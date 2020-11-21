Programmatic API to Docker Machine (0.6.0+).

Wraps the docker-machine CLI.

Click to expand Example

Example

node example.js ls /

const Machine = require ( 'docker-machine' ) const cmd = process.argv.slice( 2 ) const machine = new Machine() machine.start( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err machine.ssh(cmd, (err, result) => { if (err) throw err console .log(result) }) })

API

new Machine([name || opts])

Options:

name: defaults to DOCKER_MACHINE_NAME or "default"

Get lowercased status of the machine.

True if status is running .

Start machine, if not already running.

Stop machine, if not already stopped.

Kill machine, if not already stopped.

Get the environment variables to dictate that Docker should run a command against a particular machine. By default, env() returns the output from docker-machine env as-is. That is, a script which can be run in a subshell. Options:

shell : custom shell. Ignored if parse is true.

: custom shell. Ignored if is true. parse: if true, result will be a plain object:

{ DOCKER_TLS_VERIFY : '1' , DOCKER_HOST : 'tcp://<ip>:<port>' , DOCKER_CERT_PATH : '<home>/.docker/machine/machines/<name>' , DOCKER_MACHINE_NAME : '<name>' }

Run a command via SSH. The command can be a string or an array.

Get the output of docker-machine inspect as a plain object with camelCase properties.

Static methods

All of the above methods (from status() to inspect() ) are also accessible as static methods, where the first argument is a name . For example:

const Machine = require ( 'docker-machine' ) Machine.env( 'default' , { json : true }, (err, result) => { console .log(result.DOCKER_HOST) })

Create a machine. Options are driver-specific.

const options = { 'virtualbox-memory' : '1024' } Machine.create( 'test' , 'virtualbox' , options, (err) => { if (err) throw err })

Get all machines as an array, via docker-machine ls . Each machine is a plain object with camelCase properties.

{ name : 'agent-1' , activeHost : false , activeSwarm : false , active : '*' , driverName : 'virtualbox' , state : 'running' , url : 'tcp://192.168.99.101:2376' , swarm : null , dockerVersion : 'v1.12.0' , responseTime : 980 , error : null }

Options:

timeout : ls timeout in seconds (see docker/machine#1696)

: timeout in seconds (see docker/machine#1696) inspect: if true, also include the metadata from inspect() for each machine:

{ name : 'agent-1' , driver : { cpu : 1 , memory : 2048 , hostOnlyCidr : '192.168.99.1/24' , .. }, hostOptions : { engineOptions : .. swarmOptions: .. } }

Install

With npm do:

npm install docker-machine

License

MIT © 2016-present Vincent Weevers