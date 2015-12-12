A line based doc block parser.
I wasn't able to find a standalone, not opinionated docblock parser. Most parsers seem to make fixed assumptions about the value of a tag. This is a slightly less opinionated parser. It allows you to specify which parts of a tag make up its value, on a line basis.
> var docblockParser = require('docblock-parser');
> docblockParser.parse('/** @type {Object} */');
{ text: '',
tags: { type: '{Object} Description' } }
The parser is built around the idea of consuming lines. If the parser
encounters a line that starts with a tag pattern (
@tagname), it delegates the
consumption of the following lines to a tag specific consumer or the default
consumer. If the line doesn't start with a tag, it delegates to the text
consumer.
A consumer is a function that accepts a
Docblock object and returns a
value which is associated with the tag or free text.
A
Docblock object is just a stack of lines, with which a consumer can
.peek() at the current line or
.pop() it from the stack to consume it.
A consumer
.pop()s lines until a condition is met (or there no lines left).
npm install docblock-parser
docblockParser.parse(docstring)
This parses
docstring with the default configuration (
defaultConfig.js)
which provides sensible defaults for jsdoc
tags.
docblockParser(config).parse(docstring)
Allows you to specific your own consumers and tags.
config.docBlockPattern
Type:
RegExp
The pattern to validate a docblock. Defaults to
/^\/\*\*|^\s*\* ?/m.
config.startPattern
Type:
RegExp
The start of docblock. The match will be removed before parsing. Defaults to
/^\s*\/\*\*\s?/.
config.endPattern
Type:
RegExp
The end of docblock. The match will be removed before parsing. Defaults to
/\*\/\s*$/.
config.linePattern
Type:
RegExp
Start of a line in a docblock. The match will be removed while parsing aline. Defaults to
/^\s*\* ?/.
config.text
Type:
function
A consumer for all free text inside the doc block. I.e. text not associated with a specific tag.
config.default
Type:
function
The fallback consumer used for tags not listed in
config.tags.
config.tags
Type:
object
A
tag name -> consumer mapping that allows to use different strategies for
different tags.
{text: (Array|string), tags {tagname: (Array|?), ...}}
text
Is an array if the doc block contains multiple sections of free text, else a single string.
tags
Is an object of
tagname -> value mappings. The type of the value depends on
the consumer being used for the tag, but it will definitely be an array if the
tag appeared multiple times in the doc block (e.g.
@param).
var docblockParser = require('./');
var docstring = [
'/**',
' * Some free text',
' *',
' * @public',
' * @extends',
' * SuperLongClassName',
' * @multiline-example',
' * E.g. for example code',
' *',
' * var foo = bar;',
' *',
' * With description.',
' *',
' * @param {string} foo',
' * @param {number} bar',
' * @returns {boolean} Some desciption',
' */',
].join('\n');
// config.text and config.default is provided through the default config
var result = docblockParser({
tags: {
public: docblockParser.booleanTag,
extends: docblockParser.singleParameterTag,
'multiline-example': docblockParser.multilineTilTag,
param: docblockParser.multilineTilTag,
returns: docblockParser.multilineTilTag,
}
}).parse(docstring);
returns
{
text: 'Some free text',
tags: {
public: true,
extends: 'SuperLongClassName',
'multiline-example': 'E.g. for example code\n\n var foo = bar;\n\nWith description.',
param: [ '{string} foo', '{number} bar' ],
returns: '{boolean} Some desciption'
}
}
Note that there is no line break after "Some free text" and "With description".
If you are using the built-in default consumer (
consumeTil)(which all of the
built-in consumer do), leading and trailing lines will be removed form the
value.
In this example we specified our own tag consumers. We could have also used the
default ones and just called
docblockParser.parse(docstring).
var docblockParser = require('./');
var docstring = '{##\nSome free text\n@memberOf test\n##}';
var result = docblockParser({
docBlockPattern: /\{##([^#]*)##\}/ig,
startPattern: /^\s*\{##\s?/,
endPattern: /##\}\s*$/
}).parse(docstring);
returns
{
text: 'Some free text',
tags: {
memberOf: 'test'
}
}
The parser comes with consumers for the most common use cases:
multilineTilTag
Consumes as many lines until it encounters a line starting with the @tagname` pattern.
Returns: The collected lines. This is usually the safest to use, since it may not always be possible to format the values of tags in a specific way.
multilineTilEmptyLineOrTag
booleanTag
singleParameterTag
multiParameterTag(delimiter)
multilineTilEmptyLineOrTag
multilineTilEmptyLineOrTag split by
delimiter.
ISC