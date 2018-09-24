This version of
doca has been deprecated in favor of
@cloudflare/doca, in the
json-schema-tools repository.
While
@cloudflare/doca is conceptually the same, the back-end tools use a different
format that retains compatibility with JSON Schema, so the theme requirements are different
The new
@cloudflare/doca does not yet have a fully functioning theme, so this package
is still the produciton-ready one. But we will be implementing feature requests on the new
code, and moving most open issues to the new repo whenever it makes sense.
Doca is a command-line tool that scaffolds API documentation (doca project) based on your JSON Hyper-Schemas (draft-04 supported, draft-07 support forthcoming).
Doca bootstraps a full-fledged web app based on React and Webpack. Getting the final documentation is as easy as typing few commands or you can dive deeper and create your own completely different layout. Read the introductory blog post.
The doca suite is under active development! See our Road Map for details.
Doca consists of:
Here is a diagram:
npm install doca -g
You need to use Node.js 4+ and Npm 2+.
doca init [-i schema_folder] [-o project_folder] [-t theme_name]
It goes through the current dir (or
schema_folder), looks for
**/*.json files and generates
/documentation (or
/project_folder). Doca has modular 3rd party themes. The default one is doca-boostrap-theme. It can be aliased just as
bootstrap. This command should be used only once when you need to bootstrap your project.
doca theme newTheme project
This sets a different theme
newTheme to the
project. It has two steps:
npm install newTheme --save inside of
project
doca-xxx-theme references to
doca-newTheme-theme
This can make destructive changes in your project. Always use version control!
A note about package scopes: While non-scoped themes can be referenced by their simple name (e.g.
newTheme for
doca-newTheme-theme), scoped theme packages such as
@myscope/doca-abc-theme must be passed as the full package name, including the scope.
doca --help
This lists the commands and their syntax.
git clone git@github.com:cloudflare/doca.git
cd doca/example
doca init
cd documentation
npm install
That's it! Once installed, there are three ways to run the project:
npm start
open http://localhost:8000
npm install
npm run build
open build/index.html
npm install
npm run build:nojs
open build/index.html
Do you need to add more schemas or change their order? Edit the file
schema.js.
Do you want to change the generic page title or make CURL examples nicer? Edit the file
config.js.
Themes are additional node modules. Doca theme is just a set of React components and style sheets. At CloudFlare we use our own custom private CF theme. You can see it here in action. We have also open source a theme based on Twitter Bootstrap. It is used as a default option for doca.
The Bootstrap theme also contains a detailed description about how to fork and create your own theme . It's pretty easy!
Currently, themes include nearly all UI functionality. We are working on allowing CSS-level themes while sharing the UI structure. See our road map for details.
If you create one, please send a PR with link.
You can install any theme with the command
doca theme THEME_NAME documentation
For non-scoped theme packages, you can use full name
doca-THEME_NAME-theme or just shortcut
THEME_NAME.
For scoped theme packages, you must use the full name
@myscope/doca-THEME_NAME-theme