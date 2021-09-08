openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dt

docsify-tabs

by John Hildenbiddle
1.5.2 (see all)

A docsify.js plugin for rendering tabbed content from markdown

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

667

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

docsify-tabs

NPM GitHub Workflow Status (master) Codacy grade License: MIT jsDelivr Tweet

A docsify.js plugin for rendering tabbed content from markdown.

Screenshot

Features

  • Generate tabbed content using unobtrusive markup
  • Persist tab selections on refresh/revisit
  • Sync tab selection for tabs with matching labels
  • Style tabs using "classic" or "material" tab theme
  • Customize styles without complex CSS using CSS custom properties
  • Compatible with docsify-themeable themes

Limitations

  • Nested tabsets (i.e. tabs within tabs) are not supported
  • Tabs wraps when their combined width exceeds the content area width

Contact

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE for details.

Copyright (c) John Hildenbiddle (@jhildenbiddle)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial