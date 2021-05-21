Table of contents
A simple, opinionated, zero-configuration tool for creating beautiful documentation for TypeScript projects.
⚠️ DISCLAIMER ⚠️
docs-ts is used primarily as an opinionated documentation tool for libraries in the
fp-ts ecosystem. The structure of source code documentation expected by
docs-ts can be best understood by reviewing the source code of the
fp-ts repository.
npm
npm install -D docs-ts
yarn
yarn add -D docs-ts
npx (on-demand)
npx docs-ts
Creating and maintaing documentation for a TypeScript project of any size can quickly become a herculean task.
docs-ts simplifies this process by allowing you to co-locate your documentation with its associated code. You simply annotate your code with JSDoc comments, and then the CLI will generate beautiful markdown documents containing all of the documentation and examples you associated with your code. In addition, the generated output of
docs-ts can be used as a publishing source for your repository's documentation on GitHub.
Using
docs-ts is as simple as annotating your code with JSDoc comments. Specialized JSDoc tags can be used to perform various functions, such as grouping associated code together, versioning documentation, and running and testing source code. A full list of supported JSDoc tags can be found below.
|Tag
|Description
|Default
@category
|Groups associated module exports together in the generated documentation.
'utils'
@example
|Allows usage examples to be provided for your source code. All examples are type checked using
ts-node. Examples are also run using
ts-node and the NodeJS assert module can be used for on-the-fly testing (see example below).
@since
|Allows for documenting most recent library version in which a given piece of source code was updated.
@deprecated
|Marks source code as deprecated, which will
false
@internal
|Prevents
docs-ts from generating documentation for the annotated block of code. Additionally, if the
stripInternal flag is set to
true in
tsconfig.json, TypeScript will not emit declarations for the annotated code.
@ignore
|Prevents
docs-ts from generating documentation for the annotated block of code.
By default,
docs-ts will search for files in the
src directory and will output generated files into a
docs directory. For information on how to configure
docs-ts, see the Configuration section below.
The best usage examples of
docs-ts can be found in
fp-ts ecosystem libraries that generate their documentation with
docs-ts, such as the main
fp-ts repository.
To illustrate the power of
docs-ts, here is a small example. Running
npm run docs-ts (or
yarn docs-ts) in the root directory of a project containing the following file in the
src directory...
/**
* @since 0.2.0
*/
import { log } from 'fp-ts/Console'
import { IO } from 'fp-ts/IO'
/**
* Greets a person by name.
*
* @example
* import { sayHello } from 'docs-ts/lib/greetings'
*
* assert.strictEqual(sayHello('Test')(), 'Hello, Test!')
* // => This assert statement will be run by docs-ts so you can test your code on-the-fly.
*
* @category greetings
* @since 0.6.0
*/
export const sayHello = (name: string): IO<void> => log(`Hello, ${name}!`)
...will, by default, produce a
docs directory containing the following markdown document in the
modules subfolder.
---
title: greetings.ts
nav_order: 0
parent: Modules
---
## greetings overview
Added in v0.2.0
---
<h2 class="text-delta">Table of contents</h2>
- [greetings](#greetings)
- [sayHello](#sayhello)
---
# greetings
## sayHello
Greets a person by name.
**Signature**
```ts
export declare const sayHello: (name: string) => IO<void>
```
**Example**
```ts
import { sayHello } from 'docs-ts/lib/greetings'
assert.strictEqual(sayHello('Test')(), 'Hello, Test!')
```
Added in v0.6.0
docs-ts is meant to be a zero-configuration command-line tool by default. However, there are several configuration settings that can be specified for
docs-ts. To customize the configuration of
docs-ts, create a
docs-ts.json file in the root directory of your project and indicate the custom configuration parameters that the tool should use when generating documentation.
The
docs-ts.json configuration file adheres to the following interface:
interface Config {
readonly projectHomepage?: string
readonly srcDir?: string
readonly outDir?: string
readonly theme?: string
readonly enableSearch?: boolean
readonly enforceDescriptions?: boolean
readonly enforceExamples?: boolean
readonly enforceVersion?: boolean
readonly exclude?: ReadonlyArray<string>
}
The following table describes each configuration parameter, its purpose, and its default value.
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
|projectHomepage
|Will link to the project homepage from the Auxiliary Links of the generated documentation.
homepage in
package.json
|srcDir
|The directory in which
docs-ts will search for TypeScript files to parse.
'src'
|outDir
|The directory to which
docs-ts will generate its output markdown documents.
'docs'
|theme
|The theme that
docs-ts will specify should be used for GitHub Docs in the generated
_config.yml file.
'pmarsceill/just-the-docs'
|enableSearch
|Whether or search should be enabled for GitHub Docs in the generated
_config.yml file.
true
|enforceDescriptions
|Whether or not descriptions for each module export should be required.
false
|enforceExamples
|Whether or not
@example tags for each module export should be required. (Note: examples will not be enforced in module documentation)
false
|enforceVersion
|Whether or not
@since tags for each module export should be required.
true
|exclude
|An array of glob strings specifying files that should be excluded from the documentation.
[]
Q: For functions that have overloaded definitions, is it possible to document each overload separately?
A: No,
docs-ts will use the documentation provided for the first overload of a function in its generated output.
The MIT License (MIT)