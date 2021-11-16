/\ _
\ \ \ \/\ \ ___ ___ ___ ___ \ \ \ \ \ / __\ /'\ /'\ / `\
\ \ _\ \ /\ \ \ \ /\ __/ /\ __/ /\ \ \ \
\ __/ \ __/ \ __\ \ __\ \ __/
\// \// \/__/ \/__/ \/___/
Docco is a quick-and-dirty, hundred-line-long, literate-programming-style documentation generator. For more information, see:
http://jashkenas.github.io/docco/
Installation:
sudo npm install -g docco
Usage: docco [options] FILES
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-l, --layout [layout] choose a built-in layouts (parallel, linear)
-c, --css [file] use a custom css file
-o, --output [path] use a custom output path
-t, --template [file] use a custom .jst template
-e, --extension [ext] use the given file extension for all inputs
-L, --languages [file] use a custom languages.json
-m, --marked [file] use custom marked options