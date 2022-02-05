



Immersive terminal interface for managing docker containers, services and images

Install

npm install -g dockly

Usage

Just fire up dockly and it will automatically connect to your localhost docker daemon through the unix socket:

dockly

Command line options:

It's also possible to provide command line options for dockly to customize the docker connection

Param Type Description -s or --socketPath string Docker socket to connect to --containerFilters string String to apply to filter shown containers -h or --help null Display help -v or --version null Display version information

This is a string that could be used to filter the shown containers; its format is in the x-www-form-urlencoded style and the filters you could apply are listed here: https://docs.docker.com/engine/api/v1.37/#operation/ContainerList

Example: --containerFilters="name=test&status=running" to only show running container which name match test.

Docker Support

Run from docker

You can run dockly using docker:

docker run -it --rm -v / var /run/docker.sock:/ var /run/docker.sock lirantal/dockly

Build

If you wish to build dockly as a docker image yourself, you can run the following:

$ docker build -t dockly . $ docker run -it --rm --name dockly -v / var /run/docker.sock:/ var /run/docker.sock dockly

FAQ

Unsupported Node.js version

If you're getting the following error in your CLI:

root :~# dockly /usr/local/lib/node_modules/dockly/src/screen.js: 36 constructor ( utils = new Map() ) { ^ SyntaxError : Unexpected token = at exports.runInThisContext (vm.js: 53 : 16 ) at Module._compile ( module .js: 374 : 25 )

Or this kind of error:

Trace: TypeError: Object .values is not a function at screen .toggleMode (/home/vokiel/.nvm/versions/node/v6. 11.1 /lib/node_modules/dockly/src/screen .js : 149 : 35 ) at Screen .screen .key (/home/vokiel/.nvm/versions/node/v6. 11.1 /lib/node_modules/dockly/src/screen .js : 190 : 12 ) at Screen .EventEmitter ._emit (/home/vokiel/.nvm/versions/node/v6. 11.1 /lib/node_modules/dockly/node_modules/blessed/lib/events .js : 98 : 20 )

This is most likely because you're using an unsupported Node.js version. Dockly requires Node.js v7.6 and above

PuTTY displays garbled text

Follow the steps in this comment to enable VT100 support on the settings for the window

Icons not working properly

set LANG and LC_ALL to c.UTF-8 like so

export LANG=C.UTF-8 export LC_ALL=C.UTF-8

for more info please see this issue

Alternatives

See Awesome Docker list for similar tools to work with Docker.

