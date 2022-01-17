Docker file parser

Parses a dockerfile contents string and returns the array of commands, keeping the original file order.

Usage

var parser = require ( 'docker-file-parser' ); var options = { includeComments : false }; var contents = 'FROM ubuntu:latest

' + 'ADD . /root

' + 'RUN echo done

' ; var commands = parser.parse(contents, options); commands.every( function ( cmd ) { console .log(cmd); });

Options

includeComments Whether to include comment commands in the returned array. A comment will have the command name as 'COMMENT'.

Command entries

Each returned command entry is an object with these properties:

name The capitalized name of the command, e.g. 'FROM'.

The capitalized name of the command, e.g. 'FROM'. args Arguments for the command (can be array, string or map).

Arguments for the command (can be array, string or map). lineno Line number from the contents string.

Line number from the contents string. error Only if there was an error parsing command.

Example:

{ name : 'ADD' , args: [ '.' , '/srv/app' ], lineno: 5 }

Notes

There are other docker file parse modules for JavaScript, like dockerfile-parse and dockerfile-parser , this module differs in the follow aspects: