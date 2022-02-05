openbase logo
docsify-server-renderer

by docsifyjs
4.12.1 (see all)

🃏 A magical documentation site generator.

Gold Sponsor via Open Collective

Features

  • No statically built html files
  • Simple and lightweight
  • Smart full-text search plugin
  • Multiple themes
  • Useful plugin API
  • Compatible with IE11
  • Experimental SSR support (example)
  • Support embedded files

Quick start

Look at this tutorial

Edit 307qqv236

Showcase

These projects are using docsify to generate their sites. Pull requests welcome 😊

Move to awesome-docsify

Similar projects

ProjectDescription
docute📜 Effortlessly documentation done right
docpressDocumentation website generator

Contributing

Online one-click setup for Contributing

You can use Gitpod(A free online VS Code-like IDE) for contributing. With single click it'll launch a workspace and automatically:

  • clone the docsify repo.
  • install the dependencies.
  • start npm run dev.

So that you can start straight away.

Open in Gitpod

  • Fork it!
  • Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  • Commit your changes: git add . && git commit -m 'Add some feature'
  • Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  • Submit a pull request

Development

npm run bootstrap && npm run dev

