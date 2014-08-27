Create an event emitter from dockerode's events response
Docker exposes an event API, allowing one to monitor the happenings of a Docker host. dockerode allows for consumption of this API, albeit in a very raw form. docker-events does a bit of work for you, turning the raw API of dockerode into something a little more high-level by parsing the response stream and pushing things out of an EventEmitter.
var emitter = new DockerEvents({
docker: new Dockerode(options),
});
emitter.start();
emitter.stop();
emitter.on("connect", function() {
console.log("connected to docker api");
});
emitter.on("disconnect", function() {
console.log("disconnected to docker api; reconnecting");
});
emitter.on("_message", function(message) {
console.log("got a message from docker: %j", message);
});
emitter.on("create", function(message) {
console.log("container created: %j", message);
});
emitter.on("start", function(message) {
console.log("container started: %j", message);
});
emitter.on("stop", function(message) {
console.log("container stopped: %j", message);
});
emitter.on("die", function(message) {
console.log("container died: %j", message);
});
emitter.on("destroy", function(message) {
console.log("container destroyed: %j", message);
});
3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.