dockerlint

by RedCoolBeans
0.3.9 (see all)

Linting tool for Dockerfiles

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

NPM Build Status Build status

Dockerlint

Linting tool for Dockerfiles based on recommendations from Dockerfile Reference and Best practices for writing Dockerfiles as of Docker 1.6.

Install

With npm just do:

$ [sudo] npm install -g dockerlint

Usage

Once installed it's as easy as:

dockerlint Dockerfile

Which will parse the file and notify you about any actual errors (such an omitted tag when : is set), and warn you about common pitfalls or bad idiom such as the common use case of ADD.

In order to treat warnings as errors, use the -p flag.

Docker image

Alternatively there is a Docker image available.

This image provides a quick and easy way to validate your Dockerfiles, without having to install Node.JS and the dockerlint dependencies on your system.

First fetch the image from the Docker Hub:

docker pull redcoolbeans/dockerlint

You can either run it directly, or use docker-compose.

docker run

For a quick one-off validation:

docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD/Dockerfile":/Dockerfile:ro redcoolbeans/dockerlint

docker-compose

For docker-compose use a docker-compose.yml such as the following:

---
  dockerlint:
    image: redcoolbeans/dockerlint
    volumes:
      - ./Dockerfile:/Dockerfile

Then simply run:

This will validate the Dockerfile in your current directory.

Running from a git clone

If you've cloned this repository, you will need the following prerequisites:

  1. make
  2. npm
  3. coffee

Installing prerequisites on ubuntu:

sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install make
sudo apt-get install npm
sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node
sudo npm install -g coffee-script

You can run dockerlint with:

make deps # runs npm install
make js && coffee bin/dockerlint.coffee

If you're building on Windows, you'll have to set the path to your make:

npm config set dockerlint:winmake "mingw32-make.exe"

or pass it to every invocation:

npm run build:win --dockerlint:winmake=mingw32-make.exe

Roadmap

  • Add support for --version which checks against a specific Docker version
  • Refactor code to move the rule specific functions into a Rule class

License

MIT, please see the LICENSE file.

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

