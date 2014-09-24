openbase logo
dpi

docker-parse-image

by Mathias Buus
3.0.1 (see all)

Parse docker image urls

Readme

docker-parse-image

Parse docker image urls

npm install docker-parse-image

Usage

var parse = require('docker-parse-image')

console.log(parse('mafintosh/test'))
// --> {namespace:'mafintosh', repository:'test', tag:null}

console.log(parse('ubuntu'))
// --> {namespace:null, repository:'ubuntu', tag:null}

console.log(parse('mafintosh/test:14.04'))
// --> {namespace:'mafintosh', repository:'test', tag:'14.04'}

console.log(parse('ubuntu:14.04'))
// --> {namespace:null, repository:'ubuntu', tag:'14.04'}

console.log(parse('registry.com/ubuntu:14.04'))
// --> {registry:'registry.com', namespace:null, tag:'14.04'}

License

MIT

