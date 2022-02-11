Nobody likes writing docs. So to make it better, we wrote doctopus; a fluent pluggable Swagger spec builder enabling docs to be built quickly and maintained automatically.
The doctopus API provides heavy syntactic sugar over Swagger enabling re-use of common libraries and components for documentation composition.
When used in conjunction with sister libraries doctopus faciliates schema reuse for persistence, validation, and documentation reducing maintenance overhead and increasing consistency.
Way more documentation to come.
It is important to note that doctopus implements a mutable API enabling reuse of common variables and parameters to make documenting common routes easier. It is recommended to create a single instance per route file and clear params (
doc.clearParams()) when they change.
$ npm install --save doctopus
const app = require('express')();
const doctopus = require('doctopus');
const docs = new doctopus.DocBuilder();
const docFactory = new doctopus.Doc();
docs.set('title', 'My Express App');
docs.add('/swagger', docFactory.get()
.group('Documentation')
.description('Gets a Swagger Specification')
.summary('Swagger')
.onSuccess(200, {
description: 'Swagger Spec',
schema: Doc.object()
})
.build());
app.get('/swagger', (req, res) => res.send(docs.build()));
app.listen('3000');
import {
get,
route,
group,
param,
response,
Doc,
DocBuilder,
} from 'doctopus';
// set default for all controller methods
@group('Cats')
class CatCtrl {
// http get request
@get
// set route
@route('/cats/{id}')
// override group of a specific method
@group('Orders')
public findOne(req, res) {
res.send({});
}
@get
@route('/cats')
// add a param
@param({
in: 'query',
type: 'string',
name: 'name',
})
// declare response
@response({
description: 'All Cats',
schema: Doc.object(), // schema, see schema api
})
public findAll(req, res) {
res.send([]);
}
}
const docs = new DocBuilder();
// docBuilder instance will read the docs
docs.use(CatCtrl);
Doctopus was designed with automation and re-usability in mind. To leverage automatic doc generation, we recommend using two packages that we've found to be helpful.
After you've registered your mongoose models...
const joi = require('joi');
const j2s = require('joi-to-swagger');
const m2s = require('mongoose-to-swagger');
// ...
const docs = new doctopus.DocBuilder();
const definitions = {
// you can define custom definitions in line or reference from another file if you choose
'Cat': {
'id': 'Cat',
'properties': {
'name': {
'type': 'string'
}
}
}
};
// automatically register // namespace all mongoose models
for(const i in mongoose.models) {
definitions[`mongoose|${i}`] = m2s(mongoose.models[i]);
}
const joiSchemas = {
Cat: joi.object().keys({
name: joi.string()
})
};
Object.keys(joiSchemas).forEach(k => {
definitions[`joi|${k}`] = j2s(joiSchemas[k]).swagger;
});
// enable Reflection in doctopus api (Doc.pick('RegisteredModel', 'Property')))
doctopus.Doc.setDefinitions(definitions);
// add definitions to swagger definitions
docs.addDefinitions(definitions);
const group = {
accessToken: {
name: 'accessToken',
description: 'Client Token',
in: 'query',
required: false,
type: 'string'
},
fields: {
name: 'fields',
description: 'Fields you want returned',
in: 'query',
required: false,
type: 'string'
}
};
doctopus.paramGroup('public', group);
// later
Doc.paramGroup('public');
We look forward to seeing your contributions!
MIT © Ben Lugavere