No longer supported

Use DOMContentLoaded event instead. Supported by IE9+.

document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( event ) { console .log( "DOM is ready. Let's party" ); });

docReady

Cross browser document ready helper. Supported by IE8+ and good browsers.

docReady( function ( ) { console .log( "DOM is ready. Let's party" ); });

Props to dperini/ContentLoaded for original code

Install

Install with Bower bower install doc-ready

Install with npm npm install doc-ready

MIT License

docReady is released under the MIT license.