A node.js wrapper for the docker command line tool

Installation

Warning

Code uses exec = child_process.exec; https://github.com/Quobject/docker-cli-js/issues/22

Step 1: Prerequisites

The docker command line tool must be installed and accessible in the path

Step 2: Installation

npm install docker-cli-js

Then:

var dockerCLI = require ( 'docker-cli-js' ); var DockerOptions = dockerCLI.Options; var Docker = dockerCLI.Docker;

Usage

Modern JS - direct call

const { dockerCommand } = require ( 'docker-cli-js' ); const options = { machineName : null , currentWorkingDirectory : null , echo : true , }; const data = await dockerCommand( 'build -t nginximg .' , options);

With promise

var options = new DockerOptions( 'aws_machine01' , 'nginx' , true , ); var docker = new Docker(options); docker.command( 'build -t nginximg .' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); })

With callback:

var docker = new Docker(); docker.command( 'info' , function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

Typescript

import { Docker, Options } from 'docker-cli-js' ; const options = new Options( null , path.join(__dirname, '..' , 'test' , 'nginx' ), true , ); let docker = new Docker(options); docker.command( 'build -t nginximg .' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

docker run

docker.command( 'run --name nginxcont -d -p 80:80 nginximg' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

docker ps

docker.command( 'ps' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

docker images

docker.command( 'images' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

docker network ls

docker.command( 'network ls' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

docker inspect

docker.command( 'inspect consul' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

docker info

docker.command( 'info' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

docker search

docker.command( 'search nginxcont' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

docker login

docker.command( 'login -u myusername -p mypassword' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); }, function ( rejected ) { console .log( 'rejected = ' , rejected); });

docker pull

docker.command( 'pull nginx:latest' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); }, function ( rejected ) { console .log( 'rejected = ' , rejected); });

docker push

docker.command( 'push nginx:latest' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); }, function ( rejected ) { console .log( 'rejected = ' , rejected); });

License

MIT