openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dsc

docsify-sidebar-collapse

by ipeng6
1.3.5 (see all)

a docsify plugin, support sidebar catalog expand and collapse

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

docsify-sidebar-collapse

Support docsify sidebar catalog expand and collapse

Preview

Usage

Firstly, make sure that the loadSidebar config is enabled，and the Markdown file _sidebar.md is provided in the root directory.

Then insert script into document just like the official plugins's usage

<script>
  window.$docsify = {
    loadSidebar: true,
    alias: {
      '/.*/_sidebar.md': '/_sidebar.md',
    },
    subMaxLevel: 3,
    ...
    sidebarDisplayLevel: 1, // set sidebar display level
  }
</script>
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/docsify/lib/docsify.min.js"></script>

<!-- plugins -->
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/docsify-sidebar-collapse/dist/docsify-sidebar-collapse.min.js"></script>

_sidebar.md demo

- [数据结构与算法](/general/algorithm/README.md)
  - 数据结构
    - [stack](/general/algorithm/data-structures/stack/README.zh-CN.md)
    - [queue](/general/algorithm/data-structures/queue/README.zh-CN.md)
    - list
      - [linked-list](/general/algorithm/data-structures/linked-list/README.zh-CN.md)
      - [doubly-linked-list](/general/algorithm/data-structures/doubly-linked-list/README.zh-CN.md)
    - [tree](/general/algorithm/data-structures/tree/README.zh-CN.md)
      - [binary search tree](/general/algorithm/data-structures/tree/binary-search-tree/README.md)
      - [red black tree](/general/algorithm/data-structures/tree/red-black-tree/README.md)
    - [heap](/general/algorithm/data-structures/heap/README.zh-CN.md)
    - [hash-table](/general/algorithm/data-structures/hash-table/README.md)
    - [graph](/general/algorithm/data-structures/graph/README.zh-CN.md)
  - 算法
    - [排序算法](/general/algorithm/algorithms/sorting.md)
- [设计模式](/general/design-pattern/README.md)
- 网络
  - [协议模型](/general/network/protocol-model.md)
  - [TCP/IP](/general/network/tcp-ip.md)

Style demo

  • arrow style

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/docsify-sidebar-collapse/dist/sidebar.min.css" />

  • folder style

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/docsify-sidebar-collapse/dist/sidebar-folder.min.css" />

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial