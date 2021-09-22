Not another Node.js Docker Remote API module.
dockerode objectives:
dockerode does NOT break any stream, it passes them to you allowing for some stream voodoo.
dockerode allow you to seamless run commands in a container ala
docker run.
dockerode really aims to have a good test set, allowing to follow
Docker changes easily, quickly and painlessly.
Docker Remote API features implemented and tested.
npm install dockerode
To use
dockerode first you need to instantiate it:
var Docker = require('dockerode');
var docker = new Docker({socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock'});
var docker1 = new Docker(); //defaults to above if env variables are not used
var docker2 = new Docker({host: 'http://192.168.1.10', port: 3000});
var docker3 = new Docker({protocol:'http', host: '127.0.0.1', port: 3000});
var docker4 = new Docker({host: '127.0.0.1', port: 3000}); //defaults to http
//protocol http vs https is automatically detected
var docker5 = new Docker({
host: '192.168.1.10',
port: process.env.DOCKER_PORT || 2375,
ca: fs.readFileSync('ca.pem'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('cert.pem'),
key: fs.readFileSync('key.pem'),
version: 'v1.25' // required when Docker >= v1.13, https://docs.docker.com/engine/api/version-history/
});
var docker6 = new Docker({
protocol: 'https', //you can enforce a protocol
host: '192.168.1.10',
port: process.env.DOCKER_PORT || 2375,
ca: fs.readFileSync('ca.pem'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('cert.pem'),
key: fs.readFileSync('key.pem')
});
//using a different promise library (default is the native one)
var docker7 = new Docker({
Promise: require('bluebird')
//...
});
//...
// create a container entity. does not query API
var container = docker.getContainer('71501a8ab0f8');
// query API for container info
container.inspect(function (err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
container.start(function (err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
container.remove(function (err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
// promises are supported
var auxContainer;
docker.createContainer({
Image: 'ubuntu',
AttachStdin: false,
AttachStdout: true,
AttachStderr: true,
Tty: true,
Cmd: ['/bin/bash', '-c', 'tail -f /var/log/dmesg'],
OpenStdin: false,
StdinOnce: false
}).then(function(container) {
auxContainer = container;
return auxContainer.start();
}).then(function(data) {
return auxContainer.resize({
h: process.stdout.rows,
w: process.stdout.columns
});
}).then(function(data) {
return auxContainer.stop();
}).then(function(data) {
return auxContainer.remove();
}).then(function(data) {
console.log('container removed');
}).catch(function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
You may also specify default options for each container's operations, which will always be used for the specified container and operation.
container.defaultOptions.start.Binds = ["/tmp:/tmp:rw"];
docker.listContainers(function (err, containers) {
containers.forEach(function (containerInfo) {
docker.getContainer(containerInfo.Id).stop(cb);
});
});
Context: provides the path to the Dockerfile. Additionaly files that are involved in the build must be explicitly mentioned in src array, since they are sent to a temp env to build. Example: file for COPY command are extracted from that temporary environment.
docker.buildImage('archive.tar', {t: imageName}, function (err, response){
//...
});
docker.buildImage({
context: __dirname,
src: ['Dockerfile', 'file1', 'file2']
}, {t: imageName}, function (err, response) {
//...
});
buildImage returns a Promise of NodeJS stream. In case you want to find out when the build has finished, you must follow the progress of the build with the
modem instance in dockerode:
let dockerode = new Dockerode();
let stream = await dockerode.buildImage(...);
await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
dockerode.modem.followProgress(stream, (err, res) => err ? reject(err) : resolve(res));
});
// Build has finished
docker.createContainer({Image: 'ubuntu', Cmd: ['/bin/bash'], name: 'ubuntu-test'}, function (err, container) {
container.start(function (err, data) {
//...
});
});
//...
//tty:true
docker.createContainer({ /*...*/ Tty: true /*...*/ }, function(err, container) {
/* ... */
container.attach({stream: true, stdout: true, stderr: true}, function (err, stream) {
stream.pipe(process.stdout);
});
/* ... */
});
//tty:false
docker.createContainer({ /*...*/ Tty: false /*...*/ }, function(err, container) {
/* ... */
container.attach({stream: true, stdout: true, stderr: true}, function (err, stream) {
//dockerode may demultiplex attach streams for you :)
container.modem.demuxStream(stream, process.stdout, process.stderr);
});
/* ... */
});
docker.createImage({fromImage: 'ubuntu'}, function (err, stream) {
stream.pipe(process.stdout);
});
//...
