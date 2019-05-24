Collect all the logs from all docker containers

Install

As a command line tool:

npm install docker-loghose -g

Embedded usage

npm install docker-loghose --save

Embedded Usage

var loghose = require ( 'docker-loghose' ) var through = require ( 'through2' ) var opts = { json : false , docker : null , events : null , newline : false , includeCurrentContainer : false , nameLabel : 'com.amazonaws.ecs.container-name' , matchByName : /hello/ , matchByImage : /matteocollina/ , skipByName : /.*pasteur.*/ , skipByImage : /.*dockerfile.*/ , attachFilter : function ( id, dockerInspectInfo ) { return true } addLabels : false labelsMatch : /^ecs-.*/ labelsKey: labels } var lh = loghose(opts) lh.pipe(through.obj( function ( chunk, enc, cb ) { this .push( JSON .stringify(chunk)) this .push( '

' ) if ( /top secret logs/ .test(chunk.line)) { lh.detachContainer(chunk.long_id) } cb() })).pipe(process.stdout)

Command Line Usage

docker-loghose [--json] [-- help ] [--newline] [--nameLabel STRING] [--matchByImage REGEXP] [--matchByName REGEXP] [--skipByImage REGEXP] [--skipByName REGEXP]

Docker Usage

docker run --rm -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock matteocollina/docker-loghose

Data format

{ v : 0 , id : "3324acd73ad5" , long_id : "3324acd73ad573773b901d93e932be65f2bb55b8e6c03167a24c17ab3f172249" image : "myimage:latest" , name : "mycontainer-name" time : 1454928524601 , line : "This is a log line" , labels : { com.amazonaws.ecs.cluster: "my-ecs-cluster" } }

Acknowledgements

This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.

License

MIT