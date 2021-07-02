openbase logo
dcc

docsify-copy-code

by JP Erasmus
2.1.1 (see all)

A docsify plugin that copies Markdown code block to your clipboard

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

docsify-copy-code

NPM License: MIT

A docsify plugin that adds a button to easily copy code blocks to your clipboard.

Installation

Production

Add following script tag to your index.html after docsify. Specifying the @[version] in the URL ensures that the release of a major update (v3.x) will not break your production site:

<!-- Latest v2.x.x -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/docsify-copy-code@2"></script>

Development

If you prefer to load the latest version of the library, you may do so by omitting the @[version] from the above URL.

<!-- Latest (not recommended for production) -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/docsify-copy-code"></script>

Usage

Create a markdown code block with help of triple backticks at the beginning and end of your code. This block will have a copy button on the top right when hovering over it.

Options

Button text

Button text can be customized as follows:

window.$docsify = {
  // docsify-copy-code (defaults)
  copyCode: {
    buttonText : 'Copy to clipboard',
    errorText  : 'Error',
    successText: 'Copied'
  }
}

Localization (l10n)

Button text can also be customized based on the current URL. Object key/value pairs are processed in the order provided.

window.$docsify = {
  copyCode: {
    buttonText: {
      '/zh-cn/': '点击复制',
      '/ru/'   : 'Скопировать в буфер обмена',
      '/de-de/': 'Klicken Sie zum Kopieren',
      '/es/'   : 'Haga clic para copiar',
      '/'      : 'Copy to clipboard'
    },
    errorText: {
      '/zh-cn/': '错误',
      '/ru/'   : 'ошибка',
      '/'      : 'Error'
    },
    successText: {
      '/zh-cn/': '复制',
      '/ru/'   : 'Скопировано',
      '/de-de/': 'Kopiert',
      '/es/'   : 'Copiado',
      '/'      : 'Copied'
    }
  }
}

Note: Docsify's alias option makes it easy to manage local content using separate directories. See the /demo/ content in this repo for an example.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE for details.

