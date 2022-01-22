The
dockerfile-ast NPM module is a Dockerfile parser written in TypeScript.
The module provides full programmatic access to a parsed Dockerfile.
Supported features:
escape parser directive considered when parsing
ARG and
ENV variable lookup and resolution
Unsupported:
\r as a a line delimiter
\r\n and
\n are supported as being line delimiters
\r is detected the parser assumes that it is followed by a
\n
If you wish to build and compile this project, you must first install Node.js if you have not already done so. After you have installed Node.js and cloned the repository with Git, you may now proceed to build and compile the project with the following commands:
npm install
npm run build
npm test
If you are planning to change the code, use
npm run watch to get the
TypeScript files transpiled on-the-fly as they are modified.
To add this library as a dependency to your project, please add
dockerfile-ast as a dependency in your package.json file.
import { DockerfileParser } from 'dockerfile-ast';
const content =
`FROM alpine
ExposE 8080`
let dockerfile = DockerfileParser.parse(content);
let instructions = dockerfile.getInstructions();
for (let instruction of instructions) {
// FROM
// EXPOSE
console.log(instruction.getKeyword());
// FROM
// ExposE
console.log(instruction.getInstruction());
}