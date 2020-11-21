Programmatic API to Docker Machine (0.6.0+).
Wraps the
docker-machineCLI.
node example.js ls /
const Machine = require('docker-machine')
const cmd = process.argv.slice(2)
const machine = new Machine()
// Start if not already started
machine.start(function (err) {
if (err) throw err
// Execute a command
machine.ssh(cmd, (err, result) => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(result)
})
})
new Machine([name || opts])
Options:
DOCKER_MACHINE_NAME or "default"
machine.status((err, status) => ..)
Get lowercased status of the machine.
machine.isRunning((err, running) => ..)
True if status is
running.
machine.start(err => ..)
Start machine, if not already running.
machine.stop(err => ..)
Stop machine, if not already stopped.
machine.kill(err => ..)
Kill machine, if not already stopped.
machine.env([opts], (err, result) => ..)
Get the environment variables to dictate that Docker should run a command against a particular machine. By default,
env() returns the output from
docker-machine env as-is. That is, a script which can be run in a subshell. Options:
parse is true.
result will be a plain object:
{
DOCKER_TLS_VERIFY: '1',
DOCKER_HOST: 'tcp://<ip>:<port>',
DOCKER_CERT_PATH: '<home>/.docker/machine/machines/<name>',
DOCKER_MACHINE_NAME: '<name>'
}
machine.ssh(command, (err, result) => ..)
Run a command via SSH. The
command can be a string or an array.
machine.inspect((err, result) => ..)
Get the output of
docker-machine inspect as a plain object with camelCase properties.
All of the above methods (from
status() to
inspect()) are also accessible as static methods, where the first argument is a
name. For example:
const Machine = require('docker-machine')
Machine.env('default', { json: true }, (err, result) => {
console.log(result.DOCKER_HOST)
})
Machine.create(name, driver[, options], (err) => ..)
Create a machine. Options are driver-specific.
const options = {
'virtualbox-memory': '1024'
}
Machine.create('test', 'virtualbox', options, (err) => {
if (err) throw err
})
Machine.list([opts], (err, machines) => ..)
Get all machines as an array, via
docker-machine ls. Each machine is a plain object with camelCase properties.
{
name: 'agent-1', // Machine name
activeHost: false, // Is the machine an active host?
activeSwarm: false, // Is the machine an active swarm master?
active: '*', // Human-readable combination of the above
driverName: 'virtualbox', // Driver name
state: 'running', // Machine state (running, stopped)
url: 'tcp://192.168.99.101:2376', // Machine URL
swarm: null, // Machine swarm name
dockerVersion: 'v1.12.0', // Docker Daemon version
responseTime: 980, // Time taken by the host to respond (ms)
error: null // Machine errors
}
Options:
ls timeout in seconds (see docker/machine#1696)
inspect() for each machine:
{
name: 'agent-1', // Plus all of the above
driver: { // Driver metadata
cpu: 1,
memory: 2048,
hostOnlyCidr: '192.168.99.1/24',
..
},
hostOptions: { // Various host options
engineOptions: ..
swarmOptions: ..
}
}
With npm do:
npm install docker-machine
MIT © 2016-present Vincent Weevers