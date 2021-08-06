Support docsify sidebar catalog expand and collapse
Firstly, make sure that the loadSidebar config is enabled，and the Markdown file
_sidebar.md is provided in the root directory.
Then insert script into document just like the official plugins's usage
<script>
window.$docsify = {
loadSidebar: true,
alias: {
'/.*/_sidebar.md': '/_sidebar.md',
},
subMaxLevel: 3,
...
sidebarDisplayLevel: 1, // set sidebar display level
}
</script>
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/docsify/lib/docsify.min.js"></script>
<!-- plugins -->
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/docsify-sidebar-collapse/dist/docsify-sidebar-collapse.min.js"></script>
- [数据结构与算法](/general/algorithm/README.md)
- 数据结构
- [stack](/general/algorithm/data-structures/stack/README.zh-CN.md)
- [queue](/general/algorithm/data-structures/queue/README.zh-CN.md)
- list
- [linked-list](/general/algorithm/data-structures/linked-list/README.zh-CN.md)
- [doubly-linked-list](/general/algorithm/data-structures/doubly-linked-list/README.zh-CN.md)
- [tree](/general/algorithm/data-structures/tree/README.zh-CN.md)
- [binary search tree](/general/algorithm/data-structures/tree/binary-search-tree/README.md)
- [red black tree](/general/algorithm/data-structures/tree/red-black-tree/README.md)
- [heap](/general/algorithm/data-structures/heap/README.zh-CN.md)
- [hash-table](/general/algorithm/data-structures/hash-table/README.md)
- [graph](/general/algorithm/data-structures/graph/README.zh-CN.md)
- 算法
- [排序算法](/general/algorithm/algorithms/sorting.md)
- [设计模式](/general/design-pattern/README.md)
- 网络
- [协议模型](/general/network/protocol-model.md)
- [TCP/IP](/general/network/tcp-ip.md)
arrow style
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/docsify-sidebar-collapse/dist/sidebar.min.css" />
folder style
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/docsify-sidebar-collapse/dist/sidebar-folder.min.css" />