Start a docker image and attach to it
npm install docker-run
There is also a command line tool available
var run = require('docker-run')
var child = run('mafintosh/dev', {tty:true})
process.stdin.setRawMode(true)
process.stdin.pipe(child.stdin)
child.stdout.pipe(process.stdout)
child.stderr.pipe(process.stderr)
child = run(image, [options])
Where options can be
{
net: 'bridge', // network mode (auto | host | bridge). defaults to bridge
tty: true, // be a tty. defaults to false
fork: true, // fork (do not attach stdio). defaults to false
remove: true, // remove the container on stop. defaults to true
dns: ['8.8.8.8'], // set custom dns servers
ports: {
8080: 8081 // expose container 8080 to host 8081
},
volumes: {
'/root': '/tmp', // expose container /root to host /tmp
'/root': '/tmp2:ro' // expose container /root to host /tmp2 as read only
},
links: {
'container-name': 'alias' // link container-name as alias
},
env: {
FOO: 'bar' // set env vars
},
entrypoint: '/bin/bash' // override entrypoint on container
}
child.stdin,
child.stderr,
child.stdout
The stdio streams for the container. Is
null if
fork: true
child.destroy()
Destroy the child container
child.resize(wid, hei)
Resize the container pty (if
tty: true)
child.on('exit', exitCode)
Emitted when the container exits
child.on('spawn', containerId)
Emitted when the container is spawned
child.on('error', error)
Emitted if the container experiences a fatal error
To install the command line tool do
npm install -g docker-run
And then run
docker-run --help
To view the help. In general to run an image do
docker-run [image]
MIT