Dockerfile Utilities

This is a collection of utilities for working with Dockerfiles powered by Node.js written in TypeScript. To install and run these utilities, you will need to have Node.js or Docker installed on your computer.

Supported features:

formatting

linting

Development Instructions

If you wish to build and compile this project, you must first install Node.js if you have not already done so. After you have installed Node.js and cloned the repository with Git, you may now proceed to build and compile the project with the following commands:

npm install npm run build npm test

If you are planning to change the code, use npm run watch to get the TypeScript files transpiled on-the-fly as they are modified.

Installation Instructions

To add this library as a dependency to your project, please add dockerfile-utils as a dependency in your project's package.json file.

Running the CLI with Node.js

To install and use the dockerfile-utils command line interface, please install the dockerfile-utils npm module. The -g flag will install the NPM module globally onto your computer.

npm install -g dockerfile-utils

After the installation has completed, you can run the CLI using the dockerfile-utils binary.

> dockerfile-utils -- help Usage: dockerfile-utils < command > [<args>] Options: -h, -- help Output usage information -v, --version Output version information Commands: format Format a Dockerfile lint Validate a Dockerfile

Running the CLI with Docker

You can use docker run to launch the command line interface with Docker. This removes the requirement of needing to have Node.js installed locally on your computer. The dockerfile-utils binary is available as a Docker image under the name rcjsuen/dockerfile-utils .

> docker run rcjsuen/dockerfile-utils -- help Usage: dockerfile-utils < command > [<args>] Options: -h, -- help Output usage information -v, --version Output version information Commands: format Format a Dockerfile lint Validate a Dockerfile

To format or lint a Dockerfile in the current working directory, please use the following commands.

> docker run -v `pwd` /Dockerfile: /Dockerfile rcjsuen/ dockerfile-utils format /Dockerfile