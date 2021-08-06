Support docsify sidebar catalog expand and collapse

Firstly, make sure that the loadSidebar config is enabled，and the Markdown file _sidebar.md is provided in the root directory.

Then insert script into document just like the official plugins's usage

< script > window .$docsify = { loadSidebar : true , alias : { '/.*/_sidebar.md' : '/_sidebar.md' , }, subMaxLevel : 3 , ... sidebarDisplayLevel: 1 , } </ script > < script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/docsify/lib/docsify.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/docsify-sidebar-collapse/dist/docsify-sidebar-collapse.min.js" > </ script >

- [数据结构与算法]( /general/algorithm /README.md) - 数据结构 - [stack](/general /algorithm/data -structures/stack/README.zh-CN.md) - [queue]( /general/algorithm /data-structures/queue /README.zh-CN.md) - list - [linked-list](/general /algorithm/data -structures/linked-list/README.zh-CN.md) - [doubly-linked-list]( /general/algorithm /data-structures/doubly -linked-list/README.zh-CN.md) - [tree]( /general/algorithm /data-structures/tree /README.zh-CN.md) - [binary search tree](/general /algorithm/data -structures/tree/binary-search-tree/README.md) - [red black tree]( /general/algorithm /data-structures/tree /red-black-tree/ README.md) - [heap]( /general/algorithm /data-structures/heap /README.zh-CN.md) - [hash-table](/general /algorithm/data -structures/hash-table/README.md) - [graph]( /general/algorithm /data-structures/graph /README.zh-CN.md) - 算法 - [排序算法](/general /algorithm/algorithms /sorting.md) - [设计模式](/general /design-pattern/ README.md) - 网络 - [协议模型]( /general/network /protocol-model.md) - [TCP/IP]( /general/network /tcp-ip.md)

