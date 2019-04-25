© 2019, Onur Yıldırım (@onury).
A powerful tool to easily generate beautiful HTML documentation from Javascript (JSDoc), Markdown and HTML files.
npm i docma -D
You can use Docma CLI to build documentations directly from your console.
Once you create the configuration file
docma.json in your project root, it's quite simple.
docma
You can even serve the docs locally and test.
docma serve
If you need to build documentation from within your code, use the API.
const Docma = require('docma');
Either by passing a configuration object.
const config = {
src: [
'./code/**/*.js',
'./README.md'
],
dest: './output/doc'
};
Docma.create()
.build(config)
.then(success => console.log('Documentation is built successfully.'))
.catch(error => console.log(error));
Or by reading configuration from a JSON file.
Docma.create()
.build('./path/to/docma.json')
.catch(error => console.log(error));
See Docma API Reference.
Sometimes, the issue is with invalid JSDoc comments. See this for linting/validating your JSDoc while you type and within a build process.
To investigate the parsed JSDoc output, enable the
debug option that will create a JSON output(s) within the root of the destination directory. If you have a problem with the parsed documentation data, open an issue @ jsdoc-x. (I'm the author.)
For markdown output issues (that are not related with style), you can open an issue @ marked.
See CHANGELOG.
|Docma version
|Node version
|v3.0.0
|v8+
|v2.0.0
|v6+
|v1.0.0
|v4+
Read Docma documentation, built with Docma, for a Docma demo... 👀
Also see the F.A.Q. section.
MIT. You don't have to include any copyright notice in your documentation output or templates but I'd appreciate if you let people know about this tool so we can read better documentations.
Emoji shortcuts used in source markdown files are parsed into twemoji. Graphics and icons licensed under CC-BY 4.0.