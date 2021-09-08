docsify-tabs
A docsify.js plugin for rendering tabbed content from markdown.
Features
- Generate tabbed content using unobtrusive markup
- Persist tab selections on refresh/revisit
- Sync tab selection for tabs with matching labels
- Style tabs using "classic" or "material" tab theme
- Customize styles without complex CSS using CSS custom properties
- Compatible with docsify-themeable themes
Limitations
- Nested tabsets (i.e. tabs within tabs) are not supported
- Tabs wraps when their combined width exceeds the content area width
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE for details.
Copyright (c) John Hildenbiddle (@jhildenbiddle)