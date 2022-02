Docsify-themeable is a delightfully simple theme system for docsify.js. Features multiple themes with rich customization options, an improved desktop and mobile experience, and legacy browser support (IE10+).

Homepage - Live demo, documentation, and theme previews

Demo Sandbox - Online editor with demo docsify-themeable site

Screenshots

Simple Theme

Simple Dark Theme

Create a GitHub issue for bug reports, feature requests, or questions

Follow @jhildenbiddle for announcements

Add a ⭐️ star on GitHub or ❤️ tweet to support the project!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE for details.

Copyright (c) John Hildenbiddle (@jhildenbiddle)