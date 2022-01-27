Painless Markdown publishing
Documentation website generator.
Generates great websites from Markdown files.
Docpress generates websites from your project's basic documentation; that is, at the very least, a
README.md file. It also supports multiple Markdown pages in
docs/.
Under heavy development now; guides and instructions will magically appear here when we're stable.
Check out the Docpress Showcase to see how Docpress helped developers build great-looking websites.
Still under heavy development, consider this a preview. Requires Node v8+. See the Getting Started guide for more details.
$ npm install -g docpress
$ echo "# My project" > README.md
$ echo "Documented by Markdown files." >> README.md
$ docpress serve
Docpress
starting development - ^C to exit
350ms ✓ first build
on watching changes
on livereload
on http://localhost:3000
Running
Let's build our first Docpress site. Quickstart guide →
