Containerized unit testing across any platform and programming language.
We all want to test our applications on as many relevant platforms as possible. Sometimes this is easy. Sometimes it's not. Dockunit let's you define a set of Docker containers to run your tests against. You can run your test framework of choice in your language of choice on any type of environment. In the past many developers, myself included, have relied on Travis CI to run tests in environments that aren't setup locally (i.e. PHP 5.2). With Dockunit you don't need to do this anymore.
Dockunit relies on
Dockunit.json files. Each of your projects should have their own
Dockunit.json file.
Dockunit.json defines what test commands should be run on what type of containers for any given project. Here is an
example
Dockunit.json:
{
"containers": [
{
"prettyName": "PHP 5.2 on Ubuntu",
"image": "user/my-php-image",
"beforeScripts": [],
"testCommand": "phpunit"
},
{
"prettyName": "PHP 5.6 FPM on Ubuntu",
"image": "user/my-php-image2",
"beforeScripts": [],
"testCommand": "phpunit"
}
]
}
containers contains an array of container objects. Each container object can contain the following properties:
prettyName (required) - This is used in output to help you identify your container.
image (required) - This is a valid Docker container image located in the Docker registry. We have a number of handy prebuilt Docker images for use in your
Dockunit.json files.
beforeScripts (optional) - This is a string array of bash scripts to be run in order.
testCommand (required) - This is the actual test command to be run on each container i.e. phpunit or qunit.
The Dockunit command is:
dockunit <path-to-project-directory> [--du-verbose] [--du-container] [--help] [--version] ...
Note:
sudo is usually required when run within a Linux distribution since Dockunit runs Docker commands which require special permissions.
<path-to-project-directory> (optional) - If you run
dockunit in a folder with a
Dockunit.json folder, it will detect it
automatically.
[--du-verbose] (optional) - This will print out light verbose Dockunit output.
[--du-verbose=2] will output even more verbose Dockunit output.
[--du-container] (optional) - Run only one container in your
Dockunit.json file by specifying the index of that container in the
containers array .i.e
--du-container=1.
[--help] (optional) - This will display usage information for the
dockunit command.
[--version] (optional) - This will display the current installed version of Dockunit.
... - Any additional arguments and options passed to the command will be passed to your test command. For example,
if you wanted to pass a few extra options to PHPUnit, you could append them to the end of your
dockunit command.
You can simply run
dockunit in any folder with a
Dockunit.json to run Dockunit.
Each of your projects should have a
Dockunit.json file in the project root. You should define your containers to fit
your application's unique needs. Here's a few example
Dockunit.json files for a variety of different programming languages and
environments. Feel free to use any of our prebuilt Docker images in your
Dockunit.json files or create your own.
Dockunit and WordPress work well together. WordPress is backwards compatible with PHP 5.2. It's very difficult to test
applications on PHP 5.2 without some sort of containerized workflow. Here is an example
Dockunit.json file that you
can use to test your WordPress plugins in PHP 5.2, 5.6, and PHP 7.0 RC 1 (make sure to replace
PLUGIN-FILE.php with your plugins main file):
{
"containers": [
{
"prettyName": "PHP-FPM 5.2 WordPress Latest",
"image": "dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-wordpress-5.2-fpm",
"beforeScripts": [
"service mysql start",
"wp-install latest"
],
"testCommand": "wp-activate-plugin PLUGIN-FILE.php"
},
{
"prettyName": "PHP-FPM 5.6 WordPress Latest",
"image": "dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-wordpress-5.6-fpm",
"beforeScripts": [
"service mysql start",
"wp core download --path=/temp/wp --allow-root",
"wp core config --path=/temp/wp --dbname=test --dbuser=root --allow-root",
"wp core install --url=http://localhost --title=Test --admin_user=admin --admin_password=12345 --admin_email=test@test.com --path=/temp/wp --allow-root",
"mkdir /temp/wp/wp-content/plugins/test",
"cp -r . /temp/wp/wp-content/plugins/test"
],
"testCommand": "wp plugin activate test --allow-root --path=/temp/wp"
},
{
"prettyName": "PHP-FPM 7.0 WordPress Latest",
"image": "dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-wordpress-7.0-rc-1-fpm",
"beforeScripts": [
"service mysql start",
"wp core download --path=/temp/wp --allow-root",
"wp core config --path=/temp/wp --dbname=test --dbuser=root --allow-root",
