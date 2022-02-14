🖌 docsify cli - A magical documentation generator.
Running a server on
localhostwith live-reload.
Install
docsify-cli via
npm or
yarn globally.
npm i docsify-cli -g
# yarn global add docsify-cli
init command
Use
init to generate your docs.
docsify init <path> [--local false] [--theme vue] [--plugins false]
# docsify i <path> [-l false] [-t vue] [--plugins false]
<path> defaults to the current directory. Use relative paths like
./docs (or
docs).
--local option:
-l
false
docsify files to the docs path, defaults to
false using
cdn.jsdelivr.net as the content delivery network (CDN). To explicitly set this option to
false use
--no-local.
--theme option:
-t
vue
vue, other choices are
buble,
dark and
pure.
--plugins option:
-p
false
<script> tags to
index.html.
serve command
Run a server on
localhost with livereload.
docsify serve <path> [--open false] [--port 3000]
# docsify s <path> [-o false] [-p 3000]
--open option:
-o
false
false. To explicitly set this option to
false use
--no-open.
--port option:
-p
3000
3000.
generate command
Docsify's generators.
docsify generate <path> [--sidebar _sidebar.md]
# docsify g <path> [-s _sidebar.md]
--sidebar option:
-s
_sidebar.md
_sidebar.md.
