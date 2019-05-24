Collect all the logs from all docker containers
As a command line tool:
npm install docker-loghose -g
Embedded usage
npm install docker-loghose --save
var loghose = require('docker-loghose')
var through = require('through2')
var opts = {
json: false, // parse the lines that are coming as JSON
docker: null, // here goes options for Dockerode
events: null, // an instance of docker-allcontainers
newline: false, // Break stream in newlines
// Logs from the container, running docker-loghose are excluded by default.
// It could create endless loops, when the same logs are written to stdout...
// To get all logs set includeCurrentContainer to 'true'
includeCurrentContainer: false, // default value: false
// In a managed environment, container names may be obfuscated.
// If there is a label that provides a better name for logging,
// provide the key here.
nameLabel: 'com.amazonaws.ecs.container-name',
// the following options limit the containers being matched
// so we can avoid catching logs for unwanted containers
matchByName: /hello/, // optional
matchByImage: /matteocollina/, //optional
skipByName: /.*pasteur.*/, //optional
skipByImage: /.*dockerfile.*/, //optional
attachFilter: function (id, dockerInspectInfo) {
// Optional filter function to decide if the log stream should
// be attached to a container or not
// e.g. return /LOGGING_ENABLED=true/i.test(dockerInspectInfo.Config.Env.toString())
return true
}
// Enrich all log events with the labels that are set on the container
// Using a regular expression it's possible to limit which labels are set
// Labels are added into the root of JSON structure, unless 'labelsKey' is defined
addLabels: false // default
labelsMatch: /^ecs-.*/ // defaults to .*
labelsKey: labels // defaults to 'none'
}
var lh = loghose(opts)
lh.pipe(through.obj(function(chunk, enc, cb) {
this.push(JSON.stringify(chunk))
this.push('\n')
// stop listening to specific container logs
if (/top secret logs/.test(chunk.line)) {
lh.detachContainer(chunk.long_id)
// we should not get more logs for the container with chunk.long_id
}
cb()
})).pipe(process.stdout)
docker-loghose [--json] [--help]
[--newline]
[--nameLabel STRING]
[--matchByImage REGEXP] [--matchByName REGEXP]
[--skipByImage REGEXP] [--skipByName REGEXP]
docker run --rm -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock matteocollina/docker-loghose
{
v: 0,
id: "3324acd73ad5",
long_id: "3324acd73ad573773b901d93e932be65f2bb55b8e6c03167a24c17ab3f172249"
image: "myimage:latest",
name: "mycontainer-name"
time: 1454928524601,
line: "This is a log line", // this will be an object if opts.jon is true
labels: {
com.amazonaws.ecs.cluster: "my-ecs-cluster"
} // labels placed in 'labels' when "--labelsKey labels"
}
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
MIT