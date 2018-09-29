openbase logo
docker-names

by Michael Barajas
1.1.1 (see all)

Generates Docker Style names i.e. {{adjective}}_{{surname}}

5.7K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Docker-Names

Docker Names generates semi-random, easy to remember names similar to how docker names its containers. For example, desperate_fermi, cranky_heyrovsky or tender_mahavira.

Or as seen from the docker client container list: Docker container list

Current Build Status: Build Status

Usage

Usage is very simple as this module only exports one method:

var dockerNames = require('docker-names');
console.log(dockerNames.getRandomName());
$ angry_nobel

Additionally, per dockers specification they have a "retry" counter that appends a *random** number if set to true or a number greater than 0. For example:

console.log(dockerNames.getRandomName(true));
$ jolly_mclean3

console.log(dockerNames.getRandomName(3));
$ backstabbing_roentgen5

* This uses Math.random which means its not very random. These names should never be used as any sort of unique id. The names are mostly applicable for small lists of ephemeral objects that you want to have easy to remember identifiers for.

Word Lists

This module exports the full docker name lists as two arrays.

// This contains all adjectives i.e. "left words"
dockerNames.adjectives = Array('admiring', 'adoring'...);

// This contains all surnames to use as "right words"
dockerNames.surnames = Array('albattani', 'allen' ...);

