/\ _ \ \ \ \/\ \ ___ ___ ___ ___ \ \ \ \ \ / __ \ /'\ /'\ / `\ \ \ _\ \ /\ \ \ \ /\ __/ /\ __/ /\ \ \ \ \ __/ \ __/ \ __\ \ __\ \ __/ \// \// \/__/ \/__/ \/___/

Docco is a quick-and-dirty, hundred-line-long, literate-programming-style documentation generator. For more information, see:

http://jashkenas.github.io/docco/

Installation:

sudo npm install -g docco

Usage: docco [options] FILES

Options: