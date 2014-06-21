doctor

Doctor converts JavaScript source to documentation, using rules to rely on conventions so that comment tags are (mostly) not needed.

Say what?

Maybe a picture will help:

Okay, maybe that needs some explanation.

Source files are parsed using a JavaScript grammar. This pushes out a plain Lisp-like AST. This is refined with some transform rules. The default transform rules also use a grammar to parse the JSDoc-style comment tags. This is to add in things that cannot be inferred from the JavaScript source, such as function description and parameter types.

Rules are applied to the refined AST to output a report, which is just a flat JSON object containing items and groups of items. The report is optionally run through a render module to convert the report to some format other than a single JSON file.

Doctor also provides an option that takes a number of view directories and merges them together into a single output directory, along with the report file(s). A default HTML/JavaScript view is provided to view the default report as HTML.

Doctor has initial (rough) support for markdown as well, integrating that into the report if passed along with the source.

Because of its modular and somewhat pluggable design, you can hack in your own grammars, rules, etc. and use it as a general-purpose AST analysis tool.

Installation

npm install doctor -g

or if you want the latest

npm install git+https://github.com/jdeal/doctor.git -g

Note that these examples assume a shell that expands wildcards.

This is how doctor documents itself from the command-line:

doctor lib/*.js *.md -v default -v doctor -o ../doc

You can see the documentation here.

The above command (when run from inside doctor's repository directory) takes all the .js files and all the .md files and runs them through the default transform and default report rules. It puts the report into ../doc and merges the default and doctor views into ../doc. For many of doctor's options, it will look for a built-in resource first and then try to find it in the directory provided. In this example, doctor has views named default and doctor, so it finds them in itself. If an alternate view was provided, say my-view, it would look for that path, whether it be local or absolute.

These and other options are described in more detail in the command-line section below.

You can also look at the examples.

Command-line usage

Dump a report file to the console:

doctor myfile1.js myfile2.js

If no output directory is provided, doctor will throw the report (or whatever is requested, such as the raw AST) to the the console.

To write out the report file, give it a directory:

doctor myfile1.js myfile2.js -o output

Doctor will write the report to a file named report.json. If you prefer a different name:

doctor myfile1.js myfile2.js -o output/myreport.json

When doctor sees the .json extension like this, it assumes you mean to rename the report.

You can also pass package.json files to doctor. It will use the main property to find the source file:

doctor package.json -o output

To output the default viewer along with your report:

doctor myfile1.js myfile2.js -o output -v default

The default viewer files will be located in the output directory along with your report.

To merge your own files into the view, pass multiple views:

doctor myfile1.js myfile2.js -o output -v default -v ~/my-view

When multiple views are passed, they are processed in order. So, if a later view can overwrite a previous view's files. This is useful when you want a view to differ only slightly. This is how doctor documents itself, by overriding the config file of the default view.

You can override the grammar if you feel adenturous:

doctor myfile1.js myfile2.js --grammar ~/my-better-grammar.pegjs

Note that the JavaScript grammar is pretty complicated, so you probably want to use doctor's included grammar (in grammar/javascript.pegjs) as a starting point.

You can override the grammar for a specific file extension. This is necessary if you want to alter the JavaScript grammar for .js while leaving the markdown grammar registered for .md.

doctor source.js readme.md --grammar.js ~/my-js-gramar.pegjs

You can add your own transform rules:

doctor myfile1.js myfile2.js -t default -t ~/more-tranform-rules.js

Transform rules are useful for modifying the AST prior to creating reports. They're powerful, but also easy to mess up. Look at doctor's own transform rules (transform/default) for examples, or look in the examples directory for simpler examples.

Perhaps most important, you can add your own report rules:

doctor myfile1.js myfile2.js -r default -r ~/more-report-rules.js

This is what doctor is all about. You can look at doctor's own rules (report/default), but these are pretty complicated. Some simpler examples are in the examples directory.

You can also use a custom renderer:

doctor myfile1.js myfile2.js --render ~/my-render.js

This allows you to modify the resulting JSON report or convert it to something else entirely. Doctor's default renderer exists only to convert markdown to HTML. You'll also find a markdown renderer (default/markdown) which is meant to convert the JSON to markdown files, but this is not finished.

By default, doctor passes unknown JSDoc tags through to the report, but you can have it complain if it sees unknown tags:

doctor myfile1.js --no-unknown

Any of the default enabled options (grammar, transform, report, render, and unknown) can be disabled by prefixing the option with no-.

You can force doctor to return its AST like this:

doctor myfile1.js --no-transform --no-report --ast

Notice that we turned of the transform and report rules in this example. We could leave the transform rules enabled if we wanted to see the AST after transformation. If we leave the report active, we'll get an object returned that contains the AST and the report.

