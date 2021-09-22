Docker's Remote API network layer module.

docker-modem will help you talking with Docker , since it already implements all the network strategies needed to support all Docker 's Remote API endpoints.

It is the module powering (network wise) dockerode and other modules.

Usage

Getting started

var Modem = require ( 'docker-modem' ); var modem1 = new Modem({ socketPath : '/var/run/docker.sock' }); var modem2 = new Modem(); var modem3 = new Modem({ host : 'http://192.168.1.10' , port : 3000 }); var modem4 = new Modem({ protocol : 'http' , host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 3000 }); var modem5 = new Modem({ host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 3000 });

SSH

You can connect to the Docker daemon via SSH in two ways:

Using the built-in SSH agent.

Implement your own custom agent.

var modem1 = new Modem({ prococol : 'ssh' , host : 'ssh://127.0.0.1' , port : 22 }); var customAgent = myOwnSSHAgent({ host : 'ssh://127.0.0.1' , port : 22 }); var modem2 = new Modem({ agent : customAgent, });

Tests

Tests are implemented using mocha and chai . Run them with npm test .

License

Pedro Dias - @pedromdias

Licensed under the Apache license, version 2.0 (the "license"); You may not use this file except in compliance with the license. You may obtain a copy of the license at:

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the license is distributed on an "as is" basis, without warranties or conditions of any kind, either express or implied. See the license for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the license.