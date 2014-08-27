openbase logo
docker-events

by Conrad Pankoff
0.0.2 (see all)

Create an event emitter from dockerode's events response

741

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

docker-events

Create an event emitter from dockerode's events response

Overview

Docker exposes an event API, allowing one to monitor the happenings of a Docker host. dockerode allows for consumption of this API, albeit in a very raw form. docker-events does a bit of work for you, turning the raw API of dockerode into something a little more high-level by parsing the response stream and pushing things out of an EventEmitter.

API

DockerEvents (constructor)

var emitter = new DockerEvents({
  docker: new Dockerode(options),
});

start

emitter.start();

stop

emitter.stop();

#connect

emitter.on("connect", function() {
  console.log("connected to docker api");
});

#disconnect

emitter.on("disconnect", function() {
  console.log("disconnected to docker api; reconnecting");
});

#_message

emitter.on("_message", function(message) {
  console.log("got a message from docker: %j", message);
});

#create

emitter.on("create", function(message) {
  console.log("container created: %j", message);
});

#start

emitter.on("start", function(message) {
  console.log("container started: %j", message);
});

#stop

emitter.on("stop", function(message) {
  console.log("container stopped: %j", message);
});

#die

emitter.on("die", function(message) {
  console.log("container died: %j", message);
});

#destroy

emitter.on("destroy", function(message) {
  console.log("container destroyed: %j", message);
});

License

3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.

Contact

