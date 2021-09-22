Docker's Remote API network layer module.
docker-modem will help you talking with
Docker, since it already implements all the network strategies needed to support all
Docker's Remote API endpoints.
It is the module powering (network wise) dockerode and other modules.
var Modem = require('docker-modem');
var modem1 = new Modem({socketPath: '/var/run/docker.sock'});
var modem2 = new Modem(); //defaults to above if env variables are not used
var modem3 = new Modem({host: 'http://192.168.1.10', port: 3000});
var modem4 = new Modem({protocol:'http', host: '127.0.0.1', port: 3000});
var modem5 = new Modem({host: '127.0.0.1', port: 3000}); //defaults to http
You can connect to the Docker daemon via SSH in two ways:
//built-in SSH agent
var modem1 = new Modem({
prococol: 'ssh',
host: 'ssh://127.0.0.1',
port: 22
});
//custom agent
var customAgent = myOwnSSHAgent({host: 'ssh://127.0.0.1', port: 22});
var modem2 = new Modem({
agent: customAgent,
});
mocha and
chai. Run them with
npm test.
docker-modem.
Pedro Dias - @pedromdias
