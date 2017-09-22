A dockeron project, built on Electron + Vue.js for Docker.
I am only using Mac version, which means that the Windows and Linux versions are to be tested.
Notice that, this project is still under active development, many functionalities or features are not implemented yet, and some parts are still buggy.
Since this is my first front-end project, there might be some bad practices BUT I want to make Dockeron better. This is why I would really appriciate the help from you and the community.
Welcome PR and issues.
Make sure you have Node.js installed (node@^6.5.0 or higher is recommended).
git clone git@github.com:dockeron/dockeron.git
cd dockeron
Make your branch from
develop
Install all dependencies then
npm run dev
npm install
npm run dev
This project was generated from electron-vue.