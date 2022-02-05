openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

docsify

by docsifyjs
4.12.1 (see all)

🃏 A magical documentation site generator.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.1K

GitHub Stars

19.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

178

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Documentation Generator

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/523
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

docsify

A magical documentation site generator.

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Build & Test npm donate Join Discord community and chat about Docsify Gitpod Ready-to-Code

Gold Sponsor via Open Collective

Features

  • No statically built html files
  • Simple and lightweight
  • Smart full-text search plugin
  • Multiple themes
  • Useful plugin API
  • Compatible with IE11
  • Experimental SSR support (example)
  • Support embedded files

Quick start

Look at this tutorial

Edit 307qqv236

Showcase

These projects are using docsify to generate their sites. Pull requests welcome 😊

Move to awesome-docsify

Similar projects

ProjectDescription
docute📜 Effortlessly documentation done right
docpressDocumentation website generator

Contributing

Online one-click setup for Contributing

You can use Gitpod(A free online VS Code-like IDE) for contributing. With single click it'll launch a workspace and automatically:

  • clone the docsify repo.
  • install the dependencies.
  • start npm run dev.

So that you can start straight away.

Open in Gitpod

  • Fork it!
  • Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  • Commit your changes: git add . && git commit -m 'Add some feature'
  • Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  • Submit a pull request

Development

npm run bootstrap && npm run dev

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

License

MIT

Special Thanks

Vercel has given us a Pro account.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
PUSHKARMAURYAPrayagraj50 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Manuel HerreraColombia26 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago
Felipe Gomes3 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Alessio OcchipintiItaly34 Ratings0 Reviews
(1 + Math.sqrt(5)) / 2
3 months ago
Nick Myers33 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

Alternatives

swagger-ui-distSwagger UI is a collection of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS assets that dynamically generate beautiful documentation from a Swagger-compliant API.
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
58
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
jsdocAn API documentation generator for JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
671K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
25
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
apidocRESTful web API Documentation Generator.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
122K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
docsify-cli🖌 docsify cli tool - A magical documentation generator.
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
25K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
jsdoc-to-markdownGenerate markdown documentation from jsdoc-annotated javascript
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
125K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

How to create a documentation site with Docsify and GitHub Pages
opensource.com2 years agoHow to create a documentation site with Docsify and GitHub PagesDocumentation is an essential part of making any open source project useful to users. But it’s not always developers’ top priority, as they may be more focused on making their application better than on helping people use it. This is why making it easier to publish documentation is so valuable to de…