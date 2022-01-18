A nice fork of Spectacle
DociQL generates beautiful static HTML5 documentation from a GraphQL endpoint using the introspection query.
The goal of DociQL is help you "save time and look good" by providing an extensible platform for auto generating your API documentation. The default layout is a three column single page, similar to those employed by Stripe and Intercom.
See a demo of DociQL in action here: https://wayfair.github.io/dociql/
<body> tag for convenient integration into your existing website.
npm:
npm install -g dociql
config.yml template to help generate beautiful docs:
# To fetch schema from
introspection: https://url-to-you-graphql-endpoint
servers: # same format as for OpenAPI Specification
- url: https://dev-server.com
description: Dev
- url: https://prod-server.com
description: Prod
...
info: # same format as for OpenAPI Specification
title: Your API Title
description: Markdown enabled description of your api.
...
# define your domains by providing a set of usecases
domains:
- name: Top Level Menu Section # Name of the domain
description: Description # Description of the domain
usecases:
- name: Fetch 'Some' field # Operation name
description: Markdown enabled description for operation # Opearation description
query: query.some # Query example - fetching single field
select: field1 field2 # select only specific sub fields. By default - all are selected
expand: field3(sub1, sub2, sub3),field4 # go deep by expanding specific fields.
- name: Invoke Mutation # Mutation
description: Markdown enabled description for operation
query: mutation.mutateSome # Mutation example - invoke mutation
config.yml document to generate your documentation:
dociql -d config.yml
Your generated documentation will be located in the
public directory by default. You can either copy the generated HTML to your web server, or view your docs by pointing your browser to http://localhost:4400/.
Coming soon!
The basic CLI options are detailed below:
$ dociql -h
Usage: dociql [options] <dociql.yaml>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-H, --header specify a custom auth token for the header (default: none)
-V, --version output the version number
-C, --disable-css omit CSS generation (default: false)
-J, --disable-js omit JavaScript generation (default: false)
-e, --embeddable omit the HTML <body/> and generate the documentation content only (default: false)
-d, --development-mode start HTTP server with the file watcher (default: false)
-D, --development-mode-live start HTTP server with the file watcher and live reload (default: false)
-s, --start-server start the HTTP server without any development features
-p, --port <port> the port number for the HTTP server to listen on (default: 4400)
-P, --port-live <port> the port number for the live reload to listen on (default: 4401)
-t, --target-dir <dir> the target build directory (default: public)
-f, --target-file <file> the target build HTML file (default: index.html)
-a, --app-dir <dir> the application source directory (default: app)
-l, --logo-file <file> specify a custom logo file (default: null)
-1, --one-file embed all resources (CSS and JS) into the same file (default: false)
-u, --introspection-url <url> specify a custom url to use for introspection (default: none)
-c, --config-file <file> specify a custom configuration file (default: app/lib/config.js)
Most options are self explanatory, but the following options warrant some further explanation:
--development-mode
-d: This option starts a development server with a file watcher, and will automatically regenerate your docs when any of your spec or app files change.
--development-mode-live
-D: This option starts a development server with a file watcher and live reload, and will automatically regenerate your docs when any of your spec or app files change.
--start-server
-s: This option starts a production server without any development options enabled that serves the contents of your
--target-dir.
--embeddable
-e: This option lets you build a minimal version of the documentation without the HTML
<body> tags, so you can embed DociQL into your own website template. More info on Custom Builds here.
--app-dir
-a: This option overrides the default directory which contains all the Handlebars templates, SCSS, and JavaScript source files. This option is useful for development because you can copy the contents of
app to a remote location or a separate repo for custom builds.
--target-dir
-t: This option specifies where the generated documentation HTML files will be output.
The best option for building your own custom functionality into DociQL is to fork DociQL on GitHub and make your own modifications in the source. This way, you can keep up-to-date by merging changes from the
master branch and you can also contribute your updates back to
master by creating a Pull Request, especially if you think they'll be an improvement for DociQL.
To fork DociQL go to
https://github.com/wayfair/dociql and press the 'Fork' button. Now you can
git clone git@github.com:<yourname>/dociql.git to make your own changes.
Alternatively, you can just copy the contents of
app from the main repo which contains all of the source files such as templates, stylesheets, and JavaScripts. Now, just pass the path from your custom
app path to the CLI like so:
dociql -a dociql.json.
Using an API spec to generate your documentation has a number of great advantages, such as:
Coming soon!
Testing is powered by Mocha/Chai and automated testing is run via CircleCI.
At this stage, unit tests have not been written for all parts of the codebase. However, new code should be tested, and unit tests for the existing code will be added in the future.
Run
npm test on the repository to start the automated tests. Some parts of testing can be configured using environment variables.
OFFLINE=true
Some tests use HTTP connections to test, giving DociQL remote API specifications. Use
OFFLINE=true to skip tests that require an internet connection.
Include environment variables before calling
npm test. For example,
OFFLINE mode can be enabled via
OFFLINE=true npm test.
DociQL is licensed under the Apache License 2.0 – see the LICENSE.md for specific details.
More info is available on the DociQL homepage.
Please use the GitHub issue tracker if you have any ideas or bugs to report.
All contributions are welcome.
Good luck and enjoy DociQL!