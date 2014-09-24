Parse docker image urls
npm install docker-parse-image
var parse = require('docker-parse-image')
console.log(parse('mafintosh/test'))
// --> {namespace:'mafintosh', repository:'test', tag:null}
console.log(parse('ubuntu'))
// --> {namespace:null, repository:'ubuntu', tag:null}
console.log(parse('mafintosh/test:14.04'))
// --> {namespace:'mafintosh', repository:'test', tag:'14.04'}
console.log(parse('ubuntu:14.04'))
// --> {namespace:null, repository:'ubuntu', tag:'14.04'}
console.log(parse('registry.com/ubuntu:14.04'))
// --> {registry:'registry.com', namespace:null, tag:'14.04'}
MIT