Basic http wrapper to call the docker remote api from node

npm install docker-remote-api

Usage

var docker = require ( 'docker-remote-api' ) var request = docker({ host : '/var/run/docker.sock' }) request.get( '/images/json' , { json : true }, function ( err, images ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'images' , images) }) request.get( '/images/json' , function ( err, stream ) { if (err) throw err })

API

request = docker(options)

options.host should be an address to a docker instance i.e. /var/run/docker.sock or 127.0.0.1:2375 . All other options will be used as default values for get , post , put , delete .

If you omit the options.host it will be set to $DOCKER_HOST or /var/run/docker.sock

If options.ssl is true , the library will look in $DOCKER_CERT_PATH for a certificate ( cert.pem ), key ( key.pem ), and certificate authority ( ca.pem ).

Send a GET request to the remote api. path should be the request path i.e. /images/json . options can contain the following

{ qs : { foo : 'bar' }, headers : { name : '...' }, json : true , buffer : true , drain : true , timeout : 20000 , version : 'v1.14' }

Send a DELETE request. Similar options as request.get

post = request.post(path, [options], cb)

Send a POST request. Similar options as request.get except it returns a request stream that you can pipe a request body to. If you are sending json you can set options.json = body and body will be stringified and sent as the request body.

If you do not have a request body set body: null or remember to call post.end()

put = request.put(path, [options], cb)

Send a PUT request. Similar options as request.post

License

MIT