There is also support for HTTP connection hijacking, which allows for cleaner interactions with commands that work with stdin and stdout separately.
docker.createContainer({Tty: false, /*... other options */}, function(err, container) {
container.start(function(err) {
container.exec({Cmd: ['shasum', '-'], AttachStdin: true, AttachStdout: true}, function(err, exec) {
exec.start({hijack: true, stdin: true}, function(err, stream) {
// shasum can't finish until after its stdin has been closed, telling it that it has
// read all the bytes it needs to sum. Without a socket upgrade, there is no way to
// close the write-side of the stream without also closing the read-side!
fs.createReadStream('node-v5.1.0.tgz', 'binary').pipe(stream);
// Fortunately, we have a regular TCP socket now, so when the readstream finishes and closes our
// stream, it is still open for reading and we will still get our results :-)
docker.modem.demuxStream(stream, process.stdout, process.stderr);
});
});
});
});
docker run in
dockerode:
image - container image
cmd - command to be executed
stream - stream(s) which will be used for execution output.
create_options - (optional) Options used for container creation. Refer to the DockerEngine ContainerCreate documentation for the possible values
start_options - (optional) Options used for container start. Refer to the DockerEngine ContainerStart documentation for the possible values
callback - callback called when execution ends (optional, promise will be returned if not used).
//callback
docker.run('ubuntu', ['bash', '-c', 'uname -a'], process.stdout, function (err, data, container) {
console.log(data.StatusCode);
});
//promise
docker.run(testImage, ['bash', '-c', 'uname -a'], process.stdout).then(function(data) {
var output = data[0];
var container = data[1];
console.log(output.StatusCode);
return container.remove();
}).then(function(data) {
console.log('container removed');
}).catch(function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
or, if you want to split stdout and stderr (you must to pass
Tty:false as an option for this to work)
docker.run('ubuntu', ['bash', '-c', 'uname -a'], [process.stdout, process.stderr], {Tty:false}, function (err, data, container) {
console.log(data.StatusCode);
});
If you provide a callback,
run will return an EventEmitter supporting the following events: container, stream, data.
If a callback isn't provided a promise will be returned.
docker.run('ubuntu', ['bash', '-c', 'uname -a'], [process.stdout, process.stderr], {Tty:false}, function (err, data, container) {
//...
}).on('container', function (container) {
//...
});
And here is one more complex example using auto-remove and Docker network.
docker.run('some-python-image', ['python', 'main.py', arg], process.stdout, {name: 'my-python-container', HostConfig: { AutoRemove: true, NetworkMode: 'my_network'}}, function(err, data, container) {
// Do stuff
});
docker pull in
dockerode:
repoTag - container image name (optionally with tag)
myrepo/myname:withtag
options - extra options passed to create image.
callback - callback called when execution ends.
docker.pull('myrepo/myname:tag', function (err, stream) {
// streaming output from pull...
});
docker-modem already base64 encodes the necessary auth object for you.
var auth = {
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
auth: '',
email: 'your@email.email',
serveraddress: 'https://index.docker.io/v1'
};
docker.pull('tag', {'authconfig': auth}, function (err, stream) {
//...
});
If you already have a base64 encoded auth object, you can use it directly:
var auth = { key: 'yJ1J2ZXJhZGRyZXNzIjoitZSI6Im4OCIsImF1dGgiOiIiLCJlbWFpbCI6ImZvbGllLmFkcmc2VybmF0iLCJzZX5jb2aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmRleC5kb2NrZXIuaW8vdZvbGllYSIsInBhc3N3b3JkIjoiRGVjZW1icmUjEvIn0=' }
followProgress - allows to fire a callback only in the end of a stream based process. (build, pull, ...)
//followProgress(stream, onFinished, [onProgress])
docker.pull(repoTag, function(err, stream) {
//...
docker.modem.followProgress(stream, onFinished, onProgress);
function onFinished(err, output) {
//output is an array with output json parsed objects
//...
}
function onProgress(event) {
//...
}
});
demuxStream - demux stdout and stderr
//demuxStream(stream, stdout, stderr)
container.attach({
stream: true,
stdout: true,
stderr: true
}, function handler(err, stream) {
//...
container.modem.demuxStream(stream, process.stdout, process.stderr);
//...
});
docker pull ubuntu:latest to prepare your system for the tests.
mocha and
chai. Run them with
npm test.
Check the examples folder for more specific use cases examples.
Pedro Dias - @pedromdias
Licensed under the Apache license, version 2.0 (the "license"); You may not use this file except in compliance with the license. You may obtain a copy of the license at:
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the license is distributed on an "as is" basis, without warranties or conditions of any kind, either express or implied. See the license for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the license.
We developed a virtual classroom in one of my jobs where each class used to run inside a docker container. To spawn off and manage docker containers via API dockerode came in really handy and we were dynamically running containers in no time. If you need to manage your containers programmatically, this is a good package to use. If you need to manage deployments and all then maybe Kubernetes is a good choice but if your use-case requires managing docker containers dynamically (like mine did) then this is the way to go