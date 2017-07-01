docopt – a command line option parser that will make you smile
docopt is a language for description of command-line interfaces. This is
docoptimplementation in CoffeeScript, that could be used for server-side CoffeeScript and JavaScript programs.
Isn't it awesome how modern command-line arguments parsers generate help message based on your code?!
Hell no! You know what's awesome? When the option parser is generated based on the help message that you write yourself! This way you don't need to write this stupid repeatable parser-code, and instead can write a beautiful help message (the way you want it!), which adds readability to your code.
Now you can write an awesome, readable, clean, DRY code like this:
doc = """
Usage:
quick_example.coffee tcp <host> <port> [--timeout=<seconds>]
quick_example.coffee serial <port> [--baud=9600] [--timeout=<seconds>]
quick_example.coffee -h | --help | --version
"""
{docopt} = require '../docopt'
console.log docopt(doc, version: '0.1.1rc')
Hell yeah! The option parser is generated based on
doc string above, that you
pass to the
docopt function.
{docopt} = require 'docopt'
options = docopt(doc, {argv: process.argv[2..], help: true, version: null, options_first: false, exit: true})
docopt takes 1 required argument, and 3 optional keyword arguments:
doc (required) should be a string with the help message, written according
to rules of the docopt language. Here's a quick example:
Usage: your_program [options]
-h --help Show this.
-v --verbose Print more text.
--quiet Print less text.
-o FILE Specify output file [default: ./test.txt].
argv is an optional argument vector. It defaults to the arguments passed
to your program (
process.argv[2..]). You can also supply it with an array
of strings, as with
process.argv. For example:
['--verbose', '-o', 'hai.txt'].
help (default:
true) specifies whether the parser should automatically
print the help message (supplied as
doc) in case
-h or
--help options
are encountered. After showing the usage-message, the program will terminate.
If you want to handle
-h or
--help options manually (the same as other options),
set
help=false.
version (default:
null) is an optional argument that specifies the
version of your program. If supplied, then, if the parser encounters
--version option, it will print the supplied version and terminate.
version could be any printable object, but most likely a string,
e.g.
'2.1.0rc1'.
options_first, by default
false. If set to
true will
disallow mixing options and positional argument. I.e. after first
positional argument, all arguments will be interpreted as positional
even if the look like options. This can be used for strict
compatibility with POSIX, or if you want to dispatch your arguments
to other programs.
exit, by default
true. If set to
false will
cause docopt to throw exceptions instead of printing the error to console and terminating the application.
This flag is mainly for testing purposes.
Note: Although
docopt automatically handles
-h,
--help and
--version options,
you still need to mention them in the options description (
doc) for your users to
know about them.
The return value is an
Object with properties (giving long options precedence),
like this:
{'--timeout': '10',
'--baud': '4800',
'--version': false,
'--help': false,
'-h': false,
serial: true,
tcp: false,
'<host>': false,
'<port>': '/dev/ttyr01'}