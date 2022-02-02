Dockest is an integration testing tool aimed at alleviating the process of evaluating unit tests whilst running multi-container Docker applications.
The value that Dockest provides over e.g. plain docker-compose is that it figures out the connectivity and responsiveness status of each individual service (either synchronously or asynchronously) and once all services are ready the tests run.
yarn add dockest --dev
# docker-compose.yml
version: '3.8'
services:
myRedis:
image: redis:5.0.3-alpine
ports:
- published: 6379
target: 6379
// dockest.ts
import { Dockest, logLevel } from 'dockest'
const dockest = new Dockest()
const dockestServices = [
{
serviceName: 'myRedis', // Match with configuration in docker-compose.yml
},
]
dockest.run(dockestServices)
Learn more about Dockest on the official website.
If you'd like to contribute, start by searching through the issues and pull requests to see whether someone else has raised a similar idea or question.
If you don't see your idea listed, and you think it fits into the goals of this guide, do one of the following:
Thanks to Juan Lulkin for the logo ❤️
Thanks to Laurin Quast for great ideas and contributions 💙
MIT