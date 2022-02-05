Immersive terminal interface for managing docker containers, services and images
Install the API module as a dependency in your project so you can easily use it to query Operations Orchestration REST API
npm install -g dockly
Just fire up dockly and it will automatically connect to your localhost docker daemon through the unix socket:
dockly
It's also possible to provide command line options for dockly to customize the docker connection
|Param
|Type
|Description
|-s or --socketPath
|string
|Docker socket to connect to
|--containerFilters
|string
|String to apply to filter shown containers
|-h or --help
|null
|Display help
|-v or --version
|null
|Display version information
--containerFilters
This is a string that could be used to filter the shown containers; its format is in the x-www-form-urlencoded style and the filters you could apply are listed here: https://docs.docker.com/engine/api/v1.37/#operation/ContainerList
Example:
--containerFilters="name=test&status=running" to only show running container which name match test.
You can run dockly using docker:
docker run -it --rm -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock lirantal/dockly
If you wish to build dockly as a docker image yourself, you can run the following:
$ docker build -t dockly .
$ docker run -it --rm --name dockly -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock dockly
If you're getting the following error in your CLI:
root@neo:~# dockly
/usr/local/lib/node_modules/dockly/src/screen.js:36
constructor (utils = new Map()) {
^
SyntaxError: Unexpected token =
at exports.runInThisContext (vm.js:53:16)
at Module._compile (module.js:374:25)
Or this kind of error:
Trace: TypeError: Object.values is not a function
at screen.toggleMode (/home/vokiel/.nvm/versions/node/v6.11.1/lib/node_modules/dockly/src/screen.js:149:35)
at Screen.screen.key (/home/vokiel/.nvm/versions/node/v6.11.1/lib/node_modules/dockly/src/screen.js:190:12)
at Screen.EventEmitter._emit
(/home/vokiel/.nvm/versions/node/v6.11.1/lib/node_modules/dockly/node_modules/blessed/lib/events.js:98:20)
This is most likely because you're using an unsupported Node.js version. Dockly requires Node.js v7.6 and above
Follow the steps in this comment to enable VT100 support on the settings for the window
set
LANG and
LC_ALL to c.UTF-8 like so
export LANG=C.UTF-8
export LC_ALL=C.UTF-8
for more info please see this issue
See Awesome Docker list for similar tools to work with Docker.
Liran Tal liran.tal@gmail.com