Programmatic usage

All the same options are available programmatically.

var doctor = require ( 'doctor' ); var options = { files : [ 'myfile1.js' , 'myfile2.js' ], view : [ 'default' , '~/my-view' ], grammar : '~/my-better-grammar.pegjs' , transform : [ 'default' , '~/more-tranform-rules.js' ], report : { js : [ 'default' , '~/more-report-rules.js' ] }, render : 'default' , unknown : false , output : '~/documentation' }; doctor.examine(options, function ( err, report ) { });

API

For writing transform and report rules, you'll need to learn doctor's API. You can see doctor's own documentation for that:

http://jdeal.github.com/doctor/doc

Conventions

The default rules supplied by doctor (report/default) will document the following conventions in your code. (In this section, doctor may refer to doctor and its default rules.)

CommonJS modules

Doctor only documents the public API, via CommonJS exports.

exports.foo = function ( ) {};

module .exports = { foo : function ( ) {}}

module .exports = function ( ) {}

Note that doctor can find many variations of the above patterns. For example, it can generally see when you're setting variables and then exporting those variables, even if you're setting the variables to other required modules. If doctor can't figure out what you're exporting, there's a good chance humans also can't figure it out.

AMD modules

Doctor sees AMD-style exports as well.

define( function ( ) { return { foo : function ( ) {}}; });

Again, it can see some variations of this, although it may not be quite as resilient as node-style exports.

Function parameters

Of course, doctor documents parameters of exported functions.

function foo ( bar ) {}

Optional parameters

Doctor can see where a parameter is given a default value.

function foo ( bar ) { bar = bar || 'baz' ; }

Constructors

Doctor will assume upper-case functions are constructors.

function Foo ( ) {} module .exports = Foo;

Instances

Doctor can see when an instance is exported.

function Foo ( ) {} Foo.prototype.bar = function ( ) {}; module .exports = new Foo();

Given that export, doctor knows your module has exported a function named bar.

Following dependencies

Doctor can follow require.

var bar = require ( './bar' ); exports.bar = bar;

And it can follow AMD dependencies.

define([ './bar' ], function ( bar ) { return { bar : bar}; });

Note that doctor will only document what is passed to it. It will not document dependent modules, except when they are exported from a passed-in module.

So, if the above code is part of foo.js, and you call doctor like this:

doctor lib/foo.js

bar.js will not be documented, even though doctor follows it.

Literal prototypes

function Foo ( ) { } Foo.prototype = { bar : function ( ) { } }

Where doctor cannot infer documentation from convention, JSDoc tags can be used to annotate the code.

Note that you can use multi-line or single-line comment style.

Add a description to a function, using markdown.

function hello ( ) { return "Hello!" ; }

If a comment appears with no tag, it is assumed to be a description.

function hello ( ) { return "Hello!" ; }

Add a description and optional type to a function parameter.

function greeting ( name ) { return "Hello, " + name + "." ; }

Note the optional dash (-) which can be used to visually separate the description.

Note that doctor will match the parameters to the name of the function. So a function like this:

function foo ( x, y, z ) { return x * y + z; }

will add a description to the y parameter. This is different from JSDoc which matches the parameters by position.

If a parameter is an object with certain properties, you can document the properties like this:

function drive ( car ) { console .log( "The car is going " + car.speed + "mph." ); }

If a parameter is a function with certain parameters, you can document the parameters like this:

function waitAndThen ( callback ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { callback( null , "hello" ); }, 1000 ); }

Note that doctor's default view doesn't do anything except parrot these parameters, but they are available in the report.

Optional parameters can be documented with brackets, and default values can be documented with an assignment.

function greeting ( name ) { name = name || "you" ; return "Hello, " + name + "." ; }

As noted above though, this is unnecessary, as doctor can see the convention for optional parameters.

Document the return type of a function.

function foo ( ) { return "bar" ; }

Add a description for the class.

function UsefulWidget ( ) { }

Add a description for the constructor.

function UsefulWidget ( ) { }

This is not really necessary since doctor sees upper-case functions as constructors. In doctors default view, the constructor description just gets concatenated to the description.

Adds example usage to a module or function.

function greeting ( ) { return "Hello!" ; }

Sets the base class for a class.

function UsefulWidget ( ) { }

(Yes, doctor should be support a convention for this.)

Doctor's default rules assume that everything exported is public and everything else is private.

You can explicitly set something to private to hide it in doctor's default rules.

module .exports._foo = function ( ) { return "Don't use me. I'm not documented!" ; }

You can explicitly set something to public to force doctor to add it to the report. For example, in some cases, you may export something (say, via a return value of a function) that doctor doesn't see as public. If you mark a constructor as public, doctor will automatically add all methods of that class to the report as well.

function Secret ( ) { }

This allows documenting alternate signatures of a single function. For example, a setter and getter can sometimes be the same function. The @signature parameter set the description for these signatures and allows overriding parameter descriptions.

function attr ( name, value ) { if ( typeof value === 'undefined' ) { } }

This allows copying the tags from another function in the case that one function shares parameters or descriptions with another function.

function createTpsReport ( name, verbose ) { return { name : name, summary : "I didn't get any cake." } if (verbose) { console .log( "wasting time..." ); } } function createVerboseTpsReport ( name ) { createTpsReport(name, true ); }

Really? What, are you a Java programmer?

