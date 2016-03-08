npm scripts to automate docker images.

An easy way to excute the typical sequence of building, running and pushing a docker image out of a node project to a private docker repo, or the public docker hub.

Uses the name and version number from package.json to keep your docker image name and version aligned.

Usage

in your project, execute

npm install docker-build-run-push --save

If you are pushing to a private docker repo, add the following to your package.json

"docker-registry" : "docker.your-private.com" ,

Or if you are pushing to the public docker hub, add the following to your package.json

"docker-user" : "ryanramage" .

Add some scripts that look like this. You might adjust to your liking

"scripts" : { "docker-build" : "rm -rf node_modules && npm i --production && docker-build" , "docker-run" : "docker-run" , "docker-push" : "docker-push" , },

Now in your project, when you are ready to make a new image, bump your version number in package.json.

To build a local docker image quickly, for running later

npm run docker-build

Run the local docker image just built

npm run docker-run

Push the docker image to the docker-registry specified in your package.json

npm run docker-push

docker-run arguments

It's common to have to pass arguments when running a docker. The '+' character to split the arguments for the docker command.

Here are some example of what they mean

Run a different command in the docker image then the CMD specified

npm run docker-run — node ./bin/cli.js

Pass a port and an env file as arguments.

npm run docker-run -- -p 3000 :3000 --env-file .env +

Start an interactive terminal

npm run docker-run -- -i -t + /bin/ bash

You can also simply this by adding to your npm script directly. Here is an example of setting enviroment variables for docker: