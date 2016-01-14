A node.js wrapper for the docker command line tool
Code uses exec = child_process.exec; https://github.com/Quobject/docker-cli-js/issues/22
The docker command line tool must be installed and accessible in the path
npm install docker-cli-js
Then:
var dockerCLI = require('docker-cli-js');
var DockerOptions = dockerCLI.Options;
var Docker = dockerCLI.Docker;
// esm
const { dockerCommand } = require('docker-cli-js');
// default options
const options = {
machineName: null, // uses local docker
currentWorkingDirectory: null, // uses current working directory
echo: true, // echo command output to stdout/stderr
};
const data = await dockerCommand('build -t nginximg .', options);
var options = new DockerOptions(
/* machinename */ 'aws_machine01',
/* currentWorkingDirectory */ 'nginx',
/* echo */ true,
);
var docker = new Docker(options);
docker.command('build -t nginximg .').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
})
//data = {
// command: 'docker --tlsverify --tlscacert="/home/ubuntu/.docker/machine/machines/aws_machine01/ca.pem" --tlscert="/home/ubuntu/.docker/machine/machines/aws_machine01/cert.pem" --tlskey="/home/ubuntu/.docker/machine/machines/aws_machine01/key.pem" -H=tcp://52.64.142.194:2376 build -t nginximg . ',
// raw: 'Sending build context to Docker daemon 3.584 kB\\rSending build context to Docker daemon 3.584 kB\\r\\r\\nStep 0 : FROM nginx\\nlatest: Pulling from library/nginx\\n843e2bded498: Pulling fs layer\\n8c00acfb0175: Pulling fs layer\\n426ac73b867e: Pulling fs layer\\nd6c6bbd63f57: Pulling fs layer\\n4ac684e3f295: Pulling fs layer\\n91391bd3c4d3: Pulling fs layer\\nb4587525ed53: Pulling fs layer\\n0240288f5187: Pulling fs layer\\n28c109ec1572: Pulling fs layer\\n063d51552dac: Pulling fs layer\\nd8a70839d961: Pulling fs layer\\nceab60537ad2: Pulling fs layer\\nd8a70839d961: Verifying Checksum\\nd8a70839d961: Download complete\\n4ac684e3f295: Verifying Checksum\\n4ac684e3f295: Download complete\\n0240288f5187: Verifying Checksum\\n0240288f5187: Download complete\\nd6c6bbd63f57: Verifying Checksum\\nd6c6bbd63f57: Download complete\\n8c00acfb0175: Verifying Checksum\\n8c00acfb0175: Download complete\\nceab60537ad2: Verifying Checksum\\nceab60537ad2: Download complete\\n28c109ec1572: Verifying Checksum\\n28c109ec1572: Download complete\\n426ac73b867e: Verifying Checksum\\n426ac73b867e: Download complete\\n063d51552dac: Verifying Checksum\\n063d51552dac: Download complete\\n91391bd3c4d3: Verifying Checksum\\n91391bd3c4d3: Download complete\\nb4587525ed53: Verifying Checksum\\nb4587525ed53: Download complete\\n843e2bded498: Verifying Checksum\\n843e2bded498: Download complete\\n843e2bded498: Pull complete\\n8c00acfb0175: Pull complete\\n426ac73b867e: Pull complete\\nd6c6bbd63f57: Pull complete\\n4ac684e3f295: Pull complete\\n91391bd3c4d3: Pull complete\\nb4587525ed53: Pull complete\\n0240288f5187: Pull complete\\n28c109ec1572: Pull complete\\n063d51552dac: Pull complete\\nd8a70839d961: Pull complete\\nceab60537ad2: Pull complete\\nlibrary/nginx:latest: The image you are pulling has been verified. Important: image verification is a tech preview feature and should not be relied on to provide security.\\nDigest: sha256:302e0a331371acb77e434075d111ebe485a7f3605fdcf184185fcca73d65ac8b\\nStatus: Downloaded newer image for nginx:latest\\n ---> ceab60537ad2\\nStep 1 : COPY content /usr/share/nginx/html\\n ---> d57e3a01e674\\nRemoving intermediate container 84b42b1010a6\\nSuccessfully built d57e3a01e674\\n',
// success: true,
// imageId: 'd57e3a01e674',
// response:
// ['Sending build context to Docker daemon 3.584 kB\rSending build context to Docker daemon 3.584 kB\r\r',
// 'Step 0 : FROM nginx',
// 'latest: Pulling from library/nginx',
// '843e2bded498: Pulling fs layer',
// '8c00acfb0175: Pulling fs layer',
// '426ac73b867e: Pulling fs layer',
// 'd6c6bbd63f57: Pulling fs layer',
// '4ac684e3f295: Pulling fs layer',
// '91391bd3c4d3: Pulling fs layer',
// 'b4587525ed53: Pulling fs layer',
// '0240288f5187: Pulling fs layer',
// '28c109ec1572: Pulling fs layer',
// '063d51552dac: Pulling fs layer',
// 'd8a70839d961: Pulling fs layer',
// 'ceab60537ad2: Pulling fs layer',
// 'd8a70839d961: Verifying Checksum',
// 'd8a70839d961: Download complete',
// '4ac684e3f295: Verifying Checksum',
// '4ac684e3f295: Download complete',
// '0240288f5187: Verifying Checksum',
// '0240288f5187: Download complete',
// 'd6c6bbd63f57: Verifying Checksum',
// 'd6c6bbd63f57: Download complete',
// '8c00acfb0175: Verifying Checksum',
// '8c00acfb0175: Download complete',
// 'ceab60537ad2: Verifying Checksum',
// 'ceab60537ad2: Download complete',
// '28c109ec1572: Verifying Checksum',
// '28c109ec1572: Download complete',
// '426ac73b867e: Verifying Checksum',
// '426ac73b867e: Download complete',
// '063d51552dac: Verifying Checksum',
// '063d51552dac: Download complete',
// '91391bd3c4d3: Verifying Checksum',
// '91391bd3c4d3: Download complete',
// 'b4587525ed53: Verifying Checksum',
// 'b4587525ed53: Download complete',
// '843e2bded498: Verifying Checksum',
// '843e2bded498: Download complete',
// '843e2bded498: Pull complete',
// '8c00acfb0175: Pull complete',
// '426ac73b867e: Pull complete',
// 'd6c6bbd63f57: Pull complete',
// '4ac684e3f295: Pull complete',
// '91391bd3c4d3: Pull complete',
// 'b4587525ed53: Pull complete',
// '0240288f5187: Pull complete',
// '28c109ec1572: Pull complete',
// '063d51552dac: Pull complete',
// 'd8a70839d961: Pull complete',
// 'ceab60537ad2: Pull complete',
// 'library/nginx:latest: The image you are pulling has been verified. Important: image verification is a tech preview feature and should not be relied on to provide security.',
// 'Digest: sha256:302e0a331371acb77e434075d111ebe485a7f3605fdcf184185fcca73d65ac8b',
// 'Status: Downloaded newer image for nginx:latest',
// ' ---> ceab60537ad2',
// 'Step 1 : COPY content /usr/share/nginx/html',
// ' ---> d57e3a01e674',
// 'Removing intermediate container 84b42b1010a6',
// 'Successfully built d57e3a01e674',
// '']
//}
var docker = new Docker();
docker.command('info', function (err, data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
});
import { Docker, Options } from 'docker-cli-js';
const options = new Options(
/* machineName */ null,
/* currentWorkingDirectory */ path.join(__dirname, '..', 'test', 'nginx'),
/* echo*/ true,
);
let docker = new Docker(options);
docker.command('build -t nginximg .').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
});
docker.command('run --name nginxcont -d -p 80:80 nginximg').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
});
//data = {
// command: 'docker run --name nginxcont -d -p 80:80 nginximg ',
// raw: 'c0df7ad377630bd3bd05fba217e295434fa2d5da03c5216e531a9421530360dc\\n',
// containerId: 'c0df7ad377630bd3bd05fba217e295434fa2d5da03c5216e531a9421530360dc'
//}
docker.command('ps').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
});
//data = { command: 'docker ps ',
// raw: 'CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS
// NAMES\\nc0df7ad37763 nginximg \\"nginx -g \'daemon off\\" 33 minutes ago Up 33 minutes 0.0.0.0:80->80/tcp, 443/tcp nginxcont\\n',
//containerList:
//[ { containerId: 'c0df7ad37763',
// image: 'nginximg',
// command: '"nginx -g \'daemon off"',
// created: '33 minutes ago',
// status: 'Up 33 minutes',
// ports: '0.0.0.0:80->80/tcp, 443/tcp',
// name: 'nginxcont' } ] }
docker.command('images').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
});
//data = { command: 'docker images ',
// raw: 'REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED VIRTUAL SIZE\\nquobjectio/consul
// 0.5.2 c2e8640282e5 5 days ago 37.17 MB\\nquobjectio/consul 0.5.2c 74ae12b3b517 5 days ago 35.92 MB\\n<none> <none> 35682216ba6f 6 days ago
//35.92 MB\\nquobjectio/mongodb 3.0.7 5ca1d18839fb 10 days ago 347 MB\\nquobjectio/mongodb
//3.0.7d 5ca1d18839fb 10 days ago 347 MB\\nquobjectio/zookeeper 3.4.6-ubuntu-14.04 92eedb07b809 2 weeks ago 369.9 MB\\nswarm latest 6b40fe7724bd 2 weeks ago 15.6 MB\\nalpine 3.2 8a648f689ddb 9 weeks ago 5.249 MB\\nalpine latest 8a648f689ddb 9 weeks ago 5.249 MB\\nubuntu latest 91e54dfb1179
//3 months ago 188.4 MB\\nubuntu 14.04 8251da35e7a7 3 months ago 188.4 MB\\nubuntu 15.04 23635bbeb7c5 3 months ago 131.3 MB\\ntutum/mongodb latest e27c5e60a8f1 5 months ago 502.6 MB\\n',
//images:
//[ { repository: 'quobjectio/consul',
// tag: '0.5.2',
// 'image id': 'c2e8640282e5',
// created: '5 days ago',
// 'virtual size': '37.17 MB' },
// { repository: 'quobjectio/consul',
// tag: '0.5.2c',
// 'image id': '74ae12b3b517',
// created: '5 days ago',
// 'virtual size': '35.92 MB' },
// { repository: '<none>',
// tag: '<none>',
// 'image id': '35682216ba6f',
// created: '6 days ago',
// 'virtual size': '35.92 MB' },
// { repository: 'quobjectio/mongodb',
// tag: '3.0.7',
// 'image id': '5ca1d18839fb',
// created: '10 days ago',
// 'virtual size': '347 MB' },
// { repository: 'quobjectio/mongodb',
// tag: '3.0.7d',
// 'image id': '5ca1d18839fb',
// created: '10 days ago',
// 'virtual size': '347 MB' },
// { repository: 'quobjectio/zookeeper',
// tag: '3.4.6-ubuntu-14.04',
// 'image id': '92eedb07b809',
// created: '2 weeks ago',
// 'virtual size': '369.9 MB' },
// { repository: 'swarm',
// tag: 'latest',
// 'image id': '6b40fe7724bd',
// created: '2 weeks ago',
// 'virtual size': '15.6 MB' },
// { repository: 'alpine',
// tag: '3.2',
// 'image id': '8a648f689ddb',
// created: '9 weeks ago',
// 'virtual size': '5.249 MB' },
// { repository: 'alpine',
// tag: 'latest',
// 'image id': '8a648f689ddb',
// created: '9 weeks ago',
// 'virtual size': '5.249 MB' },
// { repository: 'ubuntu',
// tag: 'latest',
// 'image id': '91e54dfb1179',
// created: '3 months ago',
// 'virtual size': '188.4 MB' },
// { repository: 'ubuntu',
// tag: '14.04',
// 'image id': '8251da35e7a7',
// created: '3 months ago',
// 'virtual size': '188.4 MB' },
// { repository: 'ubuntu',
// tag: '15.04',
// 'image id': '23635bbeb7c5',
// created: '3 months ago',
// 'virtual size': '131.3 MB' },
// { repository: 'tutum/mongodb',
// tag: 'latest',
// 'image id': 'e27c5e60a8f1',
// created: '5 months ago',
// 'virtual size': '502.6 MB' } ] }
docker.command('network ls').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
});
//data = {
// command: 'docker network ls ',
// raw: 'NETWORK ID NAME DRIVER\\n4d6a0a35e87f machine.1.ap-southeast-2.1.0.0.5/none null \\n042642d752f4 machine.1.ap-southeast-2.1.0.0.5/host host \\n6cc7e229d7c3 machine.1.ap-southeast-2.2.0.0.5/none null \\n4a6e627fc1dc machine.1.ap-southeast-2.2.0.0.5/host host \\ne1b70f5af1c8 machine.1.ap-southeast-2.2.0.0.5/bridge bridge \\n1f5d449aca44 machine.1.ap-southeast-2.1.0.0.5/bridge bridge \\n',
// network:
// [{
// 'network id': '4d6a0a35e87f',
// name: 'machine.1.ap-southeast-2.1.0.0.5/none',
// driver: 'null'
// },
// {
// 'network id': '042642d752f4',
// name: 'machine.1.ap-southeast-2.1.0.0.5/host',
// driver: 'host'
// },
// {
// 'network id': '6cc7e229d7c3',
// name: 'machine.1.ap-southeast-2.2.0.0.5/none',
// driver: 'null'
// },
// {
// 'network id': '4a6e627fc1dc',
// name: 'machine.1.ap-southeast-2.2.0.0.5/host',
// driver: 'host'
// },
// {
// 'network id': 'e1b70f5af1c8',
// name: 'machine.1.ap-southeast-2.2.0.0.5/bridge',
// driver: 'bridge'
// },
// {
// 'network id': '1f5d449aca44',
// name: 'machine.1.ap-southeast-2.1.0.0.5/bridge',
