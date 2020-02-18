Simple cookie framework

A complete cookies reader/writer with full Unicode support

As cookies are just specially formatted strings it is sometimes difficult to manage them. This library aims to abstract the access to document.cookie by defining an object ( docCookies ) that is partially consistent with a Storage object. It also offers full Unicode support.

Usage

Writing a cookie

Syntax

docCookies.setItem(name, value[, end[, path[, domain[, secure[, samesite]]]]])

Description

Create/overwrite a cookie

Parameters

name The name of the cookie to create/overwrite ( string ) value The value of the cookie ( string ) end (optional) The max-age in seconds (e.g. 31536e3 for a year, Infinity for a never-expire cookie), or the expires date in GMTString format or as Date object; if not, the specified the cookie will expire at the end of the session ( number – finite or Infinity – string , Date object or null )

Note: Despite officially defined in RFC 6265, the use of max-age is not compatible with any version of Internet Explorer, Edge and some mobile browsers. Therefore passing a number to the end parameter might not work as expected. A possible solution might be to convert the the relative time to an absolute time. For instance, the following code: docCookies.setItem( "mycookie" , "Hello world!" , 150 ); can be rewritten using an absolute date, as in the following example: function maxAgeToGMT ( nMaxAge ) { return nMaxAge === Infinity ? "Fri, 31 Dec 9999 23:59:59 GMT" : ( new Date (nMaxAge * 1e3 + Date .now())).toUTCString(); } docCookies.setItem( "mycookie" , "Hello world!" , maxAgeToGMT( 150 )); ` In the code above the function maxAgeToGMT() is used to create a GMTString from a relative time (i.e., from an "age").

path (optional) The path from where the cookie will be readable – e.g., "/" , "/mydir" ; if not specified, defaults to the current path of the current document location ( string or null ); the path must be absolute (see RFC 2965) – for more information on how to use relative paths in this argument, see this paragraph domain (optional) The domain from where the cookie will be readable – e.g., "example.com" , ".example.com" (includes all subdomains) or "subdomain.example.com" ; if not specified, defaults to the host portion of the current document location ( string or null ) secure (optional) The cookie will be transmitted only over secure protocol as https ( boolean or null ) samesite (optional) Prevents the browser from sending the cookie along with cross-site requests (see samesite flag); possible values are: "no_restriction" (case insensitive) or undefined . or null or false or 0 : don't express any preference (in most cases this means that the cookie will allow cross-site requests, but this is likely going to change in the future) "none" (case insensitive) or a negative number: the cookie will allow cross-site requests (experimental) "lax" (case insensitive) or 1 or true : cookies will only be sent for TOP LEVEL navigation GET requests – this is sufficient for user tracking, but it will prevent many CSRF attacks "strict" (case insensitive) or any other value not matching the previous cases: the strict flag will prevent the cookie from being sent by the browser to the target site in all cross-site browsing context, even when following a regular link

Getting a cookie

Syntax

docCookies.getItem(name)

Description

Read a cookie; if the cookie doesn't exist or is not reachable from the current location a null value will be returned

Parameters

name The name of the cookie to read ( string )

Removing a cookie

Syntax

docCookies.removeItem(name[, path[, domain[, secure[, samesite]]]])

Description

Delete a cookie

Parameters

name The name of the cookie to remove ( string ) path (optional) E.g., "/" , "/mydir" ; if not specified, defaults to the current path of the current document location ( string or null ); the path must be absolute (see RFC 2965) – for more information on how to use relative paths in this argument, see this paragraph domain (optional) E.g., "example.com" , or "subdomain.example.com" ; if not specified, defaults to the host portion of the current document location ( string or null ), but not including subdomains; contrary to earlier specifications, leading dots in domain names are ignored; if a domain is specified, subdomains are always included secure (optional) The cookie will be removed only over secure protocol as https ( boolean or null ) samesite (optional) Prevents the browser from removing the cookie as a cross-site request (see samesite flag); possible values are: "no_restriction" (case insensitive) or undefined . or null or false or 0 or a negative number: the cookie will allow cross-site requests "lax" (case insensitive) or 1 or true : cookies will only be sent for TOP LEVEL navigation GET requests – this is sufficient for user tracking, but it will prevent many CSRF attacks "strict" (case insensitive) or any other value not matching 1. and 2.: the strict flag will prevent the cookie from being sent by the browser to the target site in all cross-site browsing context, even when following a regular link

Note: To delete cookies that span over subdomains, you need to explicitate the domain attribute in removeItem() as well as setItem() .

Testing a cookie

Syntax

docCookies.hasItem(name)

Description

Check whether a cookie exists and is reachable from the current location

Parameters

name The name of the cookie to test ( string )

Getting the list of all cookies

Syntax

docCookies.keys()

Description

Return an array of all cookies readable from the current location

Clear all cookies

Syntax

docCookies.clear([path[, domain[, secure[, samesite]]]])

Description

Clear all cookies readable from the current location

Parameters

path (optional) E.g., "/" , "/mydir" ; if not specified, defaults to the current path of the current document location ( string or null ); the path must be absolute (see RFC 2965) – for more information on how to use relative paths in this argument, see this paragraph domain (optional) E.g., "example.com" , or "subdomain.example.com" ; if not specified, defaults to the host portion of the current document location ( string or null ), but not including subdomains; contrary to earlier specifications, leading dots in domain names are ignored; if a domain is specified, subdomains are always included secure (optional) The cookies will be removed only over secure protocol as https ( boolean or null ) samesite (optional) Prevents the browser from clearing all the cookies as a cross-site request (see samesite flag); possible values are: "no_restriction" (case insensitive) or undefined . or null or false or 0 or a negative number: the cookie will allow cross-site requests "lax" (case insensitive) or 1 or true : cookies will only be sent for TOP LEVEL navigation GET requests – this is sufficient for user tracking, but it will prevent many CSRF attacks "strict" (case insensitive) or any other value not matching 1. and 2.: the strict flag will prevent the cookie from being sent by the browser to the target site in all cross-site browsing context, even when following a regular link

Example usage: