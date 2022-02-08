A server that serves the results of docker exec over websockets.
See
docker-exec-websocket-client for a client that communicates with this server.
Server:
var DockerServer = require('../lib/server.js');
var dockerServer = new DockerServer({
port:8080, //automatically creates http server
//OR
server: //http.Serv object, can also be https, should already be listening
path: '/'+slugid.v4(), //Path to WebSocket
containerId: 'servertest', //Container to inject exec proccess into
dockerSocket: '/var/run/docker.sock' //location of docker remote API socket
maxSessions: 10 //maximum number of connected sessions
});
await dockerServer.execute();
By default, uses
/var/run/docker.sock to communicate with Docker.
Messages are prepended with a single byte which contains information about the encoded message. The payload is a
Buffer in node, or a
UInt8Array in browserify.
// stream related message types (carries a payload)
stdin: 0,
stdout: 1,
stderr: 2,
// data-flow related message types (carries no payload)
resume: 100, // Process is now ready to receive data
pause: 101, // Process is processing current data, don't send more right now
// resolution related message types
stopped: 200, // Process exited, payload is single byte exit code
shutdown: 201, // Server shut down
error: 202 // Some internal error occurred, expect undefined behaviour
Ensure Docker is installed (
docker -v).
To test locally:
yarn install to install the dependencies, including developer dependencies
yarn test
DEBUG=* yarn test -f 'docker exec wc'
To test with
docker-compose, similar to CI:
docker-compose build --build-arg NODE_VERSION=16-bullseye, or change to the desired
Node.js image tag
docker-compose run --rm test
docker-compose build ... when the code changes or you want to try a different Node.js image.