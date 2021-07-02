A docsify plugin that adds a button to easily copy code blocks to your clipboard.

Installation

Production

Add following script tag to your index.html after docsify. Specifying the @[version] in the URL ensures that the release of a major update (v3.x) will not break your production site:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/docsify-copy-code@2" > </ script >

Development

If you prefer to load the latest version of the library, you may do so by omitting the @[version] from the above URL.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/docsify-copy-code" > </ script >

Usage

Create a markdown code block with help of triple backticks at the beginning and end of your code. This block will have a copy button on the top right when hovering over it.

Options

Button text

Button text can be customized as follows:

window .$docsify = { copyCode : { buttonText : 'Copy to clipboard' , errorText : 'Error' , successText : 'Copied' } }

Localization (l10n)

Button text can also be customized based on the current URL. Object key/value pairs are processed in the order provided.

window .$docsify = { copyCode : { buttonText : { '/zh-cn/' : '点击复制' , '/ru/' : 'Скопировать в буфер обмена' , '/de-de/' : 'Klicken Sie zum Kopieren' , '/es/' : 'Haga clic para copiar' , '/' : 'Copy to clipboard' }, errorText : { '/zh-cn/' : '错误' , '/ru/' : 'ошибка' , '/' : 'Error' }, successText : { '/zh-cn/' : '复制' , '/ru/' : 'Скопировано' , '/de-de/' : 'Kopiert' , '/es/' : 'Copiado' , '/' : 'Copied' } } }

Note: Docsify's alias option makes it easy to manage local content using separate directories. See the /demo/ content in this repo for an example.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE for details.