Create an event emitter from dockerode's events response

Overview

Docker exposes an event API, allowing one to monitor the happenings of a Docker host. dockerode allows for consumption of this API, albeit in a very raw form. docker-events does a bit of work for you, turning the raw API of dockerode into something a little more high-level by parsing the response stream and pushing things out of an EventEmitter.

API

DockerEvents (constructor)

var emitter = new DockerEvents({ docker : new Dockerode(options), });

start

emitter.start();

stop

emitter.stop();

emitter.on( "connect" , function ( ) { console .log( "connected to docker api" ); });

emitter.on( "disconnect" , function ( ) { console .log( "disconnected to docker api; reconnecting" ); });

emitter.on( "_message" , function ( message ) { console .log( "got a message from docker: %j" , message); });

emitter.on( "create" , function ( message ) { console .log( "container created: %j" , message); });

emitter.on( "start" , function ( message ) { console .log( "container started: %j" , message); });

emitter.on( "stop" , function ( message ) { console .log( "container stopped: %j" , message); });

emitter.on( "die" , function ( message ) { console .log( "container died: %j" , message); });

emitter.on( "destroy" , function ( message ) { console .log( "container destroyed: %j" , message); });

License

3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.