"wp core install --url=http://localhost --title=Test --admin_user=admin --admin_password=12345 --admin_email=test@test.com --path=/temp/wp --allow-root",
"mkdir /temp/wp/wp-content/plugins/test",
"cp -r . /temp/wp/wp-content/plugins/test"
],
"testCommand": "wp plugin activate test --allow-root --path=/temp/wp"
}
]
}
Here is an example
Dockunit.json file that you can use to test your WordPress themes in PHP 5.2, 5.6, and PHP 7.0 RC 1:
{
"containers": [
{
"prettyName": "PHP-FPM 5.2 WordPress Latest",
"image": "dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-wordpress-5.2-fpm",
"beforeScripts": [
"service mysql start",
"wp-install latest"
],
"testCommand": "wp-activate-theme test"
},
{
"prettyName": "PHP-FPM 5.6 WordPress Latest",
"image": "dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-wordpress-5.6-fpm",
"beforeScripts": [
"service mysql start",
"wp core download --path=/temp/wp --allow-root",
"wp core config --path=/temp/wp --dbname=test --dbuser=root --allow-root",
"wp core install --url=http://localhost --title=Test --admin_user=admin --admin_password=12345 --admin_email=test@test.com --path=/temp/wp --allow-root",
"mkdir /temp/wp/wp-content/themes/test",
"cp -r . /temp/wp/wp-content/themes/test"
],
"testCommand": "wp theme activate test --allow-root --path=/temp/wp"
},
{
"prettyName": "PHP-FPM 7.0 WordPress Latest",
"image": "dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-wordpress-7.0-rc-1-fpm",
"beforeScripts": [
"service mysql start",
"wp core download --path=/temp/wp --allow-root",
"wp core config --path=/temp/wp --dbname=test --dbuser=root --allow-root",
"wp core install --url=http://localhost --title=Test --admin_user=admin --admin_password=12345 --admin_email=test@test.com --path=/temp/wp --allow-root",
"mkdir /temp/wp/wp-content/themes/test",
"cp -r . /temp/wp/wp-content/themes/test"
],
"testCommand": "wp theme activate test --allow-root --path=/temp/wp"
}
]
}
Here are some more advanced WordPress examples. That assume you have unit tests setup via WP-CLI.
{
"containers": [
{
"prettyName": "PHP 5.2 FPM WordPress 4.1",
"image": "dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-5.2-fpm",
"beforeScripts": [
"service mysql start",
"bash bin/install-wp-tests.sh wordpress_test root '' localhost 4.1"
],
"testCommand": "phpunit"
},
{
"prettyName": "PHP 5.6 FPM WordPress 4.0",
"image": "dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-5.6-fpm",
"beforeScripts": [
"service mysql start",
"bash bin/install-wp-tests.sh wordpress_test2 root '' localhost 4.0"
],
"testCommand": "phpunit"
},
{
"prettyName": "PHP 7.0 RC-1",
"image": "dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-7.0-rc-1-fpm",
"beforeScripts": [
"service mysql start",
"bash bin/install-wp-tests.sh wordpress_test3 root '' localhost 3.9"
],
"testCommand": "phpunit"
}
]
}
dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-5.6-fpm, dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-5.6-fpm, and dockunit/prebuilt-images:php-mysql-phpunit-7.0-rc-1-fpm are valid Docker images available for use in any
Dockerfile.json.
It is super easy to test your Node.js applications with Dockunit. Here is a simple
Dockunit.json file that tests
an application in Node.js 0.10.x and 0.12.0 using mocha:
{
"containers": [
{
"prettyName": "Node 0.10.x",
"image": "google/nodejs:latest",
"beforeScripts": [
"npm install -g mocha"
],
"testCommand": "mocha"
},
{
"prettyName": "Node 0.12",
"image": "tlovett1/nodejs:0.12",
"beforeScripts": [
"npm install -g mocha"
],
"testCommand": "mocha"
}
]
}
google/nodejs is a valid Docker image available for use in any
Dockerfile.json.
Dockunit works great with Python. This
Dockunit.json file tests in Python 2.7.9 and the latest Python version using nose:
{
"containers": [
{
"prettyName": "Python 2.7.9",
"image": "python:2.7.9",
"beforeScripts": [
"easy_install nose"
],
"testCommand": "nosetests tests"
},
{
"prettyName": "Python Latest",
"image": "python:latest",
"beforeScripts": [
"easy_install nose"
],
"testCommand": "nosetests tests"
}
]
}
You can use Dockunit to test your Ruby scripts. This
Dockunit.json file tests a project in Ruby 2.1 and the latest
stable Ruby version using test-unit:
{
"containers": [
{
"prettyName": "Latest version of Ruby",
"image": "ruby:latest",
"beforeScripts": [
"bundle install"
],
"testCommand": "bundle exec rake test"
},
{
"prettyName": "Ruby version 2.1",
"image": "ruby:2.1",
"beforeScripts": [
"bundle install"
],
"testCommand": "bundle exec rake test"
}
]
}
ruby is a valid Docker image available for use in any
Dockerfile.json.
Dockunit is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 2 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.