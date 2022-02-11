openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

doctopus

by giddyinc
1.3.0 (see all)

Fluent & Pluggable Swagger Specification Builder

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

380

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM version Build Status

codecov

doctopus

Nobody likes writing docs. So to make it better, we wrote doctopus; a fluent pluggable Swagger spec builder enabling docs to be built quickly and maintained automatically.

alt tag

The doctopus API provides heavy syntactic sugar over Swagger enabling re-use of common libraries and components for documentation composition.

When used in conjunction with sister libraries doctopus faciliates schema reuse for persistence, validation, and documentation reducing maintenance overhead and increasing consistency.

Overview

Way more documentation to come.

It is important to note that doctopus implements a mutable API enabling reuse of common variables and parameters to make documenting common routes easier. It is recommended to create a single instance per route file and clear params (doc.clearParams()) when they change.

Installation

$ npm install --save doctopus

Example Configuration


const app = require('express')();
const doctopus = require('doctopus');

const docs = new doctopus.DocBuilder();
const docFactory = new doctopus.Doc();

docs.set('title', 'My Express App');

docs.add('/swagger', docFactory.get()
    .group('Documentation')
    .description('Gets a Swagger Specification')
    .summary('Swagger')
    .onSuccess(200, {
        description: 'Swagger Spec',
        schema: Doc.object()
    })
    .build());

app.get('/swagger', (req, res) => res.send(docs.build()));
app.listen('3000');

Decorator API


import { 
    get, 
    route, 
    group, 
    param, 
    response, 
    Doc, 
    DocBuilder,
} from 'doctopus';

// set default for all controller methods
@group('Cats')
class CatCtrl {

    // http get request
    @get
    // set route
    @route('/cats/{id}')
    // override group of a specific method
    @group('Orders')
    public findOne(req, res) {
        res.send({});
    }

    @get
    @route('/cats')
    // add a param
    @param({
        in: 'query',
        type: 'string',
        name: 'name',  
    })
    // declare response
    @response({
        description: 'All Cats',
        schema: Doc.object(), // schema, see schema api
    })
    public findAll(req, res) {
        res.send([]);
    }
}

const docs = new DocBuilder();

// docBuilder instance will read the docs
docs.use(CatCtrl);

Advanced Usage

Doctopus was designed with automation and re-usability in mind. To leverage automatic doc generation, we recommend using two packages that we've found to be helpful.

  • joi-to-swagger - Joi Validation Object to Swagger Mapper
    • For API inputs, joi is an excellent validation framework which can help define sync endpoint validation and with doctopus, you can also define your documentation using the same schemas.
  • mongoose-to-swagger - Mongoose Model to Swagger Mapper
    • For API outputs, often times API endpoints simply return JSON representations of mongoose models. Doctopus allows you to simply reference the mongoose model (Doc.model('name')) and have the swagger schema automatically generated.

After you've registered your mongoose models...


const joi = require('joi');
const j2s = require('joi-to-swagger');
const m2s = require('mongoose-to-swagger');

// ...

const docs = new doctopus.DocBuilder();
const definitions = {
  // you can define custom definitions in line or reference from another file if you choose
  'Cat': {
      'id': 'Cat',
      'properties': {
          'name': {
              'type': 'string'
          }
      }
  }
};

// automatically register // namespace all mongoose models
for(const i in mongoose.models) {
    definitions[`mongoose|${i}`] = m2s(mongoose.models[i]);
}

const joiSchemas = {
    Cat: joi.object().keys({
      name: joi.string()
    })
};

Object.keys(joiSchemas).forEach(k => {
    definitions[`joi|${k}`] = j2s(joiSchemas[k]).swagger;
});

// enable Reflection in doctopus api (Doc.pick('RegisteredModel', 'Property')))
doctopus.Doc.setDefinitions(definitions);

// add definitions to swagger definitions
docs.addDefinitions(definitions);

Parameter Groups


const group = {
  accessToken: {
    name: 'accessToken',
    description: 'Client Token',
    in: 'query',
    required: false,
    type: 'string'
  },
  fields: {
    name: 'fields',
    description: 'Fields you want returned',
    in: 'query',
    required: false,
    type: 'string'
  }
};

doctopus.paramGroup('public', group);

// later
Doc.paramGroup('public');

Resources

Contributing

We look forward to seeing your contributions!

License

MIT © Ben Lugavere

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial