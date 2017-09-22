A dockeron project, built on Electron + Vue.js for Docker.

Template generator: electron-vue

Docker Engine API: dockerode.

UI components: iView

I am only using Mac version, which means that the Windows and Linux versions are to be tested.

Notice that, this project is still under active development, many functionalities or features are not implemented yet, and some parts are still buggy.

Since this is my first front-end project, there might be some bad practices BUT I want to make Dockeron better. This is why I would really appriciate the help from you and the community.

Welcome PR and issues.

TODOs and progress

Development

Make sure you have Node.js installed (node@^6.5.0 or higher is recommended).

Clone the repo to your machine (or fork it to your github account then clone from there)

git clone git@github.com:dockeron/dockeron.git cd dockeron

Make your branch from develop

Install all dependencies then npm run dev

npm install npm run dev

Contributing

This project was generated from electron-vue.