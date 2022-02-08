Purpose

A server that serves the results of docker exec over websockets.

See docker-exec-websocket-client for a client that communicates with this server.

Usage

Server:

var DockerServer = require ( '../lib/server.js' ); var dockerServer = new DockerServer({ port : 8080 , server : path: '/' +slugid.v4(), containerId : 'servertest' , dockerSocket : '/var/run/docker.sock' maxSessions : 10 }); await dockerServer.execute();

By default, uses /var/run/docker.sock to communicate with Docker.

Message Types

Messages are prepended with a single byte which contains information about the encoded message. The payload is a Buffer in node, or a UInt8Array in browserify.

stdin : 0 , stdout : 1 , stderr : 2 , resume : 100 , pause : 101 , stopped : 200 , shutdown : 201 , error : 202

Testing

Ensure Docker is installed ( docker -v ).

To test locally:

Run yarn install to install the dependencies, including developer dependencies

Run yarn test

You can pass environment variables and commands to mocha as well, such as DEBUG=* yarn test -f 'docker exec wc'

To test with docker-compose , similar to CI: