no longer maintained. See the ESLint website for more details.

Installation

You can install Doctrine using npm:

$ npm install doctrine

Doctrine can also be used in web browsers using Browserify.

Usage

Require doctrine inside of your JavaScript:

var doctrine = require ( "doctrine" );

The primary method is parse() , which accepts two arguments: the JSDoc comment to parse and an optional options object. The available options are:

unwrap - set to true to delete the leading /** , any * that begins a line, and the trailing */ from the source text. Default: false .

- set to to delete the leading , any that begins a line, and the trailing from the source text. Default: . tags - an array of tags to return. When specified, Doctrine returns only tags in this array. For example, if tags is ["param"] , then only @param tags will be returned. Default: null .

- an array of tags to return. When specified, Doctrine returns only tags in this array. For example, if is , then only tags will be returned. Default: . recoverable - set to true to keep parsing even when syntax errors occur. Default: false .

- set to to keep parsing even when syntax errors occur. Default: . sloppy - set to true to allow optional parameters to be specified in brackets ( @param {string} [foo] ). Default: false .

- set to to allow optional parameters to be specified in brackets ( ). Default: . lineNumbers - set to true to add lineNumber to each node, specifying the line on which the node is found in the source. Default: false .

- set to to add to each node, specifying the line on which the node is found in the source. Default: . range - set to true to add range to each node, specifying the start and end index of the node in the original comment. Default: false .

Here's a simple example:

var ast = doctrine.parse( [ "/**" , " * This function comment is parsed by doctrine" , " * @param {{ok:String}} userName" , "*/" ].join( '

' ), { unwrap : true });

This example returns the following AST:

{ "description" : "This function comment is parsed by doctrine" , "tags" : [ { "title" : "param" , "description" : null , "type" : { "type" : "RecordType" , "fields" : [ { "type" : "FieldType" , "key" : "ok" , "value" : { "type" : "NameExpression" , "name" : "String" } } ] }, "name" : "userName" } ] }

See the demo page more detail.

Team

These folks keep the project moving and are resources for help:

Nicholas C. Zakas (@nzakas) - project lead

Yusuke Suzuki (@constellation) - reviewer

Contributing

Issues and pull requests will be triaged and responded to as quickly as possible. We operate under the ESLint Contributor Guidelines, so please be sure to read them before contributing. If you're not sure where to dig in, check out the issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I pass a whole JavaScript file to Doctrine?

No. Doctrine can only parse JSDoc comments, so you'll need to pass just the JSDoc comment to Doctrine in order to work.

License

doctrine

Copyright JS Foundation and other contributors, https://js.foundation

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

esprima

some of functions is derived from esprima

Copyright (C) 2012, 2011 Ariya Hidayat (twitter: @ariyahidayat) and other contributors.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.

some of extensions is derived from closure-compiler

Apache License Version 2.0, January 2004 http://www.apache.org/licenses/

Where to ask for help?