Fine, this marks a class as abstract.

Writing custom rules

Doctor's default rules are useful for normal documentation tasks, but you can do all kinds of neat things by writing your own rules.

A rules module should export an array of rules or an object with a "rules" property. If multiple rules match the same AST node type, then they will fire in the order in which they declare.

Transform rules

Transform rules follow this pattern:

{ type : 'define-function' , match : function ( node ) { var name = node.nodes[ 0 ].value; return name === 'foo' ; }, transform : function ( node, report ) { node.remove(); } }

type

This property should be a string specifying the AST node type or an array of node types. Note that you can use pseudo-end node types, for which rules will fire after all descendent node rules have fired. For example, define-function has a corresponding end-define-function which will fire after the entire body of the function has been processed.

match (optional)

This property is an optional function that can further filter the node.

transform

This property is a function that is called to transform the node.

Report rules

Report rules follow this pattern:

{ type : 'define-function' , match : function ( node ) { var name = node.nodes[ 0 ].value; return name === 'foo' ; }, report : function ( node, report ) { var name = node.nodes[ 0 ].value; return { key : 'define-function:' + name, name : name } } }

type

This property should be a string specifying the AST node type or an array of node types. Note that you can use pseudo-end node types, for which rules will fire after all descendent node rules have fired. For example, define-function has a corresponding end-define-function which will fire after the entire body of the function has been processed.

match (optional)

This property is an optional function that can further filter the node.

report

This property is a function that manipulates the report, either via the report parameter or by returning a report item or an array of report items.

AST node types

If you write your own rules, you'll need to know the following AST node types.

As noted above, each AST node type has a corresponding end type. So define-function has a matching end-define-function.

files

A group of all files. Rules for this node type (and the corresponding end-files) will fire only once.

file

Each file.

undefined

Undefined node. For example: if an else clause of an if statement is undefined, the else clause will be an undefined node.

name

An identifier. For example: a function name, a variable name.

number

A number. For example: 3, 5.6.

string

A string. For example: "hello".

null

A null literal.

boolean

A boolean literal (true or false).

regex

A literal regular expression.

The body (between the slashes) of a regular expression.

The flags (after the second slash) of a regular expression.

this

The "this" keyword.

object

A literal object.

property

A key and value set of a literal object.

get

Getter.

set

Setter.

new

Using new to instantiate an object with a constructor.

dot

Using dot to access a property or method. For example: foo.bar, foo.baz().

call

A function call.

subscript

Using brackets to access a property or index. For example: foo[0], foo["bar"].

expression

A parenthetical expression. For example: (3 + 5), (a || b).

postfix

A postfix expression. For example: x--, i++.

operator

The operator used in an expression.

unary

A unary prefix expression. For example: --x, ++i;

binary

An binary expression. For example: 3 + 5, a || b.

conditional

A conditional expression.

assign

Assignment of a value to a variable.

vars

A group of variable declarations.

var

A single variable declaration.

empty

An empty statment, which basically means a semicolon by itself.

if

An if statement.

A do-while statement.

while

A while statement.

for

A for loop.

A for-in loop.

continue

A continue statement.

break

A break statement.

return

A return statement.

with

A with statement.

switch

A switch statement.

case

A case statement of a switch statement.

default

A default statement of a switch statement.

nodes

A group of AST nodes, which is part of another node. For example, the body of a function is a node of type "nodes" containing all the nodes of the body.

A labeled statement.

throw

A throw.

try

A try.

catch

A catch clause of a try.

finally

A finally clause of a try.

debug

A debugger statement.

A function definition.

function

A function expression.

parameters

The parameters of a function.

FAQ

Why did you do this? Don't you know [insert here] already exists.

Yeah, but [insert here] works off of comment tags and not off of coding conventions. And [insert here] doesn't make it easy to add new conventions. And [insert here] isn't a pure node module. And doctor aims to be a general purpose code analysis tool.

Seriously, why did you do this?

Some kind of OCD thing.

Why isn't this split into two projects, one for the analysis tool and another for code documentation?

Maybe it should be. It grew up that way, and I haven't spent any thought or effort on splitting it.

Why is the code so ugly? What's with all these weird wrapping closures around fs and path?

That is thanks to synchronous require. I love node, but I hate synchronous require. (Yes, I understand why it's synchronous.) Because I wanted doctor to work asynchronously or synchronously, I had to make asynchronous signatures for the synchronous functions and then swap them out as needed.

The rest of the ugliness is my fault.

How do I contribute?

The usual: fork, add a (preferably discrete) fix/change with the necessary tests, and do a pull request. I can't promise to respond immediately or even in a reasonable timeframe, but I'll do my best to eventually get to it.

Have these questions actually been frequently asked?

No, just being proactive.