doca (DEPRECATED)

This version of doca has been deprecated in favor of @cloudflare/doca , in the json-schema-tools repository. While @cloudflare/doca is conceptually the same, the back-end tools use a different format that retains compatibility with JSON Schema, so the theme requirements are different

The new @cloudflare/doca does not yet have a fully functioning theme, so this package is still the produciton-ready one. But we will be implementing feature requests on the new code, and moving most open issues to the new repo whenever it makes sense.

Doca is a command-line tool that scaffolds API documentation (doca project) based on your JSON Hyper-Schemas (draft-04 supported, draft-07 support forthcoming).

Doca bootstraps a full-fledged web app based on React and Webpack. Getting the final documentation is as easy as typing few commands or you can dive deeper and create your own completely different layout. Read the introductory blog post.

Road Map

The doca suite is under active development! See our Road Map for details.

Overview

Doca consists of:

a command line tool (this repository)

(this repository) themes (standalone node modules such as doca-bootstrap-theme)

(standalone node modules such as doca-bootstrap-theme) webpack loaders (background node modules you can mostly forget about) json-schema-loader loads schemas and tracks dependencies json-schema-example-loader converts schemas into the format expected by the themes

(background node modules you can mostly forget about)

Here is a diagram:

Installation

npm install doca -g

You need to use Node.js 4+ and Npm 2+.

Commands

init

doca init [-i schema_folder] [-o project_folder] [-t theme_name]

It goes through the current dir (or schema_folder ), looks for **/*.json files and generates /documentation (or /project_folder ). Doca has modular 3rd party themes. The default one is doca-boostrap-theme. It can be aliased just as bootstrap . This command should be used only once when you need to bootstrap your project.

theme

doca theme newTheme project

This sets a different theme newTheme to the project . It has two steps:

it calls npm install newTheme --save inside of project

inside of renames all doca-xxx-theme references to doca-newTheme-theme This can make destructive changes in your project. Always use version control!

A note about package scopes: While non-scoped themes can be referenced by their simple name (e.g. newTheme for doca-newTheme-theme ), scoped theme packages such as @myscope/doca-abc-theme must be passed as the full package name, including the scope.

help

doca -- help

This lists the commands and their syntax.

Example usage

git clone git@github.com:cloudflare/doca.git cd doca/example doca init cd documentation npm install

That's it! Once installed, there are three ways to run the project:

The development mode where you can make quick changes in your schemas and see the results immediately because of webpack and mighty hot reloading:

npm start open http://localhost:8000

A static production-ready app:

npm install npm run build open build/ index .html

A static app built without any JavaScript:

npm install npm run build:nojs open build/ index .html

Do you need to add more schemas or change their order? Edit the file schema.js .

Do you want to change the generic page title or make CURL examples nicer? Edit the file config.js .

Themes

Themes are additional node modules. Doca theme is just a set of React components and style sheets. At CloudFlare we use our own custom private CF theme. You can see it here in action. We have also open source a theme based on Twitter Bootstrap. It is used as a default option for doca.

The Bootstrap theme also contains a detailed description about how to fork and create your own theme . It's pretty easy!

Currently, themes include nearly all UI functionality. We are working on allowing CSS-level themes while sharing the UI structure. See our road map for details.

The list of doca themes:

If you create one, please send a PR with link.

You can install any theme with the command

doca theme THEME_NAME documentation

For non-scoped theme packages, you can use full name doca-THEME_NAME-theme or just shortcut THEME_NAME .