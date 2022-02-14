openbase logo
docsify-cli

by docsifyjs
4.4.3 (see all)

🖌 docsify cli tool - A magical documentation generator.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.6K

GitHub Stars

514

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Documentation Generator

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

docsify

🖌 docsify cli - A magical documentation generator.

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective npm Github Actions Status Join Discord community and chat about Docsify license npm-total-download npm-monthly-download

Gold Sponsor via Open Collective

Screencast

Screencast

Running a server on localhost with live-reload.

Installation

Install docsify-cli via npm or yarn globally.

npm i docsify-cli -g
# yarn global add docsify-cli

Usage

init command

Use init to generate your docs.

docsify init <path> [--local false] [--theme vue] [--plugins false]

# docsify i <path> [-l false] [-t vue] [--plugins false]

<path> defaults to the current directory. Use relative paths like ./docs (or docs).

  • --local option:
    • Shorthand: -l
    • Type: boolean
    • Default: false
    • Description: Copy docsify files to the docs path, defaults to false using cdn.jsdelivr.net as the content delivery network (CDN). To explicitly set this option to false use --no-local.
  • --theme option:
    • Shorthand: -t
    • Type: string
    • Default: vue
    • Description: Choose a theme, defaults to vue, other choices are buble, dark and pure.
  • --plugins option:
    • Shorthand: -p
    • Type: boolean
    • Default: false
    • Description: Provide a list of plugins to insert as <script> tags to index.html.

serve command

Run a server on localhost with livereload.

docsify serve <path> [--open false] [--port 3000]

# docsify s <path> [-o false] [-p 3000]
  • --open option:
    • Shorthand: -o
    • Type: boolean
    • Default: false
    • Description: Open the docs in the default browser, defaults to false. To explicitly set this option to false use --no-open.
  • --port option:
    • Shorthand: -p
    • Type: number
    • Default: 3000
    • Description: Choose a listen port, defaults to 3000.

generate command

Docsify's generators.

docsify generate <path> [--sidebar _sidebar.md]

# docsify g <path> [-s _sidebar.md]
  • --sidebar option:
    • Shorthand: -s
    • Type: string
    • Default: _sidebar.md
    • Description: Generate sidebar file, defaults to _sidebar.md.

Contributing

Please see the Contributing Guidelines

Contribution

Open in Gitpod

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Shijian SuSingapore1 Rating0 Reviews
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

