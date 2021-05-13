This docsify plugin converts blockquotes into beautiful alerts. Look and feel can be configured on a global as well as on a alert specific level so output does fit your needs (some examples are shown below). In addition, you can provide own alert types.
index.html file
Assuming you have a working docsify app set up, it is easy to use this plugin.
Add the following script tag to your
index.html
<!-- Latest -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/docsify-plugin-flexible-alerts"></script>
In docsify setup configure the plugin so it does fit your needs. A custom setup is not mandatory. By default styles
flat and
callout (Default:
callout) and types
NOTE,
TIP,
WARNING and
ATTENTION are supported.
You can change it using plugin configuration via
index.html or for a single alert in your markdown files. (please see section
Customizations for further details)
Sample
index.html file using style
flat instead of
callout
<script>
window.$docsify = {
'flexible-alerts': {
style: 'flat'
}
};
</script>
Sample
index.html using custom headings
<script>
window.$docsify = {
'flexible-alerts': {
note: {
label: "Hinweis"
},
tip: {
label: "Tipp"
},
warning: {
label: "Warnung"
},
attention: {
label: "Achtung"
}
}
};
</script>
Sample
index.html using multilingual headings
<script>
window.$docsify = {
'flexible-alerts': {
note: {
label: {
'/de-DE/': 'Hinweis',
'/': 'Note'
}
},
tip: {
label: {
'/de-DE/': 'Tipp',
'/': 'Tip'
}
},
warning: {
label: {
'/de-DE/': 'Warnung',
'/': 'Warning'
}
},
attention: {
label: {
'/de-DE/': 'Achtung',
'/': 'Attention'
}
}
}
};
</script>
Modify or add a new blockquote so it matches required syntax like shown in following examples:
Sample alert using type
NOTE
> [!NOTE]
> An alert of type 'note' using global style 'callout'.
Sample alert using type
TIP
> [!TIP]
> An alert of type 'tip' using global style 'callout'.
Sample alert using type
WARNING
> [!WARNING]
> An alert of type 'warning' using global style 'callout'.
Sample alert using type
ATTENTION
> [!ATTENTION]
> An alert of type 'attention' using global style 'callout'.
Serve your documentation (
docsify serve) as usual.
To use the plugin just modify an existing blockquote and prepend a line matching pattern
[!type]. By default types
NOTE,
TIP,
WARNING and
ATTENTION are supported. You can extend the available types by providing a valid configuration (see below for an example).
> [!NOTE]
> An alert of type 'note' using global style 'callout'.
> [!NOTE|style:flat]
> An alert of type 'note' using alert specific style 'flat' which overrides global style 'callout'.
As you can see in the second snippet, output can be configured on alert level also. Supported options are listed in following table:
|Key
|Allowed value
|style
|One of follwowing values: callout, flat
|label
|Any text
|icon
|A valid Font Awesome icon, e.g. 'fas fa-comment'
|className
|A name of a CSS class which specifies the look and feel
|labelVisibility
|One of follwowing values: visible (default), hidden
|iconVisibility
|One of follwowing values: visible (default), hidden
Multiple options can be used for single alerts as shown below:
> [!TIP|style:flat|label:My own heading|iconVisibility:hidden]
> An alert of type 'tip' using alert specific style 'flat' which overrides global style 'callout'.
> In addition, this alert uses an own heading and hides specific icon.
As mentioned above you can provide your own alert types. Therefore, you have to provide the type configuration via
index.html. Following example shows an additional type
COMMENT.
<script>
window.$docsify = {
'flexible-alerts': {
comment: {
label: 'Comment',
// localization
label: {
'/en-GB/': 'Comment',
'/': 'Kommentar'
},
// Assuming that we use Font Awesome
icon: 'fas fa-comment',
className: 'note'
}
}
};
</script>
Since we are using FontAwesome in previous example we have to include the library via
index.html, e.g. using a CDN.
In Markdown just use the alert according to the types provided by default.
> [!COMMENT]
> An alert of type 'comment' using style 'callout' with default settings.
Instead of configuring this plugin using key
flexible-alerts you can use camel case notation
flexibleAlerts as well.
<script>
window.$docsify = {
'flexibleAlerts': {
style: 'flat'
}
};
</script>
If alerts do no look as expected, check if your
index.html as well as alerts in Markdown are valid according to this documentation.
09/20/2020
09/23/2019
04/14/2019
03/03/2019
01/19/2019
01/06/2019