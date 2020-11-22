DocPad. Streamlined web development.





Hi! I'm DocPad, I streamline the web development process and help close the gap between experts and beginners. I've been used in production by big and small companies for over a year and a half now to create plenty of amazing and powerful web sites and applications quicker than ever before. What makes me different is instead of being a box to cram yourself into and hold you back, I'm a freeway to what you want to accomplish, just getting out of your way and allowing you to create stuff quicker than ever before without limits. Leave the redundant stuff up to me, so you can focus on the awesome stuff.

Discover my features below, or skip ahead to the installation instructions to get started with a fully functional pre-made website in a few minutes from reading this.

Watch the Screencast!

Features

Out of the box

Completely file based, meaning there are no pesky databases that need to be installed, and for version control you get to use systems like Git and SVN, which you're already used to (You can still hook in remote data sources if you want, DocPad doesn't impose any limits on you, ever)

Choose from plenty of community maintained pre-made websites to use for your next project instead of starting from scratch every time

Write your documents in any language, markup, templating engine, or pre-processor you wish (we're truly agnostic thanks to your plugin system). You can even mix and match them when needed by combining their extensions in a rails-like fashion (e.g. coffee-with-some-eco.js.coffee.eco )

) Changes to your website are automatically recompiled through our built-in watch system

Add metadata to the top of your files to be used by templating engines to display non-standard information such as titles and descriptions for your documents

Display custom listings of content with our powerful Query Engine available to your templating engines

Abstract out generic headers and footers into layouts using our nested layout system

For simple static websites easily deploy your generated website to any web server like apache or github pages. For dynamic projects deploy them to servers like heroku to take advantage of custom routing with express.js. Deploy guide here

Built-in server to save you from having to startup your own, for dynamic deployments this even supports things like clean urls, custom routes and server-side logic

Robust architecture and powerful plugin system means that you are never boxed in. Unlike traditional CMS systems, you can always extend DocPad to do whatever you need it to do, and you can even write to bundle common custom functionality and distribute them through the amazing node package manager npm

Built-in support for dynamic documents (e.g. search pages, signup forms, etc), so you can code pages that change on each request by just adding dynamic: true to your document's meta data (exposes the express.js req and res objects to your templating engine)

to your document's meta data (exposes the express.js and objects to your templating engine) You can use it standalone, or even easily include it within your existing systems with our API

With our amazing community maintained plugins

People love DocPad

All sorts of people love DocPad, from first time web developers to even industry leaders and experts. In fact, people even migrate to DocPad from other systems as they love it so much. Here are some our favourite tweets of what people are saying about DocPad :)

Install

Click here for our latest Install Instructions.

Quick Start

Click here to skip ahead to our latest Quick Start Guide.

What next?

Here are some quick links to help you get started:

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

