docker-remote-api

by Mathias Buus
5.0.0 (see all)

Basic http wrapper to call the docker remote api from node

Readme

docker-remote-api

Basic http wrapper to call the docker remote api from node

npm install docker-remote-api

build status install size

Usage

var docker = require('docker-remote-api')
var request = docker({
  host: '/var/run/docker.sock'
})

request.get('/images/json', {json:true}, function(err, images) {
  if (err) throw err
  console.log('images', images)
})

request.get('/images/json', function(err, stream) {
  if (err) throw err
  // stream is a raw response stream
})

API

request = docker(options)

options.host should be an address to a docker instance i.e. /var/run/docker.sock or 127.0.0.1:2375. All other options will be used as default values for get, post, put, delete.

If you omit the options.host it will be set to $DOCKER_HOST or /var/run/docker.sock

If options.ssl is true, the library will look in $DOCKER_CERT_PATH for a certificate (cert.pem), key (key.pem), and certificate authority (ca.pem).

request.get(path, [options], cb)

Send a GET request to the remote api. path should be the request path i.e. /images/json. options can contain the following

{
  qs: {foo:'bar'},        // set querystring parameters
  headers: {name: '...'}, // set request headers
  json: true,             // return json instead of a stream
  buffer: true,           // return a buffer instead of a stream
  drain: true,            // will drain the response stream before calling cb
  timeout: 20000,         // set request timeout
  version: 'v1.14'        // set explicit api version
}

request.delete(path, [options], cb)

Send a DELETE request. Similar options as request.get

post = request.post(path, [options], cb)

Send a POST request. Similar options as request.get except it returns a request stream that you can pipe a request body to. If you are sending json you can set options.json = body and body will be stringified and sent as the request body.

If you do not have a request body set body: null or remember to call post.end()

put = request.put(path, [options], cb)

Send a PUT request. Similar options as request.post

License

MIT

