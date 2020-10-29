



Deploy to Github Pages easily via docpad deploy-ghpages

Usage

Project Pages

This plugin works with GitHub Pages for Projects (e.g. http://username.github.io/project via gh-pages branch on https://github.com/username/project ) with no configuration or setup required.

Simply run docpad deploy-ghpages --env static to deploy the contents of your out directory directly to your repository's gh-pages branch.

Profile/Organisation Pages

This plugin also works with GitHub Pages for Profiles and Organisations (e.g. http://username.github.io via master branch on https://github.com/username/username.github.io ) via any of the following options:

Two Repositories

Setup one repository called username.github.io which will be your target repository, and one called website which will be your source repository.

Inside your website repository, add the following to your docpad configuration file:

plugins: ghpages: deployRemote: 'target' deployBranch: 'master'

And run the following in terminal:

git remote add target https://github.com/username/username.github.io.git

Then when you run docpad deploy-ghpages --env static inside your website repository, the generated out directory will be pushed up to your target repository's master branch.

Multiple Branches

If you would like to have your source and generated site on the same repository, you can do this by the following.

Move the source of your website to the branch source , and the following to your docpad configuration file:

plugins: ghpages: deployRemote: 'origin' deployBranch: 'master'

Then when you run docpad deploy-ghpages --env static inside your website repository's source branch, the generated out directory will be pushed up to same repository's master branch.

Polluting the Root Directory

The final option is to not use this plugin and have the out directory be your website's root directory, so instead of say your-website/src/documents/index.html being outputted to your-website/out/index.html , instead it will be outputted to you-website/index.html . This is the way Jekyll works, however we don't recommend it as it is very messy and commits the out files into your repository.

To do this, add the following to your docpad configuration file:

outPath: '.'

Custom Domains

If you're using GitHub Pages Custom Domains:

Place your CNAME file at src/files/CNAME so it gets copied over to out/CNAME upon generation and consequently to the root of the gh-pages branch upon deployment

file at so it gets copied over to upon generation and consequently to the root of the branch upon deployment Use a DocPad version 6.48.1 or higher

Debugging

Depending on circumstances, the github pages plugin might not work and you'll see an error. You can debug this by running the deploy with the -d flag like so docpad deploy-ghpages -d . That will tell you at which step the deploy failed.

If the deploy fails fetching the origin remote, it means that you do not have the remote "origin", you will need to add it, or update the deployRemote setting to reflect your desired remote.

If the deploy fails on the push to github pages, you may need to specify your username and password within the remote. You can do this by running: ``` bash node -e "console.log('https://'+encodeURI('USERNAME')+':'+encodeURI('PASSWORD')+'@github.com/REPO_OWNER/REPO_NAME.git')" ``` Replace the words in capitals with their actual values and press enter. This will then output the new remote URL, you then want to copy it and run `git remote rm origin` and `git remote add origin THE_NEW_URL` and try the deploy again. On OSX you may be able to avoid this step by running `git config

If you get EPERM or unlink errors, it means that DocPad does not have permission to clean up the git directory that it creates in the out folder. You must clean this up manually yourself by running rm -Rf ./out/.git

Install

Install this DocPad plugin by entering docpad install ghpages into your terminal.

