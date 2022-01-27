Docpress

Painless Markdown publishing

Documentation website generator.

Generates great websites from Markdown files.

Table of Contents

What is it

Docpress generates websites from your project's basic documentation; that is, at the very least, a README.md file. It also supports multiple Markdown pages in docs/ .

Under heavy development now; guides and instructions will magically appear here when we're stable.

Examples

Check out the Docpress Showcase to see how Docpress helped developers build great-looking websites.

Usage

Still under heavy development, consider this a preview. Requires Node v8+. See the Getting Started guide for more details.

$ npm install -g docpress $ echo "# My project" > README.md $ echo "Documented by Markdown files." >> README.md $ docpress serve Docpress starting development - ^C to exit 350ms ✓ first build on watching changes on livereload on http://localhost:3000 Running

Support

Let's build our first Docpress site. Quickstart guide →

Thanks

docpress © 2015+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).