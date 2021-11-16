openbase logo
by Jeremy Ashkenas
0.9.1 (see all)

Literate Programming can be Quick and Dirty.

4.9K

3.5K

3mos ago

93

Package

5

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

/\ _\ \ \ \/\ \ ___ ___ ___ ___ \ \ \ \ \ / __\ /'\ /'\ / `\ \ \ _\ \ /\ \ \ \ /\ __/ /\ __/ /\ \ \ \ \ __/ \ __/ \ __\ \ __\ \ __/ \// \// \/__/ \/__/ \/___/

Docco is a quick-and-dirty, hundred-line-long, literate-programming-style documentation generator. For more information, see:

http://jashkenas.github.io/docco/

Installation:

sudo npm install -g docco

Usage: docco [options] FILES

Options:

-h, --help             output usage information
-V, --version          output the version number
-l, --layout [layout]  choose a built-in layouts (parallel, linear)
-c, --css [file]       use a custom css file
-o, --output [path]    use a custom output path
-t, --template [file]  use a custom .jst template
-e, --extension [ext]  use the given file extension for all inputs
-L, --languages [file] use a custom languages.json
-m, --marked [file]    use custom marked options

