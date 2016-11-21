openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dr

docker-run

by Mathias Buus
3.1.0 (see all)

Start a docker image and attach to it

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

491

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

docker-run

Start a docker image and attach to it

npm install docker-run

There is also a command line tool available

Usage

var run = require('docker-run')

var child = run('mafintosh/dev', {tty:true})

process.stdin.setRawMode(true)
process.stdin.pipe(child.stdin)
child.stdout.pipe(process.stdout)
child.stderr.pipe(process.stderr)

API

  • child = run(image, [options])

Where options can be

{
  net: 'bridge',    // network mode (auto | host | bridge). defaults to bridge
  tty: true,        // be a tty. defaults to false
  fork: true,       // fork (do not attach stdio). defaults to false
  remove: true,     // remove the container on stop. defaults to true
  dns: ['8.8.8.8'], // set custom dns servers
  ports: {
    8080: 8081      // expose container 8080 to host 8081
  },
  volumes: {
    '/root': '/tmp', // expose container /root to host /tmp
    '/root': '/tmp2:ro' // expose container /root to host /tmp2 as read only
  },
  links: {
    'container-name': 'alias' // link container-name as alias
  },
  env: {
    FOO: 'bar'      // set env vars
  },
  entrypoint: '/bin/bash' // override entrypoint on container
}
  • child.stdin, child.stderr, child.stdout

The stdio streams for the container. Is null if fork: true

  • child.destroy()

Destroy the child container

  • child.resize(wid, hei)

Resize the container pty (if tty: true)

Events

  • child.on('exit', exitCode)

Emitted when the container exits

  • child.on('spawn', containerId)

Emitted when the container is spawned

  • child.on('error', error)

Emitted if the container experiences a fatal error

Command line usage

To install the command line tool do

npm install -g docker-run

And then run

docker-run --help

To view the help. In general to run an image do

docker-run [image]

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial