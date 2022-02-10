DocFX makes it extremely easy to generate your developer hub with a landing page, API reference, and conceptual documentation, from a variety of sources.
Install DocFX and deploy a sample documentation web site:
Open a console.
Enter the following commands to install DocFX and build/deploy a sample site:
choco install docfx
docfx init -q
docfx docfx_project\docfx.json --serve
Go to https://localhost:8080 to view the sample DocFX site.
For more information, refer to Getting Started.
To build the DocFX binaries from the Visual Studio solution:
Install Visual Studio 2019 with .NET Core cross-platform development toolset
Install Node.js
Build the solution using one of the following options:
build.cmd.
./UpdateTemplate.ps1 to generate the template files required by the Visual Studio solution.
docfx.sln solution in your DocFX clone subdirectory from Visual Studio and build it.
dev is the default branch accepting Pull Requests. It releases a package daily.
main branch is the release branch.
|main
|dev
|Chocolatey
|Nuget
|Windows with VS2017
|Ubuntu Linux with Mono
For new comers, you can start with issues with
help-wanted. Check out the contributing page to see the best places to log issues and start discussions.
This project has adopted the code of conduct defined by the Contributor Covenant to clarify expected behavior in our community. For more information see the .NET Foundation Code of Conduct.
DocFX is licensed under the MIT license.
DocFX is supported by the .NET Foundation.