Docker registry implemented in Node.

npm install -g docker-registry-server

You can also pull the docker image

docker pull mafintosh/docker-registry-server

Usage

To start it run

docker-registry- server

Currently data will be stored in ./layers and ./db . For more info run docker-registry-server --help

Authentication

Per default there is no authentication (meaning everyone can push/pull images). You can use the --user command line option to limit registry access.

docker-registry-server --user mafintosh :secret --user another :hunter2

Hooks

Similar to a git repository you can specify hooks that are executed when certain events happen. Currently the following hooks are supported

tag (id, tag) Triggered when an image is tagged (happens when you push a tagged image)

Triggered when an image is tagged (happens when you push a tagged image) image (id) Triggered when an image metadata is uploaded

Triggered when an image metadata is uploaded layer (id) Triggered when an image layer is uploaded

Triggered when an image layer is uploaded verify (id) Triggered when an image layer+metadata has been verified

Triggered when an image layer+metadata has been verified index (id) Triggered when an image file system data has been indexed

The tag hook is especially useful as it allows you to set up a push->deploy flow.

To add a hook specify it as a command line argument prefixed with --on-{name} {bash-script}

docker-registry- server

Or add them in a ./hooks/{name} file

APIs

The registry should support all of the APIs specified in the docker docs. In addition, the following APIs are available

GET /v1/images/{id}/tree/{directory}

Returns a JSON array containing the files/folders in {directory} in the image {id} . Fx if you have an image, 4a21b50675ba611ab0e9236c4f9430348d932ea3bf6e9b2af86b47eca9088320 and you want to list the files in /root do

curl localhost :8000 / v1 / images / 4a21b50675ba611ab0e9236c4f9430348d932ea3bf6e9b2af86b47eca9088320 / tree / root

GET /v1/images/{id}/blobs/{filename}

Get the file content of {filename} in the image {id} . Fx if you have the same image as above and want to read /root/package.json do

curl localhost: 8000 /v1/images/ 4 a21b50675ba611ab0e9236c4f9430348d932ea3bf6e9b2af86b47eca9088320/tree/root/ package .json

GET /v1/events

Get a newline delimited JSON stream on events from the registry. Use type={name} to limit the events you get.

curl localhost:8000/v1/events? type =tag

License

MIT