A docsify plugin that adds a button to easily copy code blocks to your clipboard.
Add following script tag to your
index.html after docsify. Specifying the
@[version] in the URL ensures that the release of a major update (v3.x) will not break your production site:
<!-- Latest v2.x.x -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/docsify-copy-code@2"></script>
If you prefer to load the latest version of the library, you may do so by omitting the
@[version] from the above URL.
<!-- Latest (not recommended for production) -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/docsify-copy-code"></script>
Create a markdown code block with help of triple backticks at the beginning and end of your code. This block will have a copy button on the top right when hovering over it.
Button text can be customized as follows:
window.$docsify = {
// docsify-copy-code (defaults)
copyCode: {
buttonText : 'Copy to clipboard',
errorText : 'Error',
successText: 'Copied'
}
}
Button text can also be customized based on the current URL. Object key/value pairs are processed in the order provided.
window.$docsify = {
copyCode: {
buttonText: {
'/zh-cn/': '点击复制',
'/ru/' : 'Скопировать в буфер обмена',
'/de-de/': 'Klicken Sie zum Kopieren',
'/es/' : 'Haga clic para copiar',
'/' : 'Copy to clipboard'
},
errorText: {
'/zh-cn/': '错误',
'/ru/' : 'ошибка',
'/' : 'Error'
},
successText: {
'/zh-cn/': '复制',
'/ru/' : 'Скопировано',
'/de-de/': 'Kopiert',
'/es/' : 'Copiado',
'/' : 'Copied'
}
}
}
Note: Docsify's alias option makes it easy to manage local content using separate directories. See the
/demo/ content in this repo for an example.
This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE for details.