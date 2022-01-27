openbase logo
Documentation website generator

Documentation
Readme

Docpress

Painless Markdown publishing

Documentation website generator.
Generates great websites from Markdown files.

Table of Contents

What is it

Docpress generates websites from your project's basic documentation; that is, at the very least, a README.md file. It also supports multiple Markdown pages in docs/.

Under heavy development now; guides and instructions will magically appear here when we're stable.

Examples

Check out the Docpress Showcase to see how Docpress helped developers build great-looking websites.

Usage

Still under heavy development, consider this a preview. Requires Node v8+. See the Getting Started guide for more details.

$ npm install -g docpress
$ echo "# My project" > README.md
$ echo "Documented by Markdown files." >> README.md
$ docpress serve

  Docpress
  starting development - ^C to exit

  350ms ✓   first build                 
      on    watching changes
      on    livereload
      on    http://localhost:3000

  Running

Support

Let's build our first Docpress site. Quickstart guide →

Thanks

docpress © 2015+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).

ricostacruz.com  ·  GitHub @rstacruz  ·  Twitter @rstacruz

