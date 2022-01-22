Dockerfile Language Service

This is a language service for Dockerfiles written in TypeScript. If you are looking for an actual Dockerfile language server that can be used with editors that implement the language server protocol, please visit the rcjsuen/dockerfile-language-server-nodejs repository.

The purpose of this project is to provide an API for creating a feature-rich Dockerfile editor. While this language service implements requests from the language server protocol, they are exposed as regular JavaScript functions so you can use them in the browser if you wish. For a demonstration of this language service's capabilities with Microsoft's Monaco Editor, please click here.

To install this language service as a dependency into your project, you will need to have Node.js installed.

Supported features:

code actions

code completion

definition

diagnostics

document highlight

document links

document symbols

folding

formatting

hovers

rename

semantic tokens

signature help

Development Instructions

If you wish to build and compile this language server, you must first install Node.js if you have not already done so. After you have installed Node.js and cloned the repository with Git, you may now proceed to build and compile the language server with the following commands:

npm install npm run build npm test

If you are planning to change the code, use npm run watch to get the TypeScript files transpiled on-the-fly as they are modified.

Installation Instructions

To add this language service into your project, you must add dockerfile-language-service as a dependency in your package.json file.

Browser Example

The /example/ folder includes an example for using this language service in a browser as a static HTML page with JavaScript. To build the example, please run the following commands from the root of the project:

npm install cd example npm install npm run build