// driver: 'bridge'
// }]
//}
docker.command('inspect consul').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
});
//data = { command: 'docker inspect consul ',
// raw: '[\\n{\\n \\"Id\\": \\"2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62\\",\\n \\"Created\\": \\"2016-01-14T01:53:08.855624531Z\\",\\n \\"Path\\": \\"/run.sh\\",\\n \\"Args\\": [\\n \\"agent\\",\\n \\"-config-file\\",\\n \\"/var/consul/config/config.json\\",\\n \\"-bootstrap\\"\\n ],\\n
// \\"State\\": {\\n \\"Status\\": \\"running\\",\\n \\"Running\\": true,\\n \\"Paused\\": false,\\n \\"Restarting\\": false,\\n \\"OOMKilled\\": false,\\n \\"Dead\\": false,\\n \\"Pid\\": 1913,\\n \\"ExitCode\\": 0,\\n \\"Error\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"StartedAt\\": \\"2016-01-14T01:53:08.999561111Z\\",\\n \\"FinishedAt\\": \\"0001-01-01T00:00:00Z\\"\\n },\\n \\"Image\\": \\"c2e8640282e5e8c0ed4efbffe661ebc9a3c6819fb3378f54eab6310a3754edc8\\",\\n \\"ResolvConfPath\\": \\"/var/lib/docker/containers/2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62/resolv.conf\\",\\n \\"HostnamePath\\": \\"/var/lib/docker/containers/2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62/hostname\\",\\n \\"HostsPath\\": \\"/var/lib/docker/containers/2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62/hosts\\",\\n \\"LogPath\\": \\"/var/lib/docker/containers/2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62/2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62-json.log\\",\\n \\"Name\\": \\"/consul\\",\\n \\"RestartCount\\": 0,\\n \\"Driver\\": \\"aufs\\",\\n \\"ExecDriver\\": \\"native-0.2\\",\\n \\"MountLabel\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"ProcessLabel\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"AppArmorProfile\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"ExecIDs\\": null,\\n \\"HostConfig\\": {\\n \\"Binds\\": [\\n \\"/fleetmake/data/consul/log:/var/consul/log\\",\\n \\"/fleetmake/data/consul/data:/var/consul/data\\",\\n \\"/fleetmake/data/consul/conf:/var/consul/config\\"\\n ],\\n \\"ContainerIDFile\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"LxcConf\\": [],\\n \\"Memory\\": 0,\\n \\"MemoryReservation\\": 0,\\n
// \\"MemorySwap\\": 0,\\n \\"KernelMemory\\": 0,\\n \\"CpuShares\\": 0,\\n \\"CpuPeriod\\": 0,\\n \\"CpusetCpus\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"CpusetMems\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"CpuQuota\\": 0,\\n \\"BlkioWeight\\": 0,\\n \\"OomKillDisable\\": false,\\n \\"MemorySwappiness\\": -1,\\n \\"Privileged\\": false,\\n \\"PortBindings\\": {\\n \\"8300/tcp\\": [\\n {\\n \\"HostIp\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"HostPort\\": \\"8300\\"\\n }\\n ],\\n \\"8301/tcp\\": [\\n {\\n \\"HostIp\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"HostPort\\": \\"8301\\"\\n }\\n ],\\n \\"8301/udp\\": [\\n {\\n
// \\"HostIp\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"HostPort\\": \\"8301\\"\\n }\\n ],\\n
// \\"8302/tcp\\": [\\n {\\n \\"HostIp\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"HostPort\\": \\"8302\\"\\n }\\n ],\\n \\"8302/udp\\": [\\n {\\n
// \\"HostIp\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"HostPort\\": \\"8302\\"\\n }\\n ],\\n
// \\"8400/tcp\\": [\\n {\\n \\"HostIp\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"HostPort\\": \\"8400\\"\\n }\\n ],\\n \\"8500/tcp\\": [\\n {\\n
// \\"HostIp\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"HostPort\\": \\"8500\\"\\n }\\n
//],\\n \\"8600/tcp\\": [\\n {\\n \\"HostIp\\": \\"\\",\\n
// \\"HostPort\\": \\"8600\\"\\n }\\n ],\\n \\"8600/udp\\": [\\n {\\n \\"HostIp\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"HostPort\\": \\"8600\\"\\n }\\n
//]\\n },\\n \\"Links\\": null,\\n \\"PublishAllPorts\\": false,\\n \\"Dns\\": [],\\n
