ds

docs-soap

by Adam Markon
1.2.1 (see all)

Library to clean up the clipboard contents generated by google docs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

docs-soap Build Status npm version codecov

docs-soap is a small (1.5kb minified/gzipped), simple library that can be used to transform clipboard contents from Google Docs into readable HTML. This library was born from the need to parse clipboard content from Google Docs into a DraftJS Rich Text Editor and fits nicely into Draft's handlePastedText hook.

This project was developed for use in a client-side project. To use in a Node environment, your project will also require jsdom-global.

New in 1.2.1

  • Comment are stripped from output. Fixes bug when pasting on Windows.

Exported API

module.exports = {
  default: docsSoap,
  docsSoap,
  parseHTML
};

Testing

Tests are written in Mocha, using expect for assertions. npm run test will run all tests in the test/ directory, allowing you to test the entire library's functionality at once. All contributions to the repository are expected to contain accompanying tests.

In the examples/ directory, there's a simple HTML example that, after running npm run build in the project root, can be used to test your changes or just see the library in action.

Installation

ESM

yarn add docs-soap

import docsSoap from 'docs-soap';

CommonJS

yarn add docs-soap

const docsSoap = require('docs-soap').default;

Script tag

<script src="https://unpkg.com/docs-soap@1.2.1/dist/docs-soap.min.js"></script>

var docsSoap = window.docsSoap;

Usage

const html =
  '<body id="docs-internal-guid-1234"><b><span style="font-weight:700">bold text</span><span style="font-style:italic">some italic text</span></b></body>';
const clean = docsSoap(html);
console.log(
  clean
); /* "<body><strong>some bold text</strong><i>some italic text</i></body>" */

