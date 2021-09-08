A docsify.js plugin for rendering tabbed content from markdown.

Features

Generate tabbed content using unobtrusive markup

Persist tab selections on refresh/revisit

Sync tab selection for tabs with matching labels

Style tabs using "classic" or "material" tab theme

Customize styles without complex CSS using CSS custom properties

Compatible with docsify-themeable themes

Limitations

Nested tabsets (i.e. tabs within tabs) are not supported

Tabs wraps when their combined width exceeds the content area width

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE for details.

Copyright (c) John Hildenbiddle (@jhildenbiddle)