//\\"DnsOptions\\": [],\\n \\"DnsSearch\\": [],\\n \\"ExtraHosts\\": null,\\n \\"VolumesFrom\\": null,\\n \\"Devices\\": [],\\n \\"NetworkMode\\": \\"host\\",\\n \\"IpcMode\\": \\"\\",\\n
//\\"PidMode\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"UTSMode\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"CapAdd\\": null,\\n \\"CapDrop\\": null,\\n \\"GroupAdd\\": null,\\n \\"RestartPolicy\\": {\\n \\"Name\\": \\"no\\",\\n \\"MaximumRetryCount\\": 0\\n },\\n \\"SecurityOpt\\": null,\\n \\"ReadonlyRootfs\\": false,\\n
//\\"Ulimits\\": null,\\n \\"LogConfig\\": {\\n \\"Type\\": \\"json-file\\",\\n \\"Config\\": {}\\n },\\n \\"CgroupParent\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"ConsoleSize\\": [\\n 0,\\n
// 0\\n ],\\n \\"VolumeDriver\\": \\"\\"\\n },\\n \\"GraphDriver\\": {\\n \\"Name\\": \\"aufs\\",\\n \\"Data\\": null\\n },\\n \\"Mounts\\": [\\n {\\n \\"Source\\": \\"/fleetmake/data/consul/log\\",\\n \\"Destination\\": \\"/var/consul/log\\",\\n \\"Mode\\": \\"\\",\\n
// \\"RW\\": true\\n },\\n {\\n \\"Source\\": \\"/fleetmake/data/consul/data\\",\\n
// \\"Destination\\": \\"/var/consul/data\\",\\n \\"Mode\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"RW\\": true\\n },\\n {\\n \\"Source\\": \\"/fleetmake/data/consul/conf\\",\\n \\"Destination\\": \\"/var/consul/config\\",\\n \\"Mode\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"RW\\": true\\n }\\n ],\\n \\"Config\\": {\\n \\"Hostname\\": \\"atomix\\",\\n \\"Domainname\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"User\\": \\"\\",\\n
// \\"AttachStdin\\": false,\\n \\"AttachStdout\\": false,\\n \\"AttachStderr\\": false,\\n \\"ExposedPorts\\": {\\n \\"8300/tcp\\": {},\\n \\"8301/tcp\\": {},\\n \\"8301/udp\\": {},\\n
// \\"8302/tcp\\": {},\\n \\"8302/udp\\": {},\\n \\"8400/tcp\\": {},\\n \\"8500/tcp\\": {},\\n \\"8600/tcp\\": {},\\n \\"8600/udp\\": {}\\n },\\n \\"Tty\\": false,\\n \\"OpenStdin\\": false,\\n \\"StdinOnce\\": false,\\n \\"Env\\": [\\n \\"PATH=/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin\\",\\n \\"CONSUL_VERSION=0.5.2\\",\\n \\"CONSUL_SHA256=171cf4074bfca3b1e46112105738985783f19c47f4408377241b868affa9d445\\"\\n ],\\n \\"Cmd\\": [\\n \\"agent\\",\\n \\"-config-file\\",\\n \\"/var/consul/config/config.json\\",\\n
// \\"-bootstrap\\"\\n ],\\n \\"Image\\": \\"quobjectio/consul:0.5.2\\",\\n \\"Volumes\\": {\\n \\"/var/consul/config\\": {},\\n \\"/var/consul/data\\": {},\\n \\"/var/consul/log\\": {}\\n },\\n \\"WorkingDir\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"Entrypoint\\": [\\n \\"/run.sh\\"\\n
//],\\n \\"OnBuild\\": null,\\n \\"Labels\\": {},\\n \\"StopSignal\\": \\"SIGTERM\\"\\n },\\n \\"NetworkSettings\\": {\\n \\"Bridge\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"SandboxID\\": \\"bc04a89e70c29498c25a32472c62a01b8de7d12b31a856b539d66a344df079a2\\",\\n \\"HairpinMode\\": false,\\n \\"LinkLocalIPv6Address\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"LinkLocalIPv6PrefixLen\\": 0,\\n \\"Ports\\": {},\\n \\"SandboxKey\\": \\"/var/run/docker/netns/default\\",\\n \\"SecondaryIPAddresses\\": null,\\n \\"SecondaryIPv6Addresses\\": null,\\n
//\\"EndpointID\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"Gateway\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"GlobalIPv6Address\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"GlobalIPv6PrefixLen\\": 0,\\n \\"IPAddress\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"IPPrefixLen\\": 0,\\n \\"IPv6Gateway\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"MacAddress\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"Networks\\": {\\n \\"host\\": {\\n
