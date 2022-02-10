Generate your documentation with DocFX

DocFX makes it extremely easy to generate your developer hub with a landing page, API reference, and conceptual documentation, from a variety of sources.

Quickstart

Install DocFX and deploy a sample documentation web site:

Open a console. Enter the following commands to install DocFX and build/deploy a sample site: choco install docfx docfx init -q docfx docfx_project\docfx.json Go to https://localhost:8080 to view the sample DocFX site.

For more information, refer to Getting Started.

DocFX project

Build the DocFX solution

To build the DocFX binaries from the Visual Studio solution:

Install Visual Studio 2019 with .NET Core cross-platform development toolset Install Node.js Build the solution using one of the following options: Option 1: Console Open a DOS console and navigate to your DocFX clone subdirectory. Run build.cmd .

Option 2: Visual Studio Open a PowerShell console and navigate to your DocFX clone subdirectory. Run ./UpdateTemplate.ps1 to generate the template files required by the Visual Studio solution. Open the docfx.sln solution in your DocFX clone subdirectory from Visual Studio and build it.



Build Status

dev is the default branch accepting Pull Requests. It releases a package daily. main branch is the release branch.

main dev

Install packages

Chocolatey Nuget

Running Status

Windows with VS2017 Ubuntu Linux with Mono

How to Contribute

For new comers, you can start with issues with help-wanted . Check out the contributing page to see the best places to log issues and start discussions.

This project has adopted the code of conduct defined by the Contributor Covenant to clarify expected behavior in our community. For more information see the .NET Foundation Code of Conduct.

License

DocFX is licensed under the MIT license.

DocFX is supported by the .NET Foundation.