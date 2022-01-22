This is a collection of utilities for working with Dockerfiles powered by Node.js written in TypeScript. To install and run these utilities, you will need to have Node.js or Docker installed on your computer.
Supported features:
If you wish to build and compile this project, you must first install Node.js if you have not already done so. After you have installed Node.js and cloned the repository with Git, you may now proceed to build and compile the project with the following commands:
npm install
npm run build
npm test
If you are planning to change the code, use
npm run watch to get the TypeScript files transpiled on-the-fly as they are modified.
To add this library as a dependency to your project, please add
dockerfile-utils as a dependency in your project's package.json file.
To install and use the
dockerfile-utils command line interface, please install the dockerfile-utils npm module.
The
-g flag will install the NPM module globally onto your computer.
npm install -g dockerfile-utils
After the installation has completed, you can run the CLI using the
dockerfile-utils binary.
> dockerfile-utils --help
Usage: dockerfile-utils <command> [<args>]
Options:
-h, --help Output usage information
-v, --version Output version information
Commands:
format Format a Dockerfile
lint Validate a Dockerfile
You can use
docker run to launch the command line interface with Docker.
This removes the requirement of needing to have Node.js installed locally on your computer.
The
dockerfile-utils binary is available as a Docker image under the name
rcjsuen/dockerfile-utils.
> docker run rcjsuen/dockerfile-utils --help
Usage: dockerfile-utils <command> [<args>]
Options:
-h, --help Output usage information
-v, --version Output version information
Commands:
format Format a Dockerfile
lint Validate a Dockerfile
To format or lint a Dockerfile in the current working directory, please use the following commands.
> docker run -v `pwd`/Dockerfile:/Dockerfile rcjsuen/dockerfile-utils format /Dockerfile
> docker run -v `pwd`/Dockerfile:/Dockerfile rcjsuen/dockerfile-utils lint /Dockerfile