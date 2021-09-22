openbase logo
dm

docker-modem

by Pedro Dias
3.0.3

Docker Remote API network stack driver.

Downloads/wk

251K

GitHub Stars

167

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

52

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

docker-modem Build Status

Docker's Remote API network layer module.

It is the module powering (network wise) dockerode and other modules.

Usage

Usage

Getting started

var Modem = require('docker-modem');
var modem2 = new Modem(); //defaults to above if env variables are not used
var modem3 = new Modem({host: 'http://192.168.1.10', port: 3000});
var modem4 = new Modem({protocol:'http', host: '127.0.0.1', port: 3000});
var modem5 = new Modem({host: '127.0.0.1', port: 3000}); //defaults to http
SSH

SSH

• Using the built-in SSH agent.
  • Implement your own custom agent.

  //built-in SSH agent
  var modem1 = new Modem({
prococol: 'ssh',
host: 'ssh://127.0.0.1',
  port: 22
  });
  port: 22
});

//custom agent
agent: customAgent,
});
  Tests
});

License

  Pedro Dias - @pedromdias
  • Check dockerode tests, which is indirectly co-testing docker-modem.

License

Pedro Dias - @pedromdias

Licensed under the Apache license, version 2.0 (the "license"); You may not use this file except in compliance with the license. You may obtain a copy of the license at:

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the license is distributed on an "as is" basis, without warranties or conditions of any kind, either express or implied. See the license for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the license.

