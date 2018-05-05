Basic http wrapper to call the docker remote api from node
npm install docker-remote-api
var docker = require('docker-remote-api')
var request = docker({
host: '/var/run/docker.sock'
})
request.get('/images/json', {json:true}, function(err, images) {
if (err) throw err
console.log('images', images)
})
request.get('/images/json', function(err, stream) {
if (err) throw err
// stream is a raw response stream
})
request = docker(options)
options.host should be an address to a docker instance i.e.
/var/run/docker.sock or
127.0.0.1:2375.
All other options will be used as default values for
get,
post,
put,
delete.
If you omit the
options.host it will be set to
$DOCKER_HOST or
/var/run/docker.sock
If
options.ssl is
true, the library will look in
$DOCKER_CERT_PATH for a certificate (
cert.pem), key (
key.pem), and certificate authority (
ca.pem).
request.get(path, [options], cb)
Send a
GET request to the remote api.
path should be the request path i.e.
/images/json.
options can contain the following
{
qs: {foo:'bar'}, // set querystring parameters
headers: {name: '...'}, // set request headers
json: true, // return json instead of a stream
buffer: true, // return a buffer instead of a stream
drain: true, // will drain the response stream before calling cb
timeout: 20000, // set request timeout
version: 'v1.14' // set explicit api version
}
request.delete(path, [options], cb)
Send a
DELETE request. Similar options as
request.get
post = request.post(path, [options], cb)
Send a
POST request. Similar options as
request.get except it returns a request stream
that you can pipe a request body to. If you are sending json you can set
options.json = body
and
body will be stringified and sent as the request body.
If you do not have a request body set
body: null or remember to call
post.end()
put = request.put(path, [options], cb)
Send a
PUT request. Similar options as
request.post
MIT