//\\"EndpointID\\": \\"aeba20b34a47596646044493147fb1eafd5b4b76a3688f9b5c450b1dfe2bfdfb\\",\\n \\"Gateway\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"IPAddress\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"IPPrefixLen\\": 0,\\n \\"IPv6Gateway\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"GlobalIPv6Address\\": \\"\\",\\n \\"GlobalIPv6PrefixLen\\": 0,\\n \\"MacAddress\\": \\"\\"\\n }\\n }\\n }\\n}\\n]\\n',
//object:
//[ { Id: '2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62',
// Created: '2016-01-14T01:53:08.855624531Z',
// Path: '/run.sh',
// Args:
// [ 'agent',
// '-config-file',
// '/var/consul/config/config.json',
// '-bootstrap' ],
// State:
// { Status: 'running',
// Running: true,
// Paused: false,
// Restarting: false,
// OOMKilled: false,
// Dead: false,
// Pid: 1913,
// ExitCode: 0,
// Error: '',
// StartedAt: '2016-01-14T01:53:08.999561111Z',
// FinishedAt: '0001-01-01T00:00:00Z' },
// Image: 'c2e8640282e5e8c0ed4efbffe661ebc9a3c6819fb3378f54eab6310a3754edc8',
// ResolvConfPath: '/var/lib/docker/containers/2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62/resolv.conf',
// HostnamePath: '/var/lib/docker/containers/2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62/hostname',
// HostsPath: '/var/lib/docker/containers/2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62/hosts',
// LogPath: '/var/lib/docker/containers/2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62/2e91854b5dd01a1bb9a8c67757264f32cd512385502f365321771bf669b0ff62-json.log',
// Name: '/consul',
// RestartCount: 0,
// Driver: 'aufs',
// ExecDriver: 'native-0.2',
// MountLabel: '',
// ProcessLabel: '',
// AppArmorProfile: '',
// ExecIDs: null,
// HostConfig:
// { Binds:
// [ '/fleetmake/data/consul/log:/var/consul/log',
// '/fleetmake/data/consul/data:/var/consul/data',
// '/fleetmake/data/consul/conf:/var/consul/config' ],
// ContainerIDFile: '',
// LxcConf: [],
// Memory: 0,
// MemoryReservation: 0,
// MemorySwap: 0,
// KernelMemory: 0,
// CpuShares: 0,
// CpuPeriod: 0,
// CpusetCpus: '',
// CpusetMems: '',
// CpuQuota: 0,
// BlkioWeight: 0,
// OomKillDisable: false,
// MemorySwappiness: -1,
// Privileged: false,
// PortBindings:
// { '8300/tcp': [ { HostIp: '', HostPort: '8300' } ],
// '8301/tcp': [ { HostIp: '', HostPort: '8301' } ],
// '8301/udp': [ { HostIp: '', HostPort: '8301' } ],
// '8302/tcp': [ { HostIp: '', HostPort: '8302' } ],
// '8302/udp': [ { HostIp: '', HostPort: '8302' } ],
// '8400/tcp': [ { HostIp: '', HostPort: '8400' } ],
// '8500/tcp': [ { HostIp: '', HostPort: '8500' } ],
// '8600/tcp': [ { HostIp: '', HostPort: '8600' } ],
// '8600/udp': [ { HostIp: '', HostPort: '8600' } ] },
// Links: null,
// PublishAllPorts: false,
// Dns: [],
// DnsOptions: [],
// DnsSearch: [],
// ExtraHosts: null,
// VolumesFrom: null,
// Devices: [],
// NetworkMode: 'host',
// IpcMode: '',
// PidMode: '',
// UTSMode: '',
// CapAdd: null,
// CapDrop: null,
// GroupAdd: null,
// RestartPolicy: { Name: 'no', MaximumRetryCount: 0 },
// SecurityOpt: null,
// ReadonlyRootfs: false,
// Ulimits: null,
// LogConfig: { Type: 'json-file', Config: {} },
// CgroupParent: '',
// ConsoleSize: [ 0, 0 ],
// VolumeDriver: '' },
// GraphDriver: { Name: 'aufs', Data: null },
// Mounts:
// [ { Source: '/fleetmake/data/consul/log',
// Destination: '/var/consul/log',
// Mode: '',
// RW: true },
// { Source: '/fleetmake/data/consul/data',
// Destination: '/var/consul/data',
// Mode: '',
// RW: true },
// { Source: '/fleetmake/data/consul/conf',
// Destination: '/var/consul/config',
// Mode: '',
// RW: true } ],
// Config:
// { Hostname: 'atomix',
// Domainname: '',
// User: '',
// AttachStdin: false,
// AttachStdout: false,
// AttachStderr: false,
// ExposedPorts:
// { '8300/tcp': {},
// '8301/tcp': {},
// '8301/udp': {},
// '8302/tcp': {},
// '8302/udp': {},
// '8400/tcp': {},
// '8500/tcp': {},
// '8600/tcp': {},
// '8600/udp': {} },
// Tty: false,
// OpenStdin: false,
// StdinOnce: false,
// Env:
