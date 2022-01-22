Dockerfile AST

The dockerfile-ast NPM module is a Dockerfile parser written in TypeScript. The module provides full programmatic access to a parsed Dockerfile.

Supported features:

escaped newline detection escape parser directive considered when parsing

comments preserved inlined comments in multiline instructions preserved

continuous empty newlines honoured (albeit discouraged as of Docker CE 17.09)

ARG and ENV variable lookup and resolution

Unsupported:

Development Instructions

If you wish to build and compile this project, you must first install Node.js if you have not already done so. After you have installed Node.js and cloned the repository with Git, you may now proceed to build and compile the project with the following commands:

npm install npm run build npm test

If you are planning to change the code, use npm run watch to get the TypeScript files transpiled on-the-fly as they are modified.

Installation Instructions

To add this library as a dependency to your project, please add dockerfile-ast as a dependency in your package.json file.

Using this Module