Doctests are executable usage examples sometimes found in "docstrings". JavaScript doesn't have docstrings, but inline documentation can be included in code comments. doctest finds and evaluates usage examples in code comments and reports any inaccuracies. doctest works with JavaScript and CoffeeScript modules.
// toFahrenheit :: Number -> Number
//
// Convert degrees Celsius to degrees Fahrenheit.
//
// > toFahrenheit(0)
// 32
// > toFahrenheit(100)
// 212
function toFahrenheit(degreesCelsius) {
return degreesCelsius * 9 / 5 + 32;
}
Doctest will execute
toFahrenheit(0) and verify that its output is
32.
$ npm install doctest
Test a module via JavaScript API:
> doctest ({}) ('lib/temperature.js')
Test a module via command-line interface:
$ doctest lib/temperature.js
The exit code is 0 if all tests pass, 1 otherwise.
|Module system
|Option
|Node.js
|Dependencies
|AMD
amd
|✔︎
|✘
|CommonJS
commonjs
|✔︎
|✔︎
|ECMAScript modules
esm
|✔︎
|✔︎
Specify module system via JavaScript API:
> doctest ({module: 'amd'}) ('path/to/amd/module.js')
Specify module system via command-line interface:
$ doctest --module commonjs path/to/commonjs/module.js
Input lines may be wrapped by beginning each continuation with FULL STOP (
.):
// > reverse([
// . 'foo',
// . 'bar',
// . 'baz',
// . ])
// ['baz', 'bar', 'foo']
Output lines may be wrapped in the same way:
// > reverse([
// . 'foo',
// . 'bar',
// . 'baz',
// . ])
// [ 'baz',
// . 'bar',
// . 'foo' ]
An output line beginning with EXCLAMATION MARK (
!) indicates that the
preceding expression is expected to throw. The exclamation mark must be
followed by SPACE (
// > null.length
// ! TypeError
The constructor name may be followed by COLON (
:), SPACE (
// > null.length
// ! TypeError: Cannot read property 'length' of null
Each doctest has access to variables in its scope chain.
$ npm install
$ npm test