// [ 'PATH=/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin',
// 'CONSUL_VERSION=0.5.2',
// 'CONSUL_SHA256=171cf4074bfca3b1e46112105738985783f19c47f4408377241b868affa9d445' ],
// Cmd:
// [ 'agent',
// '-config-file',
// '/var/consul/config/config.json',
// '-bootstrap' ],
// Image: 'quobjectio/consul:0.5.2',
// Volumes:
// { '/var/consul/config': {},
// '/var/consul/data': {},
// '/var/consul/log': {} },
// WorkingDir: '',
// Entrypoint: [ '/run.sh' ],
// OnBuild: null,
// Labels: {},
// StopSignal: 'SIGTERM' },
// NetworkSettings:
// { Bridge: '',
// SandboxID: 'bc04a89e70c29498c25a32472c62a01b8de7d12b31a856b539d66a344df079a2',
// HairpinMode: false,
// LinkLocalIPv6Address: '',
// LinkLocalIPv6PrefixLen: 0,
// Ports: {},
// SandboxKey: '/var/run/docker/netns/default',
// SecondaryIPAddresses: null,
// SecondaryIPv6Addresses: null,
// EndpointID: '',
// Gateway: '',
// GlobalIPv6Address: '',
// GlobalIPv6PrefixLen: 0,
// IPAddress: '',
// IPPrefixLen: 0,
// IPv6Gateway: '',
// MacAddress: '',
// Networks:
// { host:
// { EndpointID: 'aeba20b34a47596646044493147fb1eafd5b4b76a3688f9b5c450b1dfe2bfdfb',
// Gateway: '',
// IPAddress: '',
// IPPrefixLen: 0,
// IPv6Gateway: '',
// GlobalIPv6Address: '',
// GlobalIPv6PrefixLen: 0,
// MacAddress: '' } } } } ] }
docker.command('info').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
});
//{ command: 'docker info ',
// raw: '"Containers: 1\\n Running: 0\\n Paused: 0\\n Stopped: 1\\nImages: 835\\nServer Version: 1.10.3\\nStorage Driver: aufs\\n Root Dir: /var/lib/docker/aufs\\n Backing Filesystem: extfs\\n Dirs: 836\\n Dirperm1 Supported: true\\nExecution Driver: native-0.2\\nLogging Driver: json-file\\nPlugins: \\n Volume: local\\n Network: bridge null host\\nKernel Version: 3.19.0-39-generic\\nOperating System: Ubuntu 14.04.3 LTS\\nOSType: linux\\nArchitecture: x86_64\\nCPUs: 8\\nTotal Memory: 31.31 GiB\\nName: atomix\\nID: 3KBH:CSNL:ZFBD:7HG4:QHTG:LXN5:37YQ:TUXL:KJGP:JFL7:JLVU:77PL\\nUsername: quobject\\nRegistry: https://index.docker.io/v1/\\n"',
// object:
// { containers: '1',
// running: '0',
// paused: '0',
// stopped: '1',
// images: '835',
// server_version: '1.10.3',
// storage_driver: 'aufs',
// root_dir: '/var/lib/docker/aufs',
// backing_filesystem: 'extfs',
// dirs: '836',
// dirperm_1_supported: 'true',
// execution_driver: 'native-0.2',
// logging_driver: 'json-file',
// plugins: '',
// volume: 'local',
// network: 'bridge null host',
// kernel_version: '3.19.0-39-generic',
// operating_system: 'Ubuntu 14.04.3 LTS',
// os_type: 'linux',
// architecture: 'x86_64',
// cp_us: '8',
// total_memory: '31.31 GiB',
// name: 'atomix',
// id: '3KBH:CSNL:ZFBD:7HG4:QHTG:LXN5:37YQ:TUXL:KJGP:JFL7:JLVU:77PL',
// username: 'quobject',
// registry: 'https://index.docker.io/v1/' } }
docker.command('search nginxcont').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
});
// data = {
// command: 'docker search nginxcont ',
// raw:
// 'NAME DESCRIPTION STARS OFFICIAL AUTOMATED\nprotonyx76/nginxcontainer 0 \nddavie2323/nginxhelloworld NGINXContainer 0 \n',
// images:
// [{
// name: 'protonyx76/nginxcontainer',
// description: '',
// stars: '0',
// official: '',
// automated: ''
// },
// {
// name: 'ddavie2323/nginxhelloworld',
// description: 'NGINXContainer',
// stars: '0',
// official: '',
// automated: ''
// }]
// }
docker.command('login -u myusername -p mypassword').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
// Successful login
}, function (rejected) {
console.log('rejected = ', rejected);
// Failed login
});
// data = { command: 'docker login -u myusername -p mypassword ',
// raw: 'Login Succeeded\n',
// login: 'Login Succeeded' }
// rejected = error: 'Error: Command failed: docker login -u fakeUsername -p fakePassword
// WARNING! Using --password via the CLI is insecure. Use --password-stdin.
