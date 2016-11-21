Start a docker image and attach to it

npm install docker-run

There is also a command line tool available

Usage

var run = require ( 'docker-run' ) var child = run( 'mafintosh/dev' , { tty : true }) process.stdin.setRawMode( true ) process.stdin.pipe(child.stdin) child.stdout.pipe(process.stdout) child.stderr.pipe(process.stderr)

API

child = run(image, [options])

Where options can be

{ net : 'bridge' , tty : true , fork : true , remove : true , dns : [ '8.8.8.8' ], ports : { 8080 : 8081 }, volumes : { '/root' : '/tmp' , '/root' : '/tmp2:ro' }, links : { 'container-name' : 'alias' }, env : { FOO : 'bar' }, entrypoint : '/bin/bash' }

child.stdin , child.stderr , child.stdout

The stdio streams for the container. Is null if fork: true

child.destroy()

Destroy the child container

child.resize(wid, hei)

Resize the container pty (if tty: true )

Events

child.on('exit', exitCode)

Emitted when the container exits

child.on('spawn', containerId)

Emitted when the container is spawned

child.on('error', error)

Emitted if the container experiences a fatal error

Command line usage

To install the command line tool do

npm install -g docker-run

And then run

docker-run -- help

To view the help. In general to run an image do

docker-run [image]

License

MIT