🖌 docsify cli - A magical documentation generator.

Gold Sponsor via Open Collective

Screencast

Running a server on localhost with live-reload.

Installation

Install docsify-cli via npm or yarn globally.

npm i docsify-cli -g yarn global add docsify-cli

Usage

init command

Use init to generate your docs.

docsify init <path> [--local false] [--theme vue] [--plugins false] docsify i <path> [-l false ] [-t vue] [--plugins false ]

<path> defaults to the current directory. Use relative paths like ./docs (or docs ).

--local option: Shorthand: -l Type: boolean Default: false Description: Copy docsify files to the docs path, defaults to false using cdn.jsdelivr.net as the content delivery network (CDN). To explicitly set this option to false use --no-local .

option: --theme option: Shorthand: -t Type: string Default: vue Description: Choose a theme, defaults to vue , other choices are buble , dark and pure .

option: --plugins option: Shorthand: -p Type: boolean Default: false Description: Provide a list of plugins to insert as <script> tags to index.html .

option:

serve command

Run a server on localhost with livereload.

docsify serve <path> [--open false] [--port 3000] docsify s <path> [-o false ] [-p 3000]

--open option: Shorthand: -o Type: boolean Default: false Description: Open the docs in the default browser, defaults to false . To explicitly set this option to false use --no-open .

option: --port option: Shorthand: -p Type: number Default: 3000 Description: Choose a listen port, defaults to 3000 .

option:

generate command

Docsify's generators.

docsify generate <path> [--sidebar _sidebar.md] docsify g <path> [-s _sidebar.md]

--sidebar option: Shorthand: -s Type: string Default: _sidebar.md Description: Generate sidebar file, defaults to _sidebar.md .

option:

Contributing

Please see the Contributing Guidelines

Contribution

License

MIT