// Error response from daemon: Get https://registry-1.docker.io/v2/: unauthorized: incorrect username or password
// ' stdout = '' stderr = 'WARNING! Using --password via the CLI is insecure. Use --password-stdin.
// Error response from daemon: Get https://registry-1.docker.io/v2/: unauthorized: incorrect username or password
docker.command('pull nginx:latest').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
// Successfully pulled image
}, function (rejected) {
console.log('rejected = ', rejected);
// Failed to pull image
});
// data = { command: 'docker pull nginx:1.15.2 ',
// raw:'1.15.2: Pulling from library/nginx\nDigest: sha256:d85914d547a6c92faa39ce7058bd7529baacab7e0cd4255442b04577c4d1f424\nStatus: Image is up to date for nginx:1.15.2\n',
// login: '1.15.2: Pulling from library/nginx\nDigest: sha256:d85914d547a6c92faa39ce7058bd7529baacab7e0cd4255442b04577c4d1f424\nStatus: Image is up to date for nginx:1.15.2' }
// rejected = error: 'Error: Command failed: docker pull nginx:999.999.999
// Error response from daemon: manifest for nginx:999.999.999 not found
// ' stdout = '' stderr = 'Error response from daemon: manifest for nginx:999.999.999 not found
docker.command('push nginx:latest').then(function (data) {
console.log('data = ', data);
// Successfully pulled image
}, function (rejected) {
console.log('rejected = ', rejected);
// Failed to pull image
});
// data = { command: 'docker push mattsoghoian/test ',
// raw:
// 'The push refers to repository [docker.io/<username>/<repo>]\n08d25fa0442e: Preparing\na8c4aeeaa045: Preparing\ncdb3f9544e4c: Preparing\n08d25fa0442e: Mounted from library/nginx\na8c4aeeaa045: Mounted from library/nginx\ncdb3f9544e4c: Mounted from library/nginx\nlatest: digest: sha256:4ffd9758ea9ea360fd87d0cee7a2d1cf9dba630bb57ca36b3108dcd3708dc189 size: 948\n',
// login:
// 'The push refers to repository [docker.io/<username>/<repo>]\n08d25fa0442e: Preparing\na8c4aeeaa045: Preparing\ncdb3f9544e4c: Preparing\n08d25fa0442e: Mounted from library/nginx\na8c4aeeaa045: Mounted from library/nginx\ncdb3f9544e4c: Mounted from library/nginx\nlatest: digest: sha256:4ffd9758ea9ea360fd87d0cee7a2d1cf9dba630bb57ca36b3108dcd3708dc189 size: 948' }
// rejected = error: 'Error: Command failed: docker push nginx
// An image does not exist locally with the tag: nginx
// ' stdout = 'The push refers to repository [docker.io/library/nginx]
// ' stderr = 'An image does not exist locally with the tag: nginx
// rejected = error: 'Error: Command failed: docker push nginx
// errors:
// denied: requested access to the resource is denied
// unauthorized: authentication required
// ' stdout = 'The push refers to repository [docker.io/library/nginx]
// 08d25fa0442e: Preparing
// a8c4aeeaa045: Preparing
// cdb3f9544e4c: Preparing
// cdb3f9544e4c: Layer already exists
// 08d25fa0442e: Layer already exists
// a8c4aeeaa045: Layer already exists
// ' stderr = 'errors:
// denied: requested access to the resource is denied
// unauthorized: authentication